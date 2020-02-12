Toughest Ravens Decisions to Make This Offseason

Eric DeCosta already rolled up his sleeves and hammered out an extension with safety Chuck Clark, but there's still a lot more work to do this offseason.

In his first year as general manager, pretty much everything DeCosta touched turned to gold. His two big free-agent signings, Earl Thomas III and Mark Ingram II, both went to the Pro Bowl. His top draft pick, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, broke franchise records.

During the season, DeCosta got a steal in trading for Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters and rebuilt the defense on the fly with other signings of L.J. Fort, Josh Bynes, Jihad Ward and more.

As DeCosta and the rest of the Ravens' chief decision-makers massage the roster this offseason, there will be many more tough decisions to make, many of which were probably already discussed at Owner Steve Bisciotti's house in Jupiter, Fla.

Here are some of the toughest decisions remaining in Baltimore:

What to do with Matthew Judon