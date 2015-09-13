The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Broncos

** The defeat was overshadowed by Head Coach John Harbaugh's stunning post-game announcement that defensive end Terrell Suggs had suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the season. It's a tremendously sad development for Suggs, of course. One of the all-time great Ravens, he's 32 years old now and you can't help but wonder how much longer he's going to be able to play. Knowing Suggs, he won't want to end his career with an injury. Ray Lewis felt the same way and came back from an injury just in time to lead the Ravens' Super Bowl run in 2012. Suggs won't be able to do that this year. We'll see how his rehab goes and how he feels. As for the 2015 defense, his loss signals the loss of its unquestioned vocal leader, a significant playmaker and emotional force. It's a setback. Teammates were somber as they commented on his injury after the game. The next man up, clearly, is Courtney Upshaw, who will step into more of a three-down role with the understanding that he needs to pressure quarterbacks. The depth chart is a tad thin after Upshaw and Elvis Dumervil. The Ravens need a pass rush.

Playmakers, Better Protection Needed

It was a forgettable game for the Ravens offense. "Not much fun to be a part of that," Flacco said. The running game never got going, the receivers failed to consistently gain separation, and the line really struggled to keep Denver's pass rush from harassing Flacco, who was under duress all day. Give some credit to Denver's agile, aggressive defense. "Those guys are good," guard Kelechi Osemele said. But the Ravens' woes were certainly also a major part of the equation. Flacco was NOT under pressure when he tossed his pick-six. He saw Steve Smith Sr. in single coverage near midfield, but threw it right to Aqib Talib. "Just one of those that didn't work out," Flacco said. The unit got it together and staged a last-gasp drive that almost pulled the game out, but it had five snaps in the red zone in the final minute and failed to make a play. That's not going to help quell the rumblings that the unit is short a playmaker or two. But if one thing really needs to improve, it's the protection. When Flacco, who never says anything critical about teammates, admits the Broncos did "a good job getting around the edge" and applying pressure, you know there's work to be done.