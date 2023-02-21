Todd Monken Explains Why He Took Ravens Job

"Sure, any player that's part of a roster where you're going into, you have an interest in what the roster's going to look like," Monken said. "But ultimately, I wanted to be someplace where structure, organization, great on defense from top to bottom. Everybody I talked to said, 'You want to be a Baltimore Raven. You want to be a part of that organization moving forward.'"

Harbaugh revealed that the process of hiring Monken first started with a phone call from his sister, Joani, who suggested that he reach out. Her husband, Tom Crean, was the head men's basketball coach at Georgia the past several years and they had become friends with Monken and his wife, Terri.

"That really got me thinking in that direction," Harbaugh said. "Then just talking ball, and [it was clear] how really great, how extensive his knowledge is, how broad his knowledge is, how adaptable he is, how versatile he is in terms of what he's able to do with his X's and O's and his scheme stuff."

Monken said he got way too much credit for the offensive success Georgia had and expressed how grateful he was to Smart and the other coaches he worked with there.