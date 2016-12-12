The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. New England Patriots

**

One play broke their backs. The 20-point lead was down to three with seven minutes to play. Gillette Stadium, once rowdy, had gone quiet. If the Ravens defense could make a stop, their offense would have a chance to take the lead and complete the comeback. But instead of stepping up, the defense succumbed on first down, giving up a 79-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady to receiver Chris Hogan, who could not have been more open running behind the secondary. What happened for Hogan to get so open? It appeared Matt Elam had erred, for the reserve safety – on the field because of injuries to others – had lined up opposite Hogan. But Harbaugh said the mistake wasn't Elam's, and indeed, safety Eric Weddle took the blame in the locker room. "I should have been there," Weddle said. He said he expected the Patriots to run a play-action fake on first down, "and I told everyone to expect it," he said. Well, Brady did just that, faked a handoff, but still, Hogan ran free and caught the pass that sealed the Ravens' fate. "The difference in the game," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "They defended the big plays and we didn't."

Ravens Failed To Maintain Offensive Momentum Gained Against Dolphins

The Ravens had hoped their offense would continue what it started a week earlier when it piled up 38 points against Miami, but this night's offense bore little resemblance to that one. Yes, a night game in New England is a far tougher challenge than a home game against the Dolphins. And yes, the numbers ended up looking decent on paper, with quarterback Joe Flacco setting a franchise record for completions in a game. But even though the offense moved the chains, put up points and took advantage of some opportunities, it was never crisp. The pop-pop rhythm that overwhelmed Miami never materialized. Flacco often looked uncomfortable, threw off his back foot and checked down on plays when the team needed bigger gains. The Patriots are notorious for taking away weapons, and on this night, they took away the middle and deep passing games by flooding those zones with defenders and limiting how many men they rushed. Even then, the Ravens mounted scoring chances, but resurrecting a bugaboo from earlier in the season, they failed to finish drives, settling for three points too often.