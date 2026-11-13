Transcript: Press Conference (11/13/26)

RB DERRICK HENRY

With the addition of QB Jacoby Brissett to the offense, how has that provided a spark in practice? What can that mean for you guys on Monday? "We obviously got [Jacoby Brissett] so he can help us. We're all just trying to help him get acclimated. He's a pro. We were in the same draft class and in Year 11 [in the NFL]. He knows how to come in and approach it every day. [He knows how to] step in and lead. That's what he's done throughout his career, so we're excited to have him."

A lot of guys have talked about his leadership and poise that you've seen already. What has stood out to you either in the locker room in conversation or out there on the practice field this week? "[Jacoby Brissett]'s just calm. I mean, like I said, he's in Year 11, so he knows how it goes and he's just ready to work."

What stands out to you about him on the field in terms of what he brings from an arm standpoint and things of that nature? "[Jacoby Brissett]'s just coming to work every day and doing the best he can. That's all you can ever ask for. [He's] trying to learn as quickly as he can, get acclimated, and [we] just [have to] go out there and put it on display on Monday. [He's] just coming in to work, just like everybody else."

The team came out with a statement saying that QB Lamar Jackson could be back within 6-10 weeks. How much hope does that give the team? "We just want Lamar [Jackson] to heal and rehab, and when he's ready to come back, he'll be ready."

Do you have a message to the Ravens Flock about their concern over the rest of the season without QB Lamar Jackson? "We're going to go out there and give it 100% every time we step in this building and every time we step on the field. We know the results haven't been what they wanted it to be, but we've had some time off to get refreshed and ready to take on the challenge for this next half. Hopefully, we get them back and are ready to roll the way we need to."

When you see the Chargers defense, what kind of stands out to you? "Oh, I think it's a good defense. I know their record doesn't say that, but I still think they have solid players like they had when we played them in '24. They play hard and fly to the ball. [They] have a lot of veteran guys who played at a high level. So, I know the record doesn't say that, but I still think they're a good defense, and they have a solid group."

What's kind of been your message to the guys getting back from the mini-bye week in terms of this next game, or is it something that doesn't even have to be said? "I think it's a team message. We had some time to get away, refresh and get our bodies back under us, and also our mental. Now it is time to approach this and focus on being 1-0 each and every week. The past is the past. You can't change anything about that. But it's about the present and how you approach every day, so when we go out there, we have the right mindset. We put on display the way we want to put on display on how we want to play these games and play Ravens-style football in all three phases."

Is there still a novelty to playing on Monday night at this point in your career or are there so many primetime games now that it's a little more routine? "Well, in our case, we played on Thursday, had some days off and then we went through the week to get prepared for Monday. So, it's like a little break and then a longer preparation, so guys can be able to get some more recovery time, more meeting time and get anything we need to help us get better. So, it's kind of like a benefit. So, yes it worked out well."

Was it strange to hear your name connected during all the trade deadline talks, or do you not pay attention to that stuff? "That's in the past. I'm here, and I'm focused on playing the Chargers. Whatever that was, it was. I'm a Raven."

CB NATE WIGGINS

How did the extra time off help you prepare for this week?

"I just thank God for the reset we had. I feel like we needed a reset. Everybody [can now] get back together, [and] everybody will do what we do. I feel like in this game, we are going to show the world that the Ravens are back and we're ready to go."

How excited were you to be back out there, obviously having missed a game with the illness? How tough was that? "I'm happy to be back. Knowing myself, I don't like missing games. I like to be out there for the team. I'm happy to be back and show the world who Nate Wiggins is and just keep doing it."

What are the conversations in the defensive meeting rooms? Head coach Jesse Minter talked about giving up fewer big plays and that the explosives have been an issue. "[We're] really just dialing in on all the formations and keys of the defense and making them throw the checkdowns and just tackle."