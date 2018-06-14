There's No End in Sight for Terrell Suggs' Illustrious NFL Career

Suggs committed to the Ravens' strength and conditioning program, headed up by Steve Saunders, last offseason. He saw the benefits, as he started all 16 games and recorded 11 sacks (his highest total since 2014).

Suggs also came out of the season healthy and feeling good, which enabled him to roll back into his offseason training without a hitch.

"We stepped it up," Suggs said of his training. "We've been real attentive. As you get older, you have to listen to your body. Like I said, just building. They knew when to push, they knew when it was time to go hard in the offseason and when it was time to back off."

Suggs said he would have never imagined when he came into the league in 2003 that he would play 16 NFL seasons. Now he says he's "just taking it one at a time."

Suggs said he'll never go into a season saying it will be his last.

"It will probably just be like one day, and I'll just wake up," Suggs said. "I don't think I'll ever not love it."

Suggs said he's never seriously considered retirement, not even after his season-ending Achilles injury in 2015 or down years. He said he would never want to end his career like that. After all, Suggs saw Lewis go out on top with Super Bowl XLVII and watched wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. come back for another year after a late-career Achilles injury.

Like Martindale alluded to, it just seems that Suggs was created to play football.