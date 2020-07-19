Training Camp Breakdown: Defensive Line

In the Hunt

Calais Campbell, 13th season

Aaron Crawford, undrafted rookie

Justin Ellis, 7th season

Daylon Mack, 2nd season

Justin Madubuike, rookie

Jihad Ward, 5th season

Broderick Washington Jr., rookie

Brandon Williams, 8th season

Derek Wolfe, 9th season

Projected Starters

Campbell is the biggest part of Baltimore's defensive line makeover. He's one of the league's best run stoppers and has 88 career sacks. That combination has made Campbell a five-time Pro Bowler. Derek Wolfe had a career-high seven sacks last season, making him an important addition to a team that relied on blitzing to reach the quarterback. Brandon Williams continues to anchor the defensive line as an immovable force who can occupy two blockers. The Ravens believe their new-look line will be better at stopping the run, while generating a more consistent pass rush.

Best Battle

There will be a competitive battle for reps behind Wolfe, Campbell and Williams, who are all at least 30 years old. Others will have opportunities to shine, because the coaching staff likes to rotate defensive linemen to keep them fresh. Ward and Ellis are both coming off solid 2019 seasons after joining the team last season. Third-round pick Justin Madubuike has the talent to push the vets for reps if he has a strong training camp.

Under the Radar