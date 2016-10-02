The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Oakland Raiders

Blame Loss On 'Sloppiness Trifecta'

When you lose by a point, there are little things that loom large in the end. Harbaugh admitted he wished he had let the Raiders kick a field goal in the third quarter instead of accepting a third-down penalty that extended a drive that ultimately resulted in an Oakland touchdown. "Looking back, it wasn't the right decision," he said. His decision to go for two after the Ravens' first touchdown also came back to bite him when the try failed and the Ravens eventually lost by a point. But I'd identify other little things as the real reasons why the Ravens fell short. Let's call it the sloppiness trifecta: penalties, fumbles and drops. Their receivers dropped at least three balls, including one by rookie Chris Moore on the fateful final series. The Ravens also coughed up three fumbles in a 20-minute span in the second half, fortunately falling on two before Flacco lost one. Worst of all, the Ravens drew 10 penalties that totaled 105 yards. Yes, the Raiders were just as sloppy with 12 penalties for 93 yards and a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter, but as the flags flew, the Ravens continually set themselves back on offense. "We kept the pressure on ourselves too much," Harbaugh said. That's how you lose close games.

Defense Held Up Well Against No. 2 Offense, But Lacked Pass Rush

The day before the game, I wrote that we were about to find out whether the Ravens' No 2-ranked defense was for real. Well, it held up well for the most part against Oakland's high-powered offense, limiting the Raiders to well under their season averages for rushing yards and passing yards per game. Yes, the Raiders did score four touchdowns, but two came on drives of six and 29 yards after a long punt return and a turnover. Generally, the defense was effective, holding Oakland to 62 yards rushing and 3-of-12 on third down attempts. The unit's biggest shortcoming was a tepid pass rush, which didn't register a quarterback hit, much less a sack. That failing was especially problematic when Oakland rolled 66 yards to what proved to be the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. That drive is the reason you can't really say the defense played well enough to win, as Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley gamely noted, "We feel like we gave up the game," Mosley said. "The stats say we did well, but … we don't want to give up those kind of plays."