Training Camp Breakdown: Defensive Line

Left: Daylon Mack; Right: Jihad Ward

In the Hunt

  • Calais Campbell, 13th season
  • Aaron Crawford, undrafted rookie
  • Justin Ellis, 7th season
  • Daylon Mack, 2nd season
  • Justin Madubuike, rookie
  • Jihad Ward, 5th season
  • Broderick Washington Jr., rookie
  • Brandon Williams, 8th season
  • Derek Wolfe, 9th season

Projected Starters

Campbell is the biggest part of Baltimore's defensive line makeover. He's one of the league's best run stoppers and has 88 career sacks. That combination has made Campbell a five-time Pro Bowler. Derek Wolfe had a career-high seven sacks last season, making him an important addition to a team that relied on blitzing to reach the quarterback. Brandon Williams continues to anchor the defensive line as an immovable force who can occupy two blockers. The Ravens believe their new-look line will be better at stopping the run, while generating a more consistent pass rush.

Best Battle

There will be a competitive battle for reps behind Wolfe, Campbell and Williams, who are all at least 30 years old. Others will have opportunities to shine, because the coaching staff likes to rotate defensive linemen to keep them fresh. Ward and Ellis are both coming off solid 2019 seasons after joining the team last season. Third-round pick Justin Madubuike has the talent to push the vets for reps if he has a strong training camp.

Under the Radar

This is a key season for Mack, a fifth-round pick in 2019 who will need to step up to earn a spot in the defensive line rotation. The Ravens defensive line is deeper and more experienced than when Mack was drafted. Players often take a major leap between their first and second seasons, and Mack will be looking to do the same now that he's reunited up with former Texas A&M Aggie Madubuike. Mack may need to beat out Ellis for a spot.

