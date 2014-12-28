The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Browns

When the Browns carried a 10-3 lead into the fourth quarter, the Ravens were officially in desperation mode. They were getting the help they needed in Kansas City, but they couldn't help themselves. It obviously wasn't going to take much for them to overtake Cleveland and make the playoffs, but well, time was starting to run out and someone had to come through, run a punt back, force a turnover, do SOMETHING to get the Ravens going. "And Torrey made a play," Harbaugh said. Flacco spotted single coverage and launched a deep pass for Smith down the left sideline. The pass was underthrown a tad, and Smith, showing his experience, adjusted his route, basically stopped, and outmuscled Joe Haden, the Browns' Pro Bowl cornerback, to grab the ball. Sometimes a game comes down to one guy making a play, and that was the case here. The Ravens took the lead for good one play later on another pass from Flacco to Smith, and the Ravens defense teed off on Connor Shaw, the Browns' rookie quarterback, preventing a Cleveland comeback. The 53-yard pass from Flacco to Smith changed everything.

Defense No Longer Playing Scared

I think I'm safe in saying the Ravens will never face an easier string of opposing quarterbacks as they try to lock up a playoff spot. In their last three games, they faced Jacksonville's Blake Bortles, a rookie; Houston's Case Keenum, a second-year guy who had spent the year on another team's practice squad; and Shaw, another rookie, who had never taken an NFL snap until Sunday. With that in mind, it's kind of hard to gauge what's going on with a Baltimore defense that was under intense scrutiny before seemingly gaining some footing and playing better in recent weeks. Is the improvement simply a function of not facing tough quarterbacks? That certainly helped. Shaw missed several open receivers after the Ravens took the lead in the fourth quarter. But it also appears that the secondary has tightened up with Will Hill and Jeromy Miles settling in as the safeties, Lardarius Webb finally getting back to 100 percent and Rashaan Melvin providing a nice surprise as the cornerback opposite Webb. The playoffs will obviously bring tougher tests, but this is no longer a unit playing scared. In fact, it's playing with confidence after several weeks of success.