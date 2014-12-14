The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Jaguars





Five thoughts on the Ravens' 20-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:

Ugly Win Beats The Alternative

This was not one to frame and hang on the wall. Favored by two touchdowns against a 2-11 team that hadn't won a road game in 378 days, the Ravens were pressed all day, behind at halftime and sweating the outcome until the final moments. I'm giving the Jaguars some of the credit for the fact that the game was so close. They absorbed an early blow, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, the kind of thing that can lead to an awful day, but they rebounded nicely. Their offense controlled the ball early, running 33 of the game's first 42 plays. Their defense stopped the Ravens' running game pretty much cold. Their coaches had a blast, trying an onside kick, a fake punt, pretty much everything except a statue-of-liberty play. But the Ravens also helped keep the game close by losing a fumble, dropping a few passes, missing two field goals and committing nine penalties, mistakes that Head Coach John Harbaugh called "self-inflicted wounds." A couple more and the Ravens might have lost. They survived because their pass rush took over the game, their defense never allowed a touchdown and Joe Flacco manufactured just enough points with minimal help from his running game. The Ravens certainly didn't accrue any style points, but a win, no matter how ugly, beat the alternative.

Such A Thing As Injury Virus?

I'm really starting to wonder if there's such a thing as an injury virus. How else can you explain what keeps happening to the Ravens' defensive backs? A week after Danny Gorrer was lost for the season with a knee injury, the Ravens lost two more defensive backs, safety Terrence Brooks and cornerback Asa Jackson, to knee injuries Sunday. Neither looks good. And that's on top of Jimmy Smith's season-ending foot injury in October, an earlier injury (foot) that sidelined Jackson for eight weeks and the back troubles that sidelined Lardarius Webb in September. As the Ravens drive for a playoff spot, their secondary is in constant flux, changing from week to week. It's no way to gain traction, but what can you do? Jackson, who had just returned to the lineup last week, was having a strong game until he went down. His replacement, Rashaan Melvin, had never played in an NFL game until he stepped in for Jackson. He seized his chance with gusto, contributing four tackles and a pass defended in one quarter of action. He's tall and strong and played to the crowd like a veteran, raising his arms when he made plays. It was nice to see the enthusiasm. I'm thinking we'll see more of Melvin going forward as long as he doesn't contract the injury virus.