Trade Deadline Looming. Ravens Interested?

"What you are seeing now because of the extended deadline is that some of these teams that know they aren't going to the playoffs might sell off some assets, and the teams that have a chance to go to the playoffs may buy some," he said in the video below. "We could be back into an almost baseball mode in terms of right there at the trading deadline."

Lombardi believes the Ravens may be one of the playoff-contending teams that are looking for "assets" to put them over the top.

"I think a team like Baltimore could be shopping around," Lombardi said.

Lombardi's opinion didn't come from any trade rumors or sources; he simply is looking at the Ravens' postseason potential and deduced that they could use some help.

Logically, outsiders would look at the Ravens defense – and specifically the defensive line – as a potential place to beef up. The unit has almost allowed three consecutive games of 200-plus rushing yards (622 total yards the last three weeks).

With cornerback Lardarius Webb (anterior cruciate ligament) out for the season and linebacker Ray Lewis (triceps) out indefinitely, those are two other positions one could view as areas of need.

"Maybe the extenuating circumstances regarding the Ravens injury situation will force them to make a move," wrote CSNBaltimore.com's J. Michael. "Or maybe the Ravens will decide to cut ties with overused players in an attempt to get draft picks."

As the website does for most teams, Bleacher Report put together a speculative – and I stress the word speculative – list of trade ideas. It targets Lions linebacker Ashlee Palmer, Eagles defensive end Darryl Tapp and Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins as players who could give Baltimore a boost.

But the Ravens have given no indication they are looking for additional personnel.

In fact, a candid John Harbaugh told reporters the opposite Monday, saying he thinks the roster is already full of the talent he needs to succeed.