 Skip to main content
Advertising

The Caw: Ravens Kick Pittsburgh-Made Condiments Out of M&T Bank Stadium

Oct 18, 2018 at 05:26 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

101818_theCAw

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry just got turned up to spicy hot. Now even Pittsburgh-made condiments have been booted out of Baltimore.

On Thursday, the Ravens announced an expanded partnership with McCormick, just as the team is about to host four of the next five games at home.

Starting Sunday, Frank's RedHot Sauce and French's ketchup and mustard will be available at all concession areas throughout the lower, club and upper level concourses and in the luxury suites at M&T Bank Stadium. Soon, Stubb's Bar-B-Q Sauce will also be available.

That means no more Heinz products. Heinz Field is the home of the rival Steelers.

Additionally, McCormick chefs partnered with the Ravens to create a variety of new menu items – such as OLD BAY® Crab Cakes, Grill Mates® Black Angus Burgers and Chicken Tender Bites with Frank's RedHot Sauce or Stubb's Bar-B-Q Sauce.

McCormick will also be the exclusive sponsor of the new patio area in Section 534, which was recently completed as part of the $120 million renovation project at M&T Bank Stadium. The "McCormick Flavor Zone" will be a standing-room area open to all fans, featuring the classic OLD BAY Bloody Mary and a purple Raven Rita.

"This partnership is such a natural fit as it brings two Baltimore icons together to showcase our local pride and celebrate the true flavor of the city," said Jill Pratt, VP North American Marketing Excellence at McCormick.

"We are thrilled to enhance our relationship with McCormick," stated Kevin Rochlitz, the Ravens Senior Vice President of Corporate Sales and Business Development. "The Baltimore region and McCormick share a special bond – one built on loyalty and strong standards. We are proud to be associated with such a highly-regarded Maryland-based company and excited that Ravens fans will benefit from this partnership's special features."

With the focus on the local partnership, the Ravens and McCormick are hosting a social media sweepstakes to showcase how the Ravens Flock brings epic flavor to game days using a variety of McCormick products. Use the hashtag #flavorflock on social media for a chance to win gameday tickets for the November 4th Steelers game.

Based in Hunt Valley, McCormick has partnered with the Ravens since the team moved to M&T Bank Stadium in 1998.

Related Content

news

Five Reasons Why Ravens Will Be in Super Bowl Next Year

The Ravens will return highly motivated next season with a talented team that can reach the Super Bowl.
news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Believes 'Sky's the Limit,' and He's Right

Odafe Oweh could be the next Ravens defensive player to break out. Trenton Simpson benefitted from spending his rookie season around Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.
news

Lamar Jackson Wants the Naysayers to Keep Chirping

After winning his second MVP, Lamar Jackson talked about falling short of Super Bowl LIV.
news

Late for Work: With Second MVP, Lamar Jackson 'Walked Into Immortality'

The analytics expert who didn't give Jackson his first-place vote is urged to 'watch the games.' The Browns are big winners on awards night. Ravens reportedly set to hire another defensive coach.
news

Lamar Jackson's Second MVP Puts Him in Historic Company

Lamar Jackson has joined a legendary list, becoming just the 11th player in NFL history to be named the league's Most Valuable Player multiple times.
news

Lone Voter Who Didn't Make Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Explains His Choice

FTNFantasy's Aaron Schatz was the lone voter who didn't have Lamar Jackson in first place for 2023 MVP. He had him third.
news

GOATs Send Lamar Jackson Congratulations

See what Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, LeBron James, Ray Lewis and other legends had to say to Lamar Jackson about his second MVP.
news

Joe Flacco Wins 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, Celebrates With Lamar Jackson

The Ravens' former quarterback thanked the Browns organization and city after winning at NFL Honors.
news

Cover Story: Zach Orr's Coaching Comeback

Zach Orr dreamed of being a long-time NFL player, but when a congenital neck/spine condition ended his career early, he discovered he had the makings of a coach.
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Can 'Still Do So Much More'

Ravens are among the all-time best teams not to make the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes says 'he hates going up against' Jackson. Chiefs safety Justin Reid says Kyle Hamilton 'is going to be a star.' More mock drafts link Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson to the Ravens.
news

5 Biggest Questions for Ravens Defense This Offseason

Zach Orr is taking on a lead role, while some key pieces of the defense are pending free agents.
news

Mailbag: Ravens' Biggest Needs at the Start of 2024 Offseason

Will the Ravens try to keep Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike? What's the strategy at running back this offseason?
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising