The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts vs. Raiders

Ravens' Tough Offensive Line Was Spectacular** Going in, many analysts saw a mismatch in Khalil Mack and the Raiders' dangerous edge rushers taking on the Ravens' patchwork offensive line. But the offensive line was outstanding. Flacco was never sacked and had all the time he needed. Tackles Ronnie Stanley and Austin Howard were the keys to a dogged group effort that included tight ends and running backs chipping in with blocks on Mack and the Raiders' other rushers. Then, when the Ravens wanted to control the clock late, the entire line just took over and "took the heart out of the Raiders," safety Eric Weddle said. Asked to pick one play that summed up the overall offensive effort, I'm sure many fans would point to one of the long passes from Flacco to Mike Wallace. But how about the third-and-5 the Ravens converted *with a running play *in the first half? Buck Allen took a pitch and appeared to be stopped short, but with second effort and a violent push from his line, he picked up the first down and the Ravens finished the drive with a touchdown. Talk about toughness and confidence.

Oakland Win Could Be Big Turning Point in Ravens' Playoff Push

Some real candor from Flacco after the game: "Every win is big, but I think this one is a little more significant because of what it does to the mentality and confidence of the team, and the other way, what not winning would have done." Yes, it was a big one. As I wrote before the Pittsburgh game, I thought going in that the Ravens would be in good shape to contend for a playoff spot if they could get through their first five games – a tough stretch of opponents and travel – with a 3-2 record. The loss to Pittsburgh seemed to dim the chances of that happening, but Sunday's win enabled them to reach 3-2 after all. And now the Ravens enter a stretch of their schedule dominated by opponents that are playoff longshots. Anything can happen, as evidenced by the up-and-down-and-up the Ravens have already experienced. But they're in a good place, and if they go on to contend for a playoff spot, you can mark down this win in Oakland as the turning point.