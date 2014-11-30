The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Chargers

have significantly advanced their playoff chances, but they let it slip away for one simple reason: Their defense can't handle premier quarterbacks. San Diego's Philip Rivers picked their secondary apart, just as New Orleans' Drew Brees did last week and Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger did earlier this month. In those three games, the quarterbacks opposing the Ravens completed 94 of 127 pass attempts for 1,143 yards, with 12 passes going for touchdowns against two interceptions. Somehow, the Ravens won one of those games, but it's no way to mount a playoff drive. To get where you want to go in the NFL, you have to make a few key stops on defense, even against top-caliber quarterbacks. The Ravens didn't Sunday. Time and again, Rivers and the Chargers just rolled right down the field with the game on the line, producing a devastating defeat against a fellow playoff contender.

Ravens Need More From Pass Rush To Help Unfixable Secondary

As I wrote before this game, I'm not sure what's left for the Ravens to do on the back end of their defense. They've already changed their personnel. Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees can't have many tricks left in his little black book of schemes. He tried all sorts of personnel combinations Sunday, but Rivers just sat back and found open receivers all day. Yes, Rivers is really good, and in the secondary's defense, he was seldom under pressure, hit just five times on 47 total dropbacks. "We didn't do enough" to pressure him, linebacker Elvis Dumervil said. If we've learned anything, it's that this defense needs a quality pass rush to make stops – and when they aren't coming, the unit is in trouble. Fortunately for the Ravens, none of the quarterbacks left on their schedule match the caliber of Rivers, Brees and Roethlisberger. But with their pass defense ranked near the bottom of the league, the Ravens can't take any opponent for granted.

Offense Played Well, But Left Points On Field

The Ravens offense played more than well enough to win, utilizing a nice run-pass balance to roll up 24 first downs and score on seven of nine possessions. But it did leave some points on the field that could have changed things dramatically at the end. The Ravens made seven trips to the red zone, which is a lot, but four resulted in field goals, keeping the Ravens from building a bigger lead, especially early on. San Diego's defense came into the game with a poor red-zone record, ranked No. 26 in the league, but it was stout Sunday, especially against the run. The Ravens ran the ball effectively overall, gaining 125 yards on 32 carries, but in the red zone, they gained just 19 yards on 11 attempts. "We probably would like to run the ball better in those situations," Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said.