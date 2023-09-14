Todd Monken's Review of Ravens' Week 1 Offense: 'Too Much Drag'

Monken reviewed various aspects of the offense in Week 1 and what he anticipates moving forward:

On the effect of not playing in the preseason, it being Week 1:

"All of the above. It's a new system. A little bit of rust probably. The communication part of it. The anxiety of playing. Lamar for the first time in a game hearing my voice when he has to do it. It's one thing to hear it and everybody else has to do it [in a preseason game]."

On the pass protection:

Per NextGenStats, the Texans got pressure on 42.3% of Lamar Jackson's drop backs in Week 1. That was the eighth-highest pressure rate of any team in the league. Now the Ravens could be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum against the Bengals.

"To me, it was fine. You're going to have against the best in the world, some leakage, you're going to have some pressure," Monken said. "We can do it better schematically. We can do it better in terms of timing, in terms of where our eyes are, our route-timing, so we don't have to hold the ball.

"Pat [Mekari has] played a lot of football here. That's why he's on our roster playing left tackle. So has Sam [Mustipher]. Sam played last week, Sam played in the preseason, played a lot of center. We have a lot of faith in those guys. Everybody has injuries throughout the year and the bottom line is we expect them to play well."

On the run game without J.K. Dobbins:

The Ravens averaged just 3.4 yards per carry (32 runs for 110 yards) and Lamar Jackson led the way with just 38 rushing yards. Now the Ravens will be without top running back J.K. Dobbins and will turn to Gus Edwards and Justice Hill to lead the way.

While losing a player of Dobbins' caliber hurts, Monken said the offense doesn't fundamentally change without him because there wasn't a lot built specifically for Dobbins.

"I feel really good about the guys that we have," Monken said. "All of them have played. Gus has played a significant role over the years, as Justice has. And having Melvin here, how cool is that? The guy has played a lot of snaps in the NFL and is eager to continue to play and show that he can play at a high level."

On handling pre-snap blitz communication, which will get tougher on the road: