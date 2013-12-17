Top Ravens Moments In Win Over Lions

The Lions had just scored a touchdown to take a 16-15 lead with a little more than two minutes to play, and quarterback Joe Flacco had one more chance with the football. The Ravens faced a 3rd-and-15 from their own 28-yard line, and they needed to drive at least 30 yards to get into Tucker's range for a long field goal. Flacco dropped back to throw, stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure and delivered a strike to wide receiver Jacoby Jones over the middle of the field. Jones cut across the field to pick up a few extra yards after the catch and finish with a 27-yard gain on the play.