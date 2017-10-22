The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Minnesota Vikings

Wallace's competitive fire was evident as he roamed the sideline after being declared out of the game with what Harbaugh called "some kind of a concussion to some degree." Still in uniform, he bickered with trainers and seemed to think he might be able to grab his helmet and sneak back onto the field. When he saw that wasn't going to happen, he was escorted to the locker room. It's a tough sport, and the kind of emotion and determination Wallace showed will earn respect in the locker room. He obviously wanted a crack at the team that let him go before he joined the Ravens, and he knew the Ravens were in big trouble without him. But the league put a concussion protocol in place for a reason, to protect players who might be in vulnerable situations. Wallace was, it seems, after taking a brutal hit that drew a penalty for roughness. Let's just be clear about this: The 100 percent correct thing to do is that situation is keep the player from getting back onto the field.