The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Green Bay Packers

Good Things Happen When You Win a Setup Game

This was a setup game, really THE setup game – one the Ravens badly needed to set up the rest of their season and give them a real shot in the AFC wild-card race. It didn't matter how they got what they needed, just that they did. They got it with authority, mostly by taking full advantage of the fact that the Packers were without Aaron Rodgers. Backup quarterbacks have beaten Baltimore a couple of times this year, but that was earlier, while the defense was dealing with several injuries and sorting out some kinks. The unit is healthy now, rounding into form and quite a sight to behold. Yes, that was a backup, Brett Hundley playing for Green Bay. But the Ravens defense hounded, pounded and fooled him all day in what amounted to a triumph by knockout. The stakes were high; a loss would have been devastating. But good things happen when you win a setup game. With four of their remaining six contests at M&T Bank Stadium and a strong, opportunistic defense beginning to exert itself, the Ravens have a real chance to turn around what had been a disappointing season until now. "The season is just beginning," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said after this win. A 5-5 team can't ask for anything more.