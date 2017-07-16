The Competition 2017: Inside Linebacker

Returning Players
C.J. Mosley (6-foot-2, 241 pounds, fourth season)
Kamalei Correa (6-3, 250, second season)
Patrick Onwuasor (6-0, 217, second season)
Albert McClellan (6-2, 250, seventh season)
Lamar Louis (5-11, 232, first season)
Rookies
Boseko Lokombo (6-2, 225, undrafted)
Donald Payne (5-11, 217, undrafted)
Bam Bradley (5-11, 230, undrafted)
Projected Starters
Mosley is certainly going to be in the starting lineup as he's one of the best young linebackers in the game. But it's still unknown who will be next to him. Last year's starter Zachary Orr retired in January because of a neck/spine condition, but he recently announced plans to return to the game. It's unknown whether the Ravens would try to re-sign him. As things stand right now, Correa is the favorite to win the open job next to Mosley.
Key Role Players
Onwuasor made the team as an undrafted rookie last season and proved to be a valuable member of the special-teams unit. The Ravens have a long track record of finding undrafted linebackers that thrive on special teams and ultimately make their way to the starting lineup, and Onwuasor could follow that path. Someone else who went that route is McClellan, who has started at inside and outside linebacker throughout his career. He's a smart player who knows the defense, and he always seems to find his way in the lineup.
Most Anticipated Battle
The competition for the starting job is one of the marquee position battles in training camp. The Ravens have high hopes for Correa after drafting him in the second round last year, and they want him to seize the job in training camp. After playing him at both inside and outside linebacker last year, the Ravens plan to keep him at one position where he can hone his craft. The job won't just be handed over to Correa, as McClellan has experience and will compete for playing time. Onwuasor also impressed the coaching staff last year with his play on special teams, and he's someone to watch as well.
Let's take a look at all the players on the roster as the Ravens head into training camp.