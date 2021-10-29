The Keys to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Breakout, According to His Coaches

Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin was extremely impressed, but he wasn't surprised. He has seen Brown catch balls that seemed uncatchable since his college days at Oklahoma. When Martin joined the Ravens' staff before the season, he was eager to work with Brown, though Martin took no credit for the remarkable end zone catch against the Bengals.

"Oh, that's God given," Martin said. "I'd like to say as a coach, 'Yes, we coached that.' But he's one of the best trackers of deep balls that I've ever coached. It's a natural thing. You saw it in college. I recruited him out of JUCO; he's always had that ability. I've known him for a long time, and he's always been one of the better deep ball trackers."

Brown has been much more than just a deep ball threat this season. He's been one of the best receivers in the NFL, with 566 receiving yards, the seventh-most in the league, to go along with 37 catches and a career-high 15.3 yards per catch average. Since Week 12 of last season, no receiver in the NFL has more touchdown catches than Brown's 12.

Brown's first two NFL seasons were both good. As a rookie, he had 46 catches for 584 yards and seven touchdowns. As a sophomore, he had 58 receptions for 769 yards and eight scores. This year, Brown is on pace for a monster campaign with 90 catches for 1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns.