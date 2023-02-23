Todd Monken's Six Pillars to a Good Offense

Be Good on Third Down

Baltimore ranked 12th in third-down conversion percentage in 2022 (41.05%), but unproductive late-game drives were particularly costly for the Ravens. They failed to protect leads in deflating losses to the Dolphins, Bills, Giants, and Jaguars when Baltimore's offense fizzled and sent the defense back onto the field. If the Ravens convert more third downs, especially in the second half, they should become better at closing out games.

Don't Have Lost Yardage Plays

Monken's last game as Georgia's offensive coordinator was a clinic in offensive football. The Bulldogs scored 65 points and averaged 8.2 yards per play. Staying out of second-and-long and third-and-long made it easier for Monken to put TCU at his mercy en route to a National Championship.

Staying ahead of the chains against NFL defenses will be a much tougher test, but it's one that Monken looks forward to.

"The challenge to do it against the best in the world. I think everybody aspires to have that challenge," Monken said.

The Ravens have a strong offensive line, an effective running back tandem of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, a Pro Bowl fullback in Pat Ricard and capable blocking tight ends. Monken thinks the Ravens can run the ball effectively and protect the quarterback, which is a good foundation for avoiding negative plays.

Have An Athletic Quarterback Who Can Make Off-Schedule Plays

The Ravens have had two mobile quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley and Monken believes quarterbacks who can move well give Baltimore's offense an advantage. The two quarterbacks who played in the Super Bowl earlier this month, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, consistently use their mobility to extend plays, avoid sacks, and attack defenses. Monken called Jackson's talent "elite", and loves having a quarterback room that can stress defenses with their running as well as their passing.