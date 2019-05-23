Thursday, May 23, 2019 11:47 AM

Top Takeaways From NFL’s Spring Owners Meetings

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052319_TopTakeawaysFromSpringMeetings
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

NFL owners convened in Florida this week for the Spring League meetings, voting on several more rule changes and other league business.

Here are some of the top takeaways:

1. Pass interference replay gets tweaked again

The league is still trying to find the best solution to avoid refereeing mistakes like the one that likely cost the New Orleans Saints an appearance in the Super Bowl last season. In the March meetings, the league expanded replay to include automatic booth review of potential pass interference calls (or non-calls) in the final two minutes of a half or overtime.

But after more thought, that seemed to open up the potential for many more stoppages because pass interference could be called on so many pass plays. On Wednesday, owners passed a resolution to grant the competition committee the authority to tweak the instant replay measure, and their solution is to instead make coaches challenge calls or non-calls instead of it being in the hands of a replay official in the booth. Hail Mary plays are off limits.

2. Three drills are now banned during training camp

The NFL has asked teams to ban the use of three fairly well-known drills in training camp: Oklahoma, Bull in the Ring/King of the Circle and Half Line/3 Spot/Pods. This is for player safety in hopes of reducing concussions. The drills, especially the Oklahoma drill, are extremely physical in nature.

3. Dreaded “single-header” removed

Owners eliminated the “single-header” on a one-year trial basis, meaning all broadcast markets will now be guaranteed three televised games throughout the 2019 regular season. This is especially impactful for markets with multiple teams, including the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area with Ravens and Redskins fans. It means fewer blackouts when both in-market teams are playing at the same time.

4. Start times for divisional playoffs changed; fewer Super Bowl commercials

The start times of Sunday Divisional playoff games will now be at 3 and 6:30 p.m. instead of 1 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. The idea behind this change is to provide the league more flexibility in using home teams from the Mountain and Pacific time zones in the early Sunday game, and to prevent teams from playing at 10 or 11 a.m. in their "home" time zone if they have to travel to the East Coast.

We’ll also get fewer Super Bowl commercials, as the five breaks per quarter has been dropped to four.

5. Future draft locations determined; Combine staying in Indy

The league announced that Cleveland will host the 2021 NFL Draft and Kansas City will be the host in 2023. Las Vegas was already in place for 2020 and 2022 is unknown, though it is being held open for bigger cities, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He named Boston, Washington, D.C., or Houston as potential candidates. The NFL Scouting Combine will also remain in Indianapolis through 2021 with annual options beyond that.

Related Content

Big, Physical Michael Floyd Thinks His Skillset Fits Ravens Offense
news

Big, Physical Michael Floyd Thinks His Skillset Fits Ravens Offense

After signing with the Ravens, veteran wide receiver Michael Floyd is eager to become a playmaker in a new-look offense.
Late for Work 5/23: Ravens a Potential Trade Partner for Jadeveon Clowney?
news

Late for Work 5/23: Ravens a Potential Trade Partner for Jadeveon Clowney?

NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci says the worst offseason move in the league was made by the Ravens. The grades are in for the Ravens’ defensive units. Baltimore should be under consideration to host the NFL Draft.
Healthy and Highly Motivated, Shane Ray Plans to Spark Pass Rush
news

Healthy and Highly Motivated, Shane Ray Plans to Spark Pass Rush

Hampered by a wrist injury in Denver, Shane Ray says he’s healthy and primed for a breakout season in Baltimore.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

7 Things to Watch at Ravens Organized Team Activities

As the open portion of Ravens OTAs kicks off Thursday, here’s what media members will be buzzing about.
Late for Work 5/22: Gerald McCoy Joining Ravens Would Be ‘Extremely Enticing’
news

Late for Work 5/22: Gerald McCoy Joining Ravens Would Be ‘Extremely Enticing’

Gil Brandt ranks the Ravens as the most vulnerable division champions. Eric Weddle won’t give away any defensive secrets. What is the Ravens’ most burning offseason question?
Pernell McPhee Can’t Believe He’s Back, But Ready to Pick up Where He Left Off
news

Pernell McPhee Can’t Believe He’s Back, But Ready to Pick up Where He Left Off

After leaving Baltimore following the 2014 season, OLB Pernell McPhee is determined to make his presence felt as part of the Ravens’ revamped pass rush.
Eisenberg: Offensive Line Is Mostly Unchanged, And That’s OK
news

Eisenberg: Offensive Line Is Mostly Unchanged, And That’s OK

Baltimore didn’t invest in the offensive line this offseason, but there’s good reason to believe it will still get better.
Late for Work 5/21: All Eyes Will Be on Lamar Jackson at OTAs
news

Late for Work 5/21: All Eyes Will Be on Lamar Jackson at OTAs

Was promoting Greg Roman to offensive coordinator the Ravens’ best move of the offseason? Re-signing Robert Griffin III, bringing in undrafted rookie wide receiver Jaylen Smith are two under-the-radar moves that could be significant.
Around the AFC North: Odell Beckham Jr. Drawing Questions at Browns OTAs
news

Around the AFC North: Odell Beckham Jr. Drawing Questions at Browns OTAs

Ben Roethisberger bonds and works with teammates at his lake house. Bengals’ top draft pick forcing personnel changes.
The Caw: Hayden Hurst Needs Your Help Finding #TheOneThatGotAway
news

The Caw: Hayden Hurst Needs Your Help Finding #TheOneThatGotAway

The Ravens tight end is hoping Twitter can help him track down a woman he found attractive on his flight back to Baltimore.
Late for Work 5/20: How McPhee and Ray Additions Affect Bowser, Williams 
news

Late for Work 5/20: How McPhee and Ray Additions Affect Bowser, Williams 

Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown were named the league’s top rookie-veteran passing duo. Willie Snead IV responds to critics of Jackson. Brandon Carr offers his take on how to make football better.

Advertising