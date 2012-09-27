The Breakdown: Ravens Don't Fall Into Trap





Five thoughts on the Ravens' 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium:

Ravens Don't Fall Into Trap

Early on, it was apparent this would be a night to ask only one question: Do the Ravens win or not? They didn't bring their "A" game. They weren't going to wow a national TV audience with style points. They seemed to be paying the price for playing four games in 17 days, most recently an exhausting nail-biter against the New England Patriots. Not even the mojo of the purple and black uniforms helped. It was just one of those blah nights. Rain fell steadily. Some of the biggest cheers were for a) the returning regular refs, b) shots of the Orioles on the video board, and c) Terrell Suggs dancing on the bench. The game seemed almost secondary at times. In other words, it was a trap game. And the winless Browns, to their credit, played smart and tough, stuffing the box and forcing the Ravens into a one-dimensional attack while making enough plays to compete to the end. The stage was set for a surprise. But the Ravens didn't let it happen. The answer to the big question was yes, they did find a way to win a game they will forget almost instantly.

Can't Over-Emphasize Flacco's Success

Huge performances are becoming commonplace for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who passed for 356 yards Thursday night. It is impossible to over-emphasize how well he is playing. His statistics speak volumes and have him on course for his inaugural Pro Bowl appearance, but really, you have to see the games to understand the level he is reaching. He is repeatedly making bullet throws into tight spaces, passes that leave football insiders saying, "Are you kidding me?" Anquan Boldin, who was superb Thursday night with nine catches, was shaking his head in the locker room after the game. "I've never played with a quarterback with a stronger arm," Boldin said. "He is putting some throws into places you can't believe. But he's doing it all the time. It's impressive."

Pees' Challenge

Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees is probably going to catch some heat for not bringing enough heat of his own, giving rookie quarterback Brandon Weeden enough time to throw for 320 yards and almost take the game into overtime at the end. But Pees is in a tough spot. If he brings a heavy blitz, it leaves the Ravens' pass defenders in one-on-one coverage, and opposing quarterbacks, Weeden included, are taking full advantage of that, mostly against Cary Williams and Jimmy Smith. So Pees knows he needs to protect those guys, but when he does and calls off the blitzes, asking his defensive front to generate the rush, the defense isn't producing nearly enough pressure. Figuring out this issue is Pees' challenge now. It's a minor miracle the Ravens are 3-1 while allowing 390 yards per game, but that's a testament to having a strong offense and star defensive players who know when to rise to a game-deciding occasion.