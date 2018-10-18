The Caw: Ravens Kick Pittsburgh-Made Condiments Out of M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry just got turned up to spicy hot. Now even Pittsburgh-made condiments have been booted out of Baltimore.

On Thursday, the Ravens announced an expanded partnership with McCormick, just as the team is about to host four of the next five games at home.

Starting Sunday, Frank's RedHot Sauce and French's ketchup and mustard will be available at all concession areas throughout the lower, club and upper level concourses and in the luxury suites at M&T Bank Stadium. Soon, Stubb's Bar-B-Q Sauce will also be available.

That means no more Heinz products. Heinz Field is the home of the rival Steelers.

Additionally, McCormick chefs partnered with the Ravens to create a variety of new menu items – such as OLD BAY® Crab Cakes, Grill Mates® Black Angus Burgers and Chicken Tender Bites with Frank's RedHot Sauce or Stubb's Bar-B-Q Sauce.

McCormick will also be the exclusive sponsor of the new patio area in Section 534, which was recently completed as part of the $120 million renovation project at M&T Bank Stadium. The "McCormick Flavor Zone" will be a standing-room area open to all fans, featuring the classic OLD BAY Bloody Mary and a purple Raven Rita.

"This partnership is such a natural fit as it brings two Baltimore icons together to showcase our local pride and celebrate the true flavor of the city," said Jill Pratt, VP North American Marketing Excellence at McCormick.

"We are thrilled to enhance our relationship with McCormick," stated Kevin Rochlitz, the Ravens Senior Vice President of Corporate Sales and Business Development. "The Baltimore region and McCormick share a special bond – one built on loyalty and strong standards. We are proud to be associated with such a highly-regarded Maryland-based company and excited that Ravens fans will benefit from this partnership's special features."

With the focus on the local partnership, the Ravens and McCormick are hosting a social media sweepstakes to showcase how the Ravens Flock brings epic flavor to game days using a variety of McCormick products. Use the hashtag #flavorflock on social media for a chance to win gameday tickets for the November 4th Steelers game.