The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Browns

You know Jackson isn't going to be happy when he reviews the film, as several of his interceptions were attributable to errant throws or incorrect reads. "I just told my team, 'I owe y'all," he said after the game. He had never thrown four picks in a game as a pro, and no doubt, when he tossed three in a row near the end of the first half, it was stunning. But one of Jackson's best attributes is he doesn't hang his head when he makes mistakes; to the contrary, he plainly itches to get back on the field and right the wrong, make amends. Sure enough, he attacked the second half with a palpable fury, running for gains and not blinking as he continued to drop back and look for receivers. Although the Browns brought a lot of pressure with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, Jackson made enough plays to win, with help from Tucker, whose 3-for-3 night on field goals was crucial. And even on an off night, Jackson produced the one play everyone will remember when he scrambled 23 yards behind the line before unleashing a deep pass that Mark Andrews grabbed for the Ravens' only touchdown. Pure magic.