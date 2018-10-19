The Rise, and Fall, and Rise of Willie Snead IV

"I made a bad decision, and it cost me a lot," Snead said this week. "It cost me my whole season, pretty much."

With the suspension looming, Snead felt he wasn't getting as many on-field opportunities as he would've otherwise had that summer. Then he suffered a hamstring injury, which only added to his health woes after having toe surgery in January.

Eager to make an impact, Snead rushed back onto the field following his suspension, but he wasn't totally healthy. He made just one catch for 11 yards over the six games following his return. He wasn't playing well in games or practice because he was basically on one leg. He heard coaches thought he was out of shape.

The Saints, meanwhile, got on a roll with wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara emerging as a deadly 1-2 punch with Brees, and they weren't about to slow down to fold Snead back into the mix, even once he was healthy.

Snead went to Payton's office a couple times to ask what was up. One time, Payton stood on top of his desk in a demonstrative show of how much he cared about Snead. But things didn't change. Snead was targeted by just 16 passes all season, down from 104 the year before.

"Their confidence wasn't really into me anymore," Snead said. "The season last year was just totally different from the years before. If you don't have time with Drew, you really get phased out."

Snead was given one huge chance to make an impact. In the Divisional Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Saints were down by six points in the fourth quarter and tried a trick play on third-and-1. Brees threw the ball behind the line of scrimmage to Snead, who then launched it to a wide-open Kamara streaking down the other sideline.

But Snead put too much zip on the pass, and it fell just out of Kamara's reach. Snead screamed with frustration as the cameras zoomed in on his tortured face. The Saints eventually lost on an even crazier play that left rookie safety Marcus Williams as the fall guy, but the missed touchdown was haunting.