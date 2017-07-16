The Competition 2017: Inside Linebacker

Jul 16, 2017 at 06:30 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

16_CompetitionSeries_Correa_news.jpg


Returning Players

C.J. Mosley (6-foot-2, 241 pounds, fourth season)
Kamalei Correa (6-3, 250, second season)
Patrick Onwuasor (6-0, 217, second season)
Albert McClellan (6-2, 250, seventh season)
Lamar Louis (5-11, 232, first season)

Rookies

Boseko Lokombo (6-2, 225, undrafted)
Donald Payne (5-11, 217, undrafted)
Bam Bradley (5-11, 230, undrafted)

Projected Starters

Mosley is certainly going to be in the starting lineup as he's one of the best young linebackers in the game. But it's still unknown who will be next to him. Last year's starter Zachary Orr retired in January because of a neck/spine condition, but he recently announced plans to return to the game. It's unknown whether the Ravens would try to re-sign him. As things stand right now, Correa is the favorite to win the open job next to Mosley.

Key Role Players

Onwuasor made the team as an undrafted rookie last season and proved to be a valuable member of the special-teams unit. The Ravens have a long track record of finding undrafted linebackers that thrive on special teams and ultimately make their way to the starting lineup, and Onwuasor could follow that path. Someone else who went that route is McClellan, who has started at inside and outside linebacker throughout his career. He's a smart player who knows the defense, and he always seems to find his way in the lineup.

Most Anticipated Battle

The competition for the starting job is one of the marquee position battles in training camp. The Ravens have high hopes for Correa after drafting him in the second round last year, and they want him to seize the job in training camp. After playing him at both inside and outside linebacker last year, the Ravens plan to keep him at one position where he can hone his craft. The job won't just be handed over to Correa, as McClellan has experience and will compete for playing time. Onwuasor also impressed the coaching staff last year with his play on special teams, and he's someone to watch as well.

Entire Ravens Roster Heading Into Training Camp

Let's take a look at all the players on the roster as the Ravens head into training camp.

WR Quincy Adeboyejo
1 / 91

WR Quincy Adeboyejo

RB Javorius Allen
2 / 91

RB Javorius Allen

P Kenny Allen
3 / 91

P Kenny Allen

LB Randy Allen
4 / 91

LB Randy Allen

WR Aaron Bailey (Injured Reserve)
5 / 91

WR Aaron Bailey (Injured Reserve)

WR Kenny Bell
6 / 91

WR Kenny Bell

OLB Brennen Beyer
7 / 91

OLB Brennen Beyer

WR C.J. Board
8 / 91

WR C.J. Board

OLB Tyus Bowser
9 / 91

OLB Tyus Bowser

CB Brandon Boykin
10 / 91

CB Brandon Boykin

TE Nick Boyle
11 / 91

TE Nick Boyle

ILB Bam Bradley
12 / 91

ILB Bam Bradley

G Jarell Broxton
13 / 91

G Jarell Broxton

WR/RS Michael Campanaro (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)
14 / 91

WR/RS Michael Campanaro (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)

CB Maurice Canady
15 / 91

CB Maurice Canady

CB Brandon Carr
16 / 91

CB Brandon Carr

S Chuck Clark
17 / 91

S Chuck Clark

LB Kamalei Correa
18 / 91

LB Kamalei Correa

LS Morgan Cox
19 / 91

LS Morgan Cox

CB Robertson Daniel
20 / 91

CB Robertson Daniel

DT Carl Davis
21 / 91

DT Carl Davis

RB Kenneth Dixon
22 / 91

RB Kenneth Dixon

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
23 / 91

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

QB Joe Flacco
24 / 91

QB Joe Flacco

DB Otha Foster
25 / 91

DB Otha Foster

TE Crockett Gillmore
26 / 91

TE Crockett Gillmore

CB Jaylen Hill
27 / 91

CB Jaylen Hill

DT Willie Henry
28 / 91

DT Willie Henry

CB Marlon Humphrey
29 / 91

CB Marlon Humphrey

T James Hurst
30 / 91

T James Hurst

S Tony Jefferson
31 / 91

S Tony Jefferson

G/C Ryan Jensen
32 / 91

G/C Ryan Jensen

T Roubbens Joseph
33 / 91

T Roubbens Joseph

OLB Matthew Judon
34 / 91

OLB Matthew Judon

DE Bronson Kaufusi
35 / 91

DE Bronson Kaufusi

P Sam Koch
36 / 91

P Sam Koch

C Brandon Kublanow
37 / 91

C Brandon Kublanow

DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.
38 / 91

DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.

G/T Alex Lewis
39 / 91

G/T Alex Lewis

LB Boseko Lokombo
40 / 91

LB Boseko Lokombo

ILB Lamar Louis
41 / 91

ILB Lamar Louis

WR Jeremy Maclin
42 / 91

WR Jeremy Maclin

TE Ryan Malleck
43 / 91

TE Ryan Malleck

QB Ryan Mallett
44 / 91

QB Ryan Mallett

WR Chris Matthews
45 / 91

WR Chris Matthews

WR Vince Mayle
46 / 91

WR Vince Mayle

LB Albert McClellan
47 / 91

LB Albert McClellan

RB Taquan Mizzell
48 / 91

RB Taquan Mizzell

WR Chris Moore
49 / 91

WR Chris Moore

ILB C.J. Mosley
50 / 91

ILB C.J. Mosley

T Stephane Nembot
51 / 91

T Stephane Nembot

ILB Patrick Onwuasor
52 / 91

ILB Patrick Onwuasor

FB Ricky Ortiz
53 / 91

FB Ricky Ortiz

WR Tim Patrick
54 / 91

WR Tim Patrick

ILB Donald Payne
55 / 91

ILB Donald Payne

WR Breshad Perriman
56 / 91

WR Breshad Perriman

DT Michael Pierce
57 / 91

DT Michael Pierce

CB Reggie Porter
58 / 91

CB Reggie Porter

CB Sheldon Price
59 / 91

CB Sheldon Price

G Jarrod Pughsley
60 / 91

G Jarrod Pughsley

WR/RS Keenan Reynolds
61 / 91

WR/RS Keenan Reynolds

DE Patrick Ricard (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)
62 / 91

DE Patrick Ricard (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)

CB Al Hajj Shabazz
63 / 91

CB Al Hajj Shabazz

G Maurquice Shakir
64 / 91

G Maurquice Shakir

G Nico Siragusa
65 / 91

G Nico Siragusa

C Matt Skura
66 / 91

C Matt Skura

CB Jimmy Smith
67 / 91

CB Jimmy Smith

OLB Za'Darius Smith
68 / 91

OLB Za'Darius Smith

T Ronnie Stanley
69 / 91

T Ronnie Stanley

OLB Terrell Suggs
70 / 91

OLB Terrell Suggs

RB Lorenzo Taliaferro
71 / 91

RB Lorenzo Taliaferro

K Justin Tucker
72 / 91

K Justin Tucker

DE Brent Urban
73 / 91

DE Brent Urban

G/C John Urschel
74 / 91

G/C John Urschel

QB Dustin Vaughan
75 / 91

QB Dustin Vaughan

WR Mike Wallace
76 / 91

WR Mike Wallace

TE Darren Waller (Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner)
77 / 91

TE Darren Waller (Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner)

TE Benjamin Watson
78 / 91

TE Benjamin Watson

DB Lardarius Webb
79 / 91

DB Lardarius Webb

S Eric Weddle
80 / 91

S Eric Weddle

G/T De'Ondre Wesley
81 / 91

G/T De'Ondre Wesley

RB Terrance West
82 / 91

RB Terrance West

WR Griff Whalen
83 / 91

WR Griff Whalen

WR Tim White
84 / 91

WR Tim White

DT Brandon Williams
85 / 91

DT Brandon Williams

TE Maxx Williams
86 / 91

TE Maxx Williams

OLB Tim Williams
87 / 91

OLB Tim Williams

RB Danny Woodhead
88 / 91

RB Danny Woodhead

DE Chris Wormley
89 / 91

DE Chris Wormley

G/T Marshal Yanda
90 / 91

G/T Marshal Yanda

CB Tavon Young (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)
91 / 91

CB Tavon Young (Active/Physically Unable to Perform)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eric DeCosta Is Confident in Young Wide Receivers, But Monitoring Free Agents

After trading Marquise Brown, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is confident in the team's young receivers as the team explores options.

news

Ravens Announce 17-Member Undrafted Rookie Class

The Ravens have six wide receivers among the 17 undrafted rookies they're bringing into Baltimore.

news

Eight Revelations From Eric DeCosta's 2022 Draft Review

General Manager Eric DeCosta pulled back the curtain on his thought process throughout the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Late for Work 5/6: Ravens' 2022 Draft Draws Comparison to Landmark 1996 and 2018 Hauls

Analysts are having a hard time deciding who the Ravens' best pick was. Baltimore gets the only A grade among AFC North draft report cards. The Ravens-Bengals game in Cincinnati is one of the top 10 games to watch in 2022. Pundits still think the Ravens should trade for Deebo Samuel.

news

Ravens Sign Their First Draft Pick, Tyler Badie

The Ravens have inked sixth-round running back Tyler Badie, their first of 11 2022 draft picks.

news

Takeaways From Ravens Film Review of 2022 Draft Class

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz talked about the differences between Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, the Ravens' confidence in Jordan Stout, how they think Travis Jones will offer more as a pass rusher and more.

news

Late for Work 5/5: David Ojabo Says He Anticipates Returning Early in Season

Justin Tucker shuts down false holdout rumor. How Jordan Stout could extend Tucker's career. The Ravens select a wide receiver in Todd McShay's 2023 mock draft.

news

John Harbaugh, Ravens Players Attend All Elite Wrestling Dynamite

Head Coach John Harbaugh, his wife Ingrid, Marlon Humphrey, Ben Cleveland, Tyre Phillips and others attended the professional wrestling event.

news

Key Question for Each Ravens Draft Pick

The Ravens had 11 draft picks who will begin their NFL careers looking to answer any questions about their ability to make an immediate impact.

news

Mailbag: Should the Ravens Add a Veteran Wide Receiver?

Will new safety Kyle Hamilton stay in one spot or move around the defense? Which Ravens pick was the biggest steal? Should we be worried about a change at holder?

news

No International Games for Ravens in 2022

The Ravens will remain in the United States for their nine road games next season.

news

Late for Work 5/4: Winners And Losers from Ravens Draft

Marquise Brown says the Chiefs and Packers also were interested in trading for him. Tyler Badie's versatility makes him an intriguing prospect. Pundit says UDFA Alabama wide receiver could be a good fit. The Ravens will not play in any international games in 2022.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising