The Competition 2017: Inside Linebacker





Returning Players

C.J. Mosley (6-foot-2, 241 pounds, fourth season)

Kamalei Correa (6-3, 250, second season)

Patrick Onwuasor (6-0, 217, second season)

Albert McClellan (6-2, 250, seventh season)

Lamar Louis (5-11, 232, first season)

Rookies

Boseko Lokombo (6-2, 225, undrafted)

Donald Payne (5-11, 217, undrafted)

Bam Bradley (5-11, 230, undrafted)

Projected Starters

Mosley is certainly going to be in the starting lineup as he's one of the best young linebackers in the game. But it's still unknown who will be next to him. Last year's starter Zachary Orr retired in January because of a neck/spine condition, but he recently announced plans to return to the game. It's unknown whether the Ravens would try to re-sign him. As things stand right now, Correa is the favorite to win the open job next to Mosley.

Key Role Players

Onwuasor made the team as an undrafted rookie last season and proved to be a valuable member of the special-teams unit. The Ravens have a long track record of finding undrafted linebackers that thrive on special teams and ultimately make their way to the starting lineup, and Onwuasor could follow that path. Someone else who went that route is McClellan, who has started at inside and outside linebacker throughout his career. He's a smart player who knows the defense, and he always seems to find his way in the lineup.

Most Anticipated Battle