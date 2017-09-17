The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Cleveland Browns

Ravens' Offensive Blueprint Is Efficient and Puts Up Points

For most of his career, Joe Flacco was known as a guy with poise and a big arm, at his best when throwing a deep ball. But in this game, he attempted just one long pass and it sailed high, like a punt, and was intercepted. Granted, it was his first deep toss of 2017, and after he missed all of training camp and the preseason, the rust was understandable. But the Ravens didn't want him throwing downfield in this game. It appears his job description is evolving. Sunday, he was tasked with orchestrating a quick-moving offense based on feints, rollouts, crossing patterns and the ground game. Flacco was a maestro, sharp in his decision-making, almost always on target with his throws. The offense was efficient, rolling up 24 first downs and 337 yards, and "the passing game made the difference," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. Remember all that concern before the season about Flacco's back and his ability to lead an offense under scrutiny? It was much ado about nothing if this game is any indication. Yes, the Ravens are going to need their passing game to become more explosive going forward, but they have a nice blueprint going that moves the chains and puts up points.