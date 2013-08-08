The Breakdown: Starting Offense Was Just 'OK'





Receiver Play Will Not Ease Concerns

This performance will not ease the minds of those worried about the caliber of the wide receiving corps without Anquan Boldin. Flacco didn't complete a pass to any of them other than Torrey Smith. LaQuan Williams and Aaron Mellette made some nice catches against Tampa Bay's backups late, but the candidates for the No. 2 and No. 3 slots had little impact against the starters. Jacoby Jones dropped a pass over the middle, as did Deonte Thompson. That stuff happens, but the Ravens are going to need more consistent hands, especially from Jones if he starts opposite Smith. At tight end, veteran Visanthe Shiancoe, the de facto starter with Pitta and Ed Dickson out, showed some rust with a pair of drops but did make three catches and showed he could produce. Rookie Matt Furstenberg also contributed nicely with a long catch over the middle.

Short Takes

Of all the punt and kick return candidates trotted out, Bobby Rainey showed the most game-breaking ability … Chykie Brown didn't do himself any favors with a rough stretch in the second quarter that included being called for pass interference on back-to-back plays, setting up a Tampa Bay touchdown … It seems that Vonta Leach has simply resumed his duties as the starting fullback. Rookie backup Kyle Juszczek lined up in a couple of different spots and caught two balls. It's going to be interesting to see how he develops. If Juszczek's primary contributions in 2013 come on special teams, he delivered a nifty solo tackle on a punt … If the goal for fringe players is to make plays that get you noticed, rookie Brynden Trawick certainly delivered with a blocked punt that was recovered for a touchdown in the final seconds of the first half, effectively breaking open the game. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh gets the assist. He called what looked to be a pointless timeout to force the punt when he could have let the clock run out, and a touchdown ensued.