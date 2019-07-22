Training Camp Position Breakdown: Cornerback

It's a longshot, but Bonds stood out during minicamp and could earn his way onto the team with a similarly strong training camp. The undrafted rookie out of Tennessee State played for the Memphis Express of the now defunct Alliance of American Football before the Ravens scooped him up. Bonds has stood out simply by making plays. He picked off quarterback Lamar Jackson twice on red-zone plays during one minicamp practice. Bonds would have to prove that he could help in a big way on special teams if he's going to make the 53-man roster.