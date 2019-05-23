Top Takeaways From NFL’s Spring Owners Meetings

NFL owners convened in Florida this week for the Spring League meetings, voting on several more rule changes and other league business.

Here are some of the top takeaways:

1. Pass interference replay gets tweaked again

The league is still trying to find the best solution to avoid refereeing mistakes like the one that likely cost the New Orleans Saints an appearance in the Super Bowl last season. In the March meetings, the league expanded replay to include automatic booth review of potential pass interference calls (or non-calls) in the final two minutes of a half or overtime.

But after more thought, that seemed to open up the potential for many more stoppages because pass interference could be called on so many pass plays. On Wednesday, owners passed a resolution to grant the competition committee the authority to tweak the instant replay measure, and their solution is to instead make coaches challenge calls or non-calls instead of it being in the hands of a replay official in the booth. Hail Mary plays are off limits.

2. Three drills are now banned during training camp