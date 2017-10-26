The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Miami Dolphins

Ravens Defenders Played Like They Took Scrutiny Personally

The Ravens' run defense was under intense scrutiny coming into the game in the wake of troubling back-to-back performances that left Baltimore ranked dead last in the league. From the outset, though, it was clear this was a different night. The Ravens' defensive interior dominated Miami's front, giving Jay Ajayi few holes to run through. Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees supplemented the effort with an array of blitzes that kept Miami guessing. From beginning to end, the tackling was pointed and sure. The players talked about technique and fundamentals, but I think this was more about inner motivation than X's and O's. The defense simply was tired of not playing as it knows it can against the run, and it was supremely motivated to change the narrative. "They took it personally; sure, they did," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. Miami, ranked No. 29 in the league in rushing, was the perfect opponent for the moment. The Dolphins came in riding a three-game winning streak, but they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Without a running game, quarterback Matt Moore had to win the game, and that wasn't going to happen against the Ravens' solid pass defense.