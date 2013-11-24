The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Jets

What This Game Means For Tyrod

Ravenstown will be buzzing now that the coaches have given backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor some snaps, with generally positive results. For clarity's sake, let's state what it likely means – and doesn't mean – going forward. It doesn't mean Taylor should supplant Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback. That's a ridiculous suggestion. With his arm, size and experience, Flacco made something out of nothing on a half-dozen plays Sunday. He is by far the more dangerous overall playmaker. Oh, and he did lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory, if you recall. But Taylor can provide an effective change of pace with his quickness and different skills, especially in short yardage and red-zone situations. Flacco made it clear after the game that he is no fan of giving up his spot and lining up at wide receiver ("I would rather line up under center") but I see nothing wrong with judiciously mixing in Taylor when the circumstances are right. It makes the offense more unpredictable and seemingly gives it a jolt. In a year when points have been hard to come by, why not give a guy with Taylor's talents a chance to touch the ball?