Torrey Smith's 30 Days Of Thanks





OK, how can you not LOVE the adorable Smith family?

They're even more lovable when made into cartoon characters in a web image promoting their "Torrey & Chanel's 30 Days of Thanks" as they count down to Thanksgiving Day.

"Gratitude is the best attitude," they say.

Truth.

"Things have not gone the way that I planned this year YET (It will), but I'm still blessed to be living the dream," Torrey wrote in his personal blog. "It's so easy to consume our minds with the negatives in life and we sometimes forget to reflect on the positives. So my wife and I have decided to take the month of November (in honor or Thanksgiving), to set aside all complaints and focus on the things that we are thankful for."

Torrey and Chanel will post what they are grateful for each day based on a list of 30 topics (see below) they created. They encouraged their social media followers to do the same, using the hashtag #TC30Days.

I'm in! (I'm a little behind, but I'll catch up).

Day 1: God/Faith

Day 2: Family

Day 3: Football

Day 4: Health

Day 5: Transportation

Day 6: Friends

Day 7: Job/Career

Day 8: Fans

Day 9: Spouse

Day 10: Teachers

Day 11:*Music

Day 12: Clean Water

Day 13: Clothes

Day 14: Forgiveness

Day 15: Phones

Day 16: Child

Day 17: Education

Day 18: Entertainment

Day 19: Food

Day 20: Earth

Day 21: Service Workers

Day 22: Freedom

Day 23: *Coaches

Day 24: Money

Day 25: Shelter

Day 26: Pets

Day 27: Senses

Day 28: Doctors and Nurses

Day 29: Charity

Day 30: Life Itself