The Breakdown: Ravens Overcame Poor Play For Two Reasons

Oct 07, 2012 at 12:26 PM
07_Breakdown_news.jpg


Five thoughts on the Ravens' 9-6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium:

Ravens Overcame Poor Performance For Two Reasons
Ravens safety Ed Reed put it the most succinctly after the game: "They did exactly what they wanted to do except win the game," he said of the Chiefs, who have a solid defense and one of the NFL's best rushing games and tried to ride those elements to the upset, as they did against the then-unbeaten Green Bay Packers late last season. The formula basically worked, as the Chiefs controlled the clock and knocked the Ravens offense badly off stride, but it didn't produce the desired result for a couple of reasons: 1) Way too many crucial turnovers and penalties by the Chiefs, including a fumble at the Baltimore 1-yard line and a late go-ahead touchdown nullified by a pick-play call, and 2) the Ravens' winning pedigree, which enables them to find a way to prevail more often than not, regardless of what is happening. "They're not always pretty around here," quarterback Joe Flacco said, "but I've been saying it for a while: 'We do what we have to do to win the game.'"

Let's Face It, Run Defense Vulnerable
It's no secret the Ravens run defense has been fraying a bit in recent years, but I can't remember it getting thrashed as badly as it did in the first half Sunday. It simply couldn't hold its ground against the Chiefs' zone-stretch scheme, which produced gaping holes for Jamaal Charles. Ray Lewis was getting pushed around. Haloti Ngata was not in on plays. The edge was frequently soft. But the run defense improved after the coaches made several adjustments at halftime, shifting the positioning of the nose tackle and bringing the linebackers closer to the front to eliminate open spaces. The unit's tackling also picked up after a rough start. Charles gained just 15 yards on 10 carries in the second half after picking up 125 on 20 carries in the first half. The win and the stronger finish might allay some concerns, but let's face it, the Ravens haven't been this vulnerable against the run in a long time.

Chiefs' Complaints Understandable
The Chiefs were spitting mad about the pick-play call that nullified what was likely a go-ahead touchdown for them in the final five minutes. I understand their frustrations. The rule is all about intent, i.e., a receiver can't intentionally impede a pass defender and keep him from covering his man. On that play, the Chiefs' Dexter McCluster was ruled to have intentionally impeded the Ravens' Jimmy Smith, allowing Dwayne Bowe to get open, catch a pass and score. But reviewing the play, it appeared Smith caused the contact as much as anything, running into McCluster without looking. On the weekly scorecard gauging whether the officials' calls helped or hurt you, I would say the Ravens came out ahead, mostly because of that crucial call. It was possible the Ravens didn't have it in them on this day to drive back down the field for a winning score, so the flag was decisive.

No-Huddle On Road Could Be Real Issue

The sample size is still a little small, but it looks like the Ravens might be dealing with a real issue in trying to operate their no-huddle offense on the road. It has looked potent and even close to unstoppable at times in the team's three home games, but replicating that in a hostile environment in front of pumped-up opposing fans has proved difficult in Philadelphia and Kansas City. Flacco struggled in Philly and his biggest play Sunday was not a pass but a 16-yard scramble for a first down on the game-ending drive. Ray Rice, who had another strong game, admitted afterward that deploying the up-tempo philosophy is "hard" on the road. But he also said it's a lot easier to contemplate such issues when you're 4-1 and in first place.

Quick Hits
The Ravens' decision to go with Justin Tucker is looking like a no-brainer now that Billy Cundiff continues to miss relatively routine kicks for the Redskins. Cundiff's slump is a surprise to the Ravens, who did believe Cundiff would rebound well from his infamous playoff miss, even though they cut him. But at this point Cundiff is looking like damaged goods … Even though Flacco was sacked three times, they were more the fault of the receivers than the blockers. The Ravens' wideouts struggled to consistently gain separation from Kansas City's aggressive "press" defenders … Ravens linebacker Paul Kruger had his best game by far.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Time to Let Others Do the Talking

After covering sports for 38 years in Baltimore, John Eisenberg is retiring from his regular column.

news

Eisenberg: Here's What Matters Most for the Ravens in 2022

The focus on quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation is understandable, but his on-field performance will be the centerpiece of Baltimore's efforts to return to the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

It's hard to remember when there was less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs.

news

Eisenberg: What the Ravens Can (And Can't) Control

The Ravens' 2022 roster building has been about controlling several parts of the game, but the healthy return of Ronnie Stanley may be the most important of all.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Don't Discount Unique Take on Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

Baltimore's franchise quarterback says 'I love my Ravens' to those speculating about his future.

news

Eisenberg: No Need for Ravens to "Panic" or "Rush"

Some of their AFC rivals have made headlines with splashy moves, but they should stay the course with their usual blueprint.

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Right to Prioritize Patrick Ricard

No player better embodies who the Ravens are and what they want to look like in 2022 and beyond.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens' Urgency Is Apparent in Free Agency

Seldom are the Ravens willing to take swings when the costs are higher, but Eric DeCosta said Baltimore was 'probably a little embarrassed' not to make the playoffs.

news

Eisenberg: We Should Have Seen It Coming

The Ravens quietly telegraphed they'd probably be in the market for a free agent safety such as Marcus Williams, who could help them compete in the AFC North.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: First-Round Cornerback Is Now More Likely

Although Tavon Young's release was not a surprise, it significantly increases the likelihood that the Ravens will draft a cornerback with their first-round pick.

news

Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

He could be the Ravens' quarterback for three more years without signing a new deal. I can't hyperventilate that long.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens Should Add Another Tight End

Not hearing a ton of chatter about this but I'd be surprised if the Ravens don't try to add a tight end who is a more viable second receiving option after Mark Andrews.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising