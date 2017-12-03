The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Detroit Lions

There's No Sugar-Coating the Jimmy Smith Loss, But the Secondary Should Hold Its Own

When cornerback Jimmy Smith left the field in the second quarter with what appeared to be an Achilles injury, his teammates were sad, but not surprised. They'd watched Smith practice and play on a tender Achilles for weeks. "As players, we know, it's only a matter of time," Weddle said. The Ravens held out hope for weeks that Smith could avoid a bad injury, but Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed after the game that Smith is out for the year. There's no way to sugar-coat what it means to the Ravens; Smith is their top pass defender and was having his best season, even with a sore Achilles. It's also, plain and simple, a bummer for Smith. "We'll have him in our prayers and we'll play for him," Wallace said. But if there's a silver lining, it's that the Ravens are deeper at cornerback this year, and thus, better able to withstand losing Smith, whose injuries have doomed several prior seasons. "It's different this year," Harbaugh insisted, and I do believe he's right. Yes, the Lions fared a lot better on offense in this game once Smith was out, but the Ravens are replacing him with a talented first-round pick, Marlon Humphrey, not some guy off the street. There could be some rough spots ahead, but in the long run, the secondary should hold its own.