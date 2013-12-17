Top Ravens Moments In Win Over Lions

Dec 17, 2013 at 07:17 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer


The Ravens continued their recent trend of exhilarating late-game victories Monday night against the Lions.

Thanks to stout defense and six field goals by Justin Tucker, the Ravens took down the Detroit Lions 18-16 to win their fourth straight game and improve to 8-6 on the year.

Here were some of the top moments from the classic Monday Night Football victory:

Tyson Gets Unlikely Interception

The Ravens opened the second half needing a big play from the defense, and got it from an unlikely source. Second-year reserve defensive lineman DeAngelo Tyson showed off his hands by picking off Lions quarterback Matt Stafford. The pass was deflected by nose tackle Haloti Ngata, and then Tyson hauled in the catch in traffic for the first interception of his career. The pick over Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson ended up leading to a Ravens' field goal, giving them a 12-7 lead in the third quarter. 

D. Smith picks off Stafford again

The Ravens had a two-point lead over the Lions in the fourth quarter, and they were counting on their defense to stop a potent Detroit attack. That's when veteran linebacker Daryl Smith came up with his third interception of the season. Smith is currently tied with cornerback Corey Graham for the most interceptions on the team. The turnover came in Detroit territory and ended up leading to Tucker's fifth field goal of the game, giving the Ravens a 15-10 lead. 

Jacoby sets up game winner

The Lions had just scored a touchdown to take a 16-15 lead with a little more than two minutes to play, and quarterback Joe Flacco had one more chance with the football.  The Ravens faced a 3rd-and-15 from their own 28-yard line, and they needed to drive at least 30 yards to get into Tucker's range for a long field goal. Flacco dropped back to throw, stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure and delivered a strike to wide receiver Jacoby Jones over the middle of the field. Jones cut across the field to pick up a few extra yards after the catch and finish with a 27-yard gain on the play. 

Matt Elam seals the game

After all the talk about Matt Elam leading into Monday's game, the rookie made perhaps the biggest play of his young career to seal the game. Elam picked off Stafford with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, marking his first interception in the NFL. Elam waited a long time for this first interception, and he could not have picked a better time to deliver. 

Justin Tucker's 61-yard field goal

This will be one that people in Baltimore remember for a long time. Tucker drilled the kick just inside the right upright for the NFL's longest kick ever in a dome. It was his sixth field goal of the game, and his 33rd in a row. The field goal gave the Ravens an 18-16 lead that they would hold for the win, and kept them in control of their playoff destiny heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What the Bears Said After Last-Minute Loss to Ravens

Andy Dalton talks about almost toppling his former rival Ravens again and the Bears discuss what happened on their late-game defensive collapse.
news

Late For Work 11/22: Pundits Searching for Answers on How Ravens Keep Winning

The linebackers put together their best game of the season in a victory over the Bears. The offensive line play was solid in one area and rocky in another. A dominant defensive effort was thwarted by another pair of splash plays due to miscommunication and tackling issues. Special teams gets their credit. Support for backup quarterback Tyler Huntley spanned across the league and beyond in Lamar Jackson's absence. 
news

Another Roller Coaster Day For Defense Ends in Victory

Baltimore's defense gave up two big plays for touchdowns, but escaped Chicago with a victory after another scare from old nemesis Andy Dalton.
news

'No Way' Lamar Jackson Could Play vs. Bears, As Ravens Have Strange Injury Week

Lamar Jackson felt intense symptoms on Saturday and still Sunday morning before the Ravens' Week 11 game in Chicago.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Bears

Style points have never mattered less. In this game, there was just one plotline: Could the Ravens find some way to get the job done?
news

Tyler Huntley Leads Comeback Win in Place of Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley didn't find out he was going to be the Ravens' starting quarterback until he was walking to the bus to head to the game.
news

Lamar Jackson Isn't Playing vs. Bears

The Ravens will be without their MVP quarterback after an illness this week. Baltimore also will be without CB Anthony Averett.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing a Highly Successful Combo in Chicago

Check out the uniform combination and all-time history for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 11 at 1 p.m.
news

Everything You Need To Know: Ravens vs. Bears

Baltimore (6-3) will play its second straight road game, traveling to the Windy City for an interconference game against the Chicago Bears (3-6).
news

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Out Against Bears

The status of Baltimore's top wide receiver has been downgraded and he won't play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
news

Ben Cleveland Activated to 53-Man Roster, Pernell McPhee to Injured Reserve

Guard/defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie has been signed to the 53-man roster. Outside linebacker Joe Thomas has been called up from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising