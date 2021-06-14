Top Storylines to Watch at Minicamp

The battle between Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley to be the No. 2 quarterback is close, and perhaps nothing will happen at mandatory minicamp to change that. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced mandatory minicamps to be cancelled last season, which robbed Huntley and McSorley of valuable reps. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has made some tweaks to the offense, so in addition to how well they throw, McSorley and Huntley want to show command of the playbook and confidence making checks at the line of scrimmage. There's no guarantee the Ravens will carry three quarterbacks, so McSorley and Huntley have a lot at stake.

The Ravens are known for finding undrafted rookies and players under the radar who become key contributors. Among those who could fit into that category this year include undrafted safety Ar'Darius Washington and young tight ends Josh Oliver and Eli Wolf. It all depends on how they perform, but the Ravens are looking for a third tight end behind Andrews and Nick Boyle, and with Boyle recovering from a knee injury, there will be plenty of reps for a No. 3 tight end looking to make his mark. Meanwhile, the Ravens didn't draft a true safety, although rookie corner Brandon Stephens can swing to that position. There may be a backup safety spot available on the 53-man roster for Washington, Geno Stone or Nigel Warrior.