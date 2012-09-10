The Breakdown: It's A New Day For Ravens

Sep 10, 2012 at 05:24 PM
10_Breakdown_news.jpg


Five thoughts on the Ravens' 44-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium:

Offense Will Be Hard To Defend

The Ravens have had plenty of big offensive games before, more than you think. But I can't remember one that was more systematic than this. By that I mean everything was produced within the system, the framework of what the coaches drew up, as opposed to some of that mixed in with some unexpected big plays. The Ravens just rolled down the field time after time, never having to force anything or try to do more than they should; they just calmly pushed the Bengals around, letting their game plan do the work. There was a reasonably effective blend of running and passing, as well as a wonderful variety of receiving targets. Of quarterback Joe Flacco's 21 completions, nine were to wideouts, seven to tight ends and five to running backs. That kind of unpredictability is going to be hard to defend.

Who Saw That Coming?

OK, who had those five offensive linemen starting the season opener? Anyone? I didn't think so. Ramon Harewood at left guard, that came out of nowhere. Harewood was drafted as a tackle in 2010 and had never played in a game, spending his first two years as a pro on injured reserve. He was probably the longest shot on the roster to replace Ben Grubbs, admitting after Monday night's game that he wondered as recently as cutdown day earlier this month whether he might lose his job. He doesn't need to wonder anymore. He won the starting left guard job over veteran Bobbie Williams and held up fine Monday night, as did rookie Kelechi Osemele at right tackle. Basically, two young guys replaced two old guys, as Williams and Bryant McKinnie watched from the sideline, looking pretty forlorn. I admit, I didn't see it coming, especially McKinnie's benching. But the Ravens have never been afraid to take gambles, and while this is a big one (we'll see how the young guys fare in the coming weeks), they were unqualified successes in their surprising debuts.

A New Day For Ravens

I had to laugh at what Ray Lewis said after the game when asked if this was the Baltimore offense he had waited for. "I've been here a long time. You can finish that sentence," he said. He bit his tongue rather than say, "Where the heck has that been for all these years? We could have two more Super Bowls!" But he was laughing as he spoke. The Ravens had a lot to smile about Monday night, with Lewis leading the way in some respects. The 37 year old lost 30 pounds to make himself more effective and relevant in what has become a pro game of quickness and passing matchups more than straight-ahead power, and if this first game is any measure, he won the gamble he took with his physique. His stat line (14 tackles, 11 unassisted) was familiar and he spent a lot of time in pass coverage, almost always on point. It's a new day for the Ravens, and a new day for their oldest and most famous player.

Fine Line With Rice's Touches

Although their no-huddle approach obviously is working, the Ravens are walking a bit of a fine line with keeping their best playmaker involved. Ray Rice had just 10 rushes and 13 overall touches Monday night. He didn't mind, referring to his load as "smart touches," and he still had a major impact on the game, producing 93 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Hey, the reason he didn't catch as many passes as usual was because Flacco's downfield targets were repeatedly open, unlike in prior years, so the quarterback didn't need to dump the ball off. But one way or another, the Ravens are still going to need to get the ball in Rice's hands more often down the line. They went down that road a year ago and it got them in trouble before they corrected it down the stretch.

Monday's Big Winners

Justin Tucker, the rookie kicker, for a perfect pro debut that included field goals of 46, 40 and 39 yards; Ma'ake Kemoeatu, the veteran defensive tackle, who seemingly has beaten out Terrence Cody for a starting job; Lardarius Webb, whom the Bengals barely challenged; Dennis Pitta, who was a matchup nightmare for Cincinnati's secondary; Dannell Ellerbe, the reserve linebacker, who may have played one of his best games ever with six unassisted tackles; and lastly, obviously, Flacco, whose 128.4 passer rating spoke volumes. Remember when it used to be a story that he couldn't handle the Bengals' cover-two pass defense? Well, now he can.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Time to Let Others Do the Talking

After covering sports for 38 years in Baltimore, John Eisenberg is retiring from his regular column.

news

Eisenberg: Here's What Matters Most for the Ravens in 2022

The focus on quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation is understandable, but his on-field performance will be the centerpiece of Baltimore's efforts to return to the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

It's hard to remember when there was less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs.

news

Eisenberg: What the Ravens Can (And Can't) Control

The Ravens' 2022 roster building has been about controlling several parts of the game, but the healthy return of Ronnie Stanley may be the most important of all.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Don't Discount Unique Take on Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Baltimore's franchise quarterback says 'I love my Ravens' to those speculating about his future.

news

Eisenberg: No Need for Ravens to "Panic" or "Rush"

Some of their AFC rivals have made headlines with splashy moves, but they should stay the course with their usual blueprint.

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Right to Prioritize Patrick Ricard

No player better embodies who the Ravens are and what they want to look like in 2022 and beyond.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens' Urgency Is Apparent in Free Agency

Seldom are the Ravens willing to take swings when the costs are higher, but Eric DeCosta said Baltimore was 'probably a little embarrassed' not to make the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg: We Should Have Seen It Coming

The Ravens quietly telegraphed they'd probably be in the market for a free agent safety such as Marcus Williams, who could help them compete in the AFC North.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: First-Round Cornerback Is Now More Likely

Although Tavon Young's release was not a surprise, it significantly increases the likelihood that the Ravens will draft a cornerback with their first-round pick.

news

Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

He could be the Ravens' quarterback for three more years without signing a new deal. I can't hyperventilate that long.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens Should Add Another Tight End

Not hearing a ton of chatter about this but I'd be surprised if the Ravens don't try to add a tight end who is a more viable second receiving option after Mark Andrews.

Find Tickets
Advertising