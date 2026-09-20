Transcript: Press Conferences (9/20/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "All right, give the Saints a lot of credit. They outplayed us, especially in the second half. [We] had a lot of opportunities to turn that game the way we wanted to turn it [and] did not take advantage of it. Really, we can look at things probably in all three phases, starting with me — start with the coaches first, it is always going to be that way. But really all three phases, [there were] plays that — you know — never extended the game where we probably could have, and then [we] let them keep kind of hanging around. [We allowed them] third-down conversions, things like that. And so, we will look at ourselves first and try to improve and get better. Again, [give] credit to them, and with that, I will open up for questions."

On that fourth-down try at the goal line, did the Saints get into the end zone? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, that is such a — you know — interesting play. I give our guys a lot of credit. I felt like [on] back-to-back plays, our front did a really nice job. You know, those are so subjective; it is so hard to tell. It is what it is, honestly."

On the offensive possession that you guys had with — I think — about eight minutes left, you throw it deep on third-and-one, then punt on fourth-and-one. Can you describe the decisions there? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, just — you know — it's a play that we liked. Thought we had a shot there for an explosive. Obviously, it didn't work out, so it is always going to be [everyone] looking at it after the fact. But yes, that's what happened."

What did you see on the challenge that you guys ended up losing? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, so, you know, [it's] the difference between third-and-10 and third-and-5. I thought the ball was moving a little bit and thought the ground may have assisted it. Again, those are subjective. I felt like it was a critical point in the game based on the field position. They are probably in four-down mode regardless there, but the difference in the third downs trying to give us a chance there."

Why do you think the Saints were so successful on third downs today? (Pete Gilbert) "Well, it is a bunch of different things. We let them off the hook on some simple checkdowns where we didn't leverage the ball. [There were] a few of those and missed a chance at a couple of interception-type plays. And again, we weren't tight and clean the way we need to be on third down. Again, [it] starts with me, putting the guys in the best position to be successful. So, definitely an area we will chase improvement."

It seems like you guys went away from RB Derrick Henry a little bit in the second half. I think he only had five carries. Just, I mean, what sort of happened there? Did you just get away from him, or was that just part of the gameplan? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I think a little bit was ... You know, we started to get some of the looks of them cheating down to stop the run and have a chance to really open it up. But again, we'll look at everything, and we'll study ourselves first. We'll take accountability for how it went and go from there."

You had that one possession where I think OLB Trey Hendrickson and OLB Mike Green each get sacks and pushed QB Tyler Shough back all the way. After that, they lost their left tackle. Why was it so difficult to get that kind of pressure on Shough the rest of the game? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, I think they did a good job of just getting the ball out really fast from that point on. Obviously, you lose a tackle and so they committed a little bit to the run game on that next drive, and then when they were getting rid of the ball really fast I would say, running some of those types of plays to get it out of his hands, things like that. So again, we will have to keep chasing rush and coverage being connected and working together. You know, that is the type of game where we need our rush and coverage to win us the game on those last two drives, and we did not get it done."

Did T Ronnie Stanley just reach a point he could not go anymore or was there an aggravation of the injury? (Jeff Zrebiec) "No, I think — give credit to Ronnie, man. He gave us everything he had, dealing with a situation. So, we felt like at some point that might happen and thought the guys went in there and did an OK job."

How disappointing was it for this to be the home opener and to welcome fans back, with the fans excited about it? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, look, losses are all disappointing, especially at home. Everybody is going to just say the same old thing of having a lead and things like that. So, we will own this. We'll look in the mirror; we'll figure out what we can do to improve. That is the main thing. It's early in the season, [and] we were missing a few key guys, but that is a game we need to find a way to win, especially when we have a lead like that. So, we'll look at ourselves first, try to get better this week and go to the next one."

TE MARK ANDREWS

I know you have not had much time to process since you have been out there, but was that a touchdown from your vantage point? "I think that those are tough calls to make. Obviously, there are a lot of people in the pile. I thought [the] defense did a good job holding up."

Fourth quarter, and the second half in general for the offense, what were you seeing from their defense that was shutting you guys out? "I think it is going to be all about us. We are going to be able to look at this film and see the 'why.' There were some times where we were not moving the ball the way we should, and it is going to be all about us learning from our mistakes and getting better. I have so much confidence in this team."

Is it fair or unfair to look at some of the problems that arose in this whether it was the defense not being able to hold on late, giving up the late lead, not having it go your way at home? Is that unfair to try and tie it to last season? Are they repeated things that you see happening? "I mean, this is an individual game. There is a lot of good football being played. I think we controlled a lot of this game and we did not come out with the win. Like I said [before], this is a different team [with] different energy. This is not par for the course. We are going to learn from this and continue to be better and capitalize when we need to capitalize."

It is only one but is it difficult to have it go this way at home? "We want to defend our turf and we are going to take pride in that this year. [We are] not satisfied with the outcome today, and that is why we are going to get back to work. These fans and everybody in this city deserve [for us] to show up and show out — because that is what they did tonight. We need to get it done for them."

What was the message post-game from head coach Jesse Minter today? "[It was] just continuing to get better [and] staying together. We talked all preseason about just moving on to the next play. It is going to be a next-game mentality. [By] just focusing on ourselves and trying to be the best that we can be. [I am] excited for this next week."

There have been a lot of positive things around this team throughout the offseason. What is the key in responding here in a tough moment? "It is a long season. You are 1-1. There are 17 games [and] we have 15 left. I think that is the beauty of it [is that] there is so much opportunity left."

DL Calais Campbell was telling us it feels like, in regards to some of these letdown losses and not being able to hold fourth-quarter leads, that history is irrelevant here. Is that how you feel about this game? Do you feel like it is connected to some of these others? "Not at all. I feel like this is a whole new team with a whole new energy. These guys, this coaching staff, everybody — there is not one similarity [that] I can feel. I feel like this team is built for adversity, built to get better [and] learn from our mistakes. Head coach [Jesse] Minter always preaches on just trying to learn from our mistakes, moving on and getting on to the next play. It is about the next game now."

You have to move quickly, and Rio de Janeiro is new for you guys to play over there. Not so much a time change or anything like that. Having the game there, have you heard anything about the field conditions there, with the soccer teams being concerned? "I just saw one [report] that they are unsure about it. For us, it is just about being professionals [and] being ready to go. Whatever happens, happens."

WR RASHOD BATEMAN

Was it just a miscommunication with QB Lamar Jackson on that last play? "No, [there] was no miscommunication at all. [I] ran the right route, looked up [and] the ball was what it was. That is really what it is. It is just one of those plays that you look at it and you can't get it back. Lamar [Jackson] played well. I think we all played well. [There] is just a lot of clean-up to do."

Why did you feel like the offense was just less explosive in the second half? It really moved the ball well in the first half. What happened out there? "I don't know. It is hard to tell. [There] is a lot to look at. We just got done playing. It is hard to say without looking at the tape. I am going to go back and look at the tape and see what those mistakes are."

Is it frustrating to feel like the same sort of things cropped up, whether it be penalties or self-inflicted stuff in some cases? "I would say so. I think for any situation it is tough to deal with when you know you are beating yourself, but we live to fight another day. It is only Week 2. None of us in here [are] fixing to sit here and stress out and cry about it. We're all grown men. We know what we have got to go do to fix it. Everybody is on that accord right now."

Over the years, the Ravens have had some trouble finishing in that fourth quarter. You've heard that question before. Why do you think there's some repeated difficulty in closing out games? "It is football, for one. I don't think it has got anything to do with the Ravens. Y'all's stats are what [they are], but football is football. We can't get caught up in the stats and what people want it to look like. We have got to go play the game for what the Ravens want it to look like. Today it wasn't that, obviously. We didn't get the dub. We just go fix what we can and see what we can do next week."

How do you move forward from here to next week in Brazil? "[By] being grown. [You] just put it in the toilet, flush it and move on. [There isn't anything] we can do about this game today when we know we have got to play the Cowboys next week. It is what it is."

How do you think the offense operated today without WR Zay Flowers? "I think we did really well. Obviously, losing Zay [Flowers] always hurts. He is our one receiver. [A] very dynamic guy. But the guys that we have got, are able to get the job done as well. We just came up short. We have come up short with Zay on the field before. We have come up short without Zay on the field. That is football. We just go [and] keep putting our best foot forward."

How do you balance learning from this loss but also moving on to the next game? "Most of us in here have been playing football since we were five years old. We [have] lost games before. We still ended up here. We have got to find a way to keep pushing forward [and] to fix what we know we can fix and just be better. It is definitely self-explanatory. It is easier said than done, but [there] is a lot of small things, nothing crazy. We know we are a good football team and we just have got to go prove it."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

I've been asking everybody, from your vantage point on that fourth-down play for the Saints, did they cross the goal line? "I am one of those people [that says] what the referee calls, is what it is. We fought [as] hard as we could fight to keep them out of the end zone. We will watch the tape and really see what it looks like, but the referee called it. We have to live with it. It's football. It just is what it is."

Why did you feel like you guys couldn't get pressure on QB Tyler Shough down the stretch? You had pressure for a lot of the game, but those last few drives it was tough. "I felt like [there were] just way too many missed opportunities out there today. Football is such a momentum game, and we let them get into a rhythm late. It was hard to get them out of that rhythm. They did a good job of calling quick throws and getting to the playmakers. Just from the naked eye without watching the tape [there were] just so many missed opportunities, especially tackling. We have to really emphasize and get better at tackling. I feel like there was a lot of opportunities that we did not take advantage of there, and it cost us."

When you have those missed opportunities, does that sort of play on you or the team in terms of either pressing too much or mentally impacting you guys? "We want to win games. When you miss opportunities and lose a game, it is disappointing. We prepared really hard, and [we] go out there with the mindset that we are going to win. Then, when you miss your opportunities, and you lose, it is a tough feeling. I will say that adversity is a truth-teller. How we respond is going to be crucial to who we are as a team [and] who this team is. I know what kind of guys we've got. That is why I am so disappointed right now. You cannot let games like this slip away. We have too many of the right pieces. We will not make any excuses. There are a lot of excuses if people were looking for them. At the end of the day, we've just got to be more disciplined. We've got to execute better."

Even though you guys have changed so much and the team has changed so much over those years, how hard is it for a team to change its identity when some of these late-game situations just seem to keep happening every year? "What is funny is the history really doesn't matter. I mean, you can go through and look at all the history. It is just in this moment, in this game, we have to execute to win the ball game. We did not get it done. You could talk about it from a story standpoint, but at the end of the day, in this moment, we did not get it done. Our history is irrelevant to the future of where we want to go. It just comes down to how we respond and our execution going forward."

On third downs, the Saints were 8-for-15. They were 2-for-2 on fourth down. By not getting off the field, how deflating is that? Why were they so successful in those situations? "I mean, that is the game, right? [The] money down is third down. When you find a way to extend drives, you give yourself a chance to get points. They found a way to extend drives, especially in the second half. We will watch the tape and figure out why that is, and we'll get better. This team — if we are who I think we are — which you really do not know until you get out there and compete, but we've got to respond. How we respond is critical to who we are going to be this year. I've got faith in my guys, but we've got to watch the tape. We've got to be critical. We've got to respond."

Is there anything in particular that you want to take away from the game that you want to be able to implement next week on the personal front? "We all should look ourselves in the mirror. I had maybe three opportunities to get TFLs today, and I missed them – all three of them. It led to shorter down and distances that they were able to get on third down and fourth down. I feel like personally, I cannot miss those plays. I've got to be better. I know who I am, and I know what I am capable of. Just looking inward, I feel like if the game is on the line, and you are counting on me, I can show up, and I can make that play. For us to go where we want to go, to be the team we want to be, we all have to look ourselves in the mirror and make our plays."

RB DERRICK HENRY

The offense really changed from the first half to the second. What do you attribute to that? "It's not good enough. We just weren't good enough in the second half to win this game. We were put in a position to win this game. We just have to be better. We just weren't good enough – at all."

In terms of finishing games, that was something that was a point of emphasis throughout last year too. What do you think you guys need to do to finish these games stronger? "We didn't finish today. [We played with] some adversity — something that we probably need — [it] came early. Obviously, we wanted to win, we didn't win, but there is a lot to learn from and fix. So, we go into next week being ready and being better than this week for sure."

What were you seeing them doing to kind of limit the explosive plays you guys were able to do offensively? "Yes, they had a good gameplan – the credit goes to them. They did a great job of limiting the explosives and, you know, being where they needed to be for those not to occur. We've just got to be better. We weren't the better team today, as far as offense against their defense, and we will watch the film and fix that for sure."

You're on the sideline for that long drive that the Saints had in the fourth quarter that ate up a lot of clock. What were you guys thinking on the sideline as the defense was trying to stop them at all costs? "Go score. Whatever happens, we need to go get points."

You said there was a lot to learn from this game. What's one thing that you feel like you learned about this team today? "We are going to stick together. I mean, we are always going to be close. Obviously, we didn't get the result we wanted; [it left a] bad taste in our mouth, but like I said, it is just a little adversity. It is all about how we respond, and I know the guys are going to respond the right way [by] watching the film, correcting things and moving on to Dallas and being ready for Rio."

How can you make this more of a hiccup instead of a bridge to something bigger like it kind of turned into last year — what does that look like for you guys? "Yes, I mean, we know what type of team we've got — we have in our locker room — so, you know, we are not going to flinch. [We'll] be a man about it. They were the better team today. [We'll] watch the film, fix what we need to get fixed and be ready to move on."

As the game moved on, did you feel like they put more people closer to the line of scrimmage, or were they pretty consistent with their run defense gameplan? "I think it really didn't matter if they put people down [at the line of scrimmage] or not. We want to run the ball, [and] we have to dictate how we move the line of scrimmage, and me doing my job. At the end of the day, we just have to be better. I have to be better in the run game; we have to be better as a team, as an offense and fix those things and be ready to go. Nobody [is] going to be negative. We know what we need [to do]. We need to watch the film, move past this and get ready for next week."

Derrick, were you disappointed not to get the ball on that third-and-1 with about nine minutes left? "No, I mean, we are going to ride with 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle], whatever he calls. We just have to go make a play. Obviously, we didn't, but if [Chris Moore] caught the ball, it would be a whole different story. We are going to ride with 'Dec,' man. He called a [play], [he] wanted to take a shot, and it didn't work out this time. But, we are going to still do what we need to do to be better next time."

With the fourth quarter going the way it went today, does the past creep into your mind at all about the fourth-quarter troubles? "No, we're not going to do that. It just didn't work out today. We wanted the result to be different. We wanted to come out here [and win]. The [White Noise] crowd was great. We're sorry we didn't get the 'dub,' but stick with us. We're determined; we're focused. They were the better team today. That's going to happen. Adversity comes, and this one came early, so we just have to fix it. We'll be alright."

OLB TREY HENDRICKSON

How disappointing is the result, being outscored 15-0 in the fourth quarter? "It is the National Football League, right? There is a lot to correct. It is a win-loss league. You do not get any of them back. [The New Orleans Saints] are a good football team — credit to them — but, we have a lot to correct on defense and [we are] looking forward to next week."

What was it in the fourth quarter? Was QB Tyler Shough getting the ball out really fast? What was giving you guys problems mostly defensively? "[They have a] talented roster, right? They make plays too. It was our job to make a stop. You know, it is what it is."

What do you make of that goal line stand where the New Orleans Saints scored? "That is kind of what my pause was — it is what it is."

How tough is it as a defense confidence-wise when they are converting as many third-and-longs as they were? I mean, it has to take a toll mentally after a while. "Yes, that is something that we are going to have addressed. You know, it is rush and coverage together. When we had good coverage, sometimes our rush was not there, and sometimes when our rush was good, the coverage was not there. So, playing as a unit is something we need to figure out — what our '2026 Ravens identity' is moving forward. Like I said, [it's a] win-loss league, you take it on the chin and move on."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

Could you take us through the fourth down from your perspective — when the ball comes out, what's going through your mind? "Touchdown."

You thought it was a touchdown? "I mean, it was a touchdown. It just was what it was."

How were you guys feeling on that 16-play drive that the Saints had that ate up a lot of clock in the fourth? "Yes, not that good. Obviously, [we] wanted to get off the field. They made some good first downs on third down, and we kind of just could not get off the field. That is kind of the moral of the story for the second half."

There was a lot of talk about losing fourth quarter leads last year, I guess how were you guys motivated to try to change that? "Yes, I think this week there were two things — obviously going into the season and then just coming to the home opener — winning in front of our fans, and not kind of doing what we did today. I mean, it is definitely a little disappointing. It is just disappointing. We felt coming in at halftime like we did not really... then we kind of went out and it just did not go well. So, it seems like there is serious disappointment amongst the guys, but like [head] Coach [Jesse] Minter said, we will come in tomorrow and come in with the mindset to fix things instead of letting this kind of go on and on."

How do you balance learning from this game as opposed to also just moving on to the next game? "Obviously, I have been in the league for 10 years, but the consensus amongst the team is like, everyone is kind of tired of doing what we just did. I think it is a lot of older guys — a lot of guys that it just feels like it is time. So, kind of having this — hopefully we will make this a hiccup and not [let] this be a bridge that is final and cannot be repaired. So, there will definitely be some things getting right, and we just cannot let this linger too long."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

Opening Statement: "Like I said last week, before I say anything, I just want to thank Jesus Christ for coming out here [and] supporting us like He always does, [and for] waking us up [and letting] us perform. Even though we did not come out with a victory, we still have all our guys here healthy."

I know you weren't out on the field for that Saints fourth down, but from your vantage point, do you think the Saints scored on that play? (Jamison Hensley) "I am a Raven. I don't think they scored. But the refs went with their call, and it is what it is."

What happened on that last play, the interception to end the game? (Cordell Woodland) "We were just trying to make something happen. It was just the same group of guys out there. I feel like they were a little fatigued, and how I played it, it was a timing thing. I feel like I want that pass back, though. I feel like I want that pass back."

Did it seem like WR Rashod Bateman cheated on the route? (Mike Preston) "No, no, no. [Rashod Bateman] ran his route. He ran his route, man. He just made a play. That is all it was."

Since 2019, this is the 15th time the Ravens have not been able to hold a fourth-quarter lead and win the game. Why do you think that is? (Jamison Hensley) "Things just don't go our way sometimes, at the wrong time. That is what I believe. Certain calls happen — we get the momentum going, get [it] brought back, [and we have] penalties here and there. Anything can go down. That is why I believe we have not been finishing, or we have the lead and we don't have it anymore. We just have to tighten up."

The sequence where the defense got two sacks, and you guys get the ball back at midfield late in the third quarter and moved backwards — looking back, how critical was that sequence to leading to what happened in the fourth quarter? (Luke Jones) "Extremely critical. Our defense did a great job, and when we get so close to punching the ball in, [or when] we're driving the ball downfield, or on the opposite side of our opponent's territory, we would like points there, [whether it's a] field goal [or] touchdown. I prefer touchdowns. I don't want to put [Tyler] Loop out there at all. Don't get me wrong, I love our kicker — but I just love scoring touchdowns. I am an offensive player. But I believe that played a part to it, too, because we should be scoring points for our defense and our special teams."

How much do the penalties and the negative plays hurt? It didn't really hurt you last week because you were so sharp otherwise, but it is the second straight week with quite a few offensive penalties and also some negative sacks. (Jeff Zrebiec) "Like you said, last week we were able to overcome them, but this week we weren't. So, that is why we have to clean things like that up. It starts in practice, though. We have to get better at practicing having no holding [penalties] and whatever they were calling, because I believe some of them. It wasn't a hold on Chris [Moore], I don't believe, but the refs are doing their job at the same time. We just have to clean that up and hopefully thrive."

So much has changed over the offseason, and you guys have been talking about being at your best when your best is needed. How disappointing is it to sort of come out in the first home game and kind of lose like this? What do you kind of look back on personally about what you want to do better in a game like this? (Kyle Goon) "Oh, not just [at] home — any [game]. It doesn't matter where we [are] playing. I don't want to lose at all, and I believe none of our guys want to lose. Coaches, everyone, we are all one unit, but we wouldn't like to come in on an opener and lose at home, especially with the new jerseys and stuff like that. But, things happen. Things didn't go our way out there, but hopefully we [are] prepared next time."

I know you guys didn't have WR Zay Flowers today, but why do you think you guys weren't able to have as many explosive plays on the offensive side today? (Cordell Woodland) "We weren't finishing drives, man. We just weren't finishing. We had the penalties and stuff like that that killed us, too. We just have to overcome a few things, clean that up, and we will be good."

Is it frustrating to have to say 'not finishing' again? We have heard that come out of your mouth a few times. (Morgan Adsit) "No. Not really, because I see what we can be. I see what we are capable of. I see it day in and day out. New Orleans just did a great job today."

OLB TAVIUS ROBINSON

What were the Saints doing in the fourth quarter that allowed them to have success? "I think, you know, we 've just got to, at the end of the day, go in and look at the film, and [look for things that] we have to fix and the stuff that we could have played better, and then go from there."

Third downs — when they start converting them, does it become a confidence thing a little bit, in that situation, too, do you think? "[It's] kind of the same thing. Like it's just – we have to be on our stuff, and we have to make sure that we're executing the best we can on third down."

Is it frustrating that you guys have a chance to kind of change the narrative about this team and fulfill that when your best is needed, and you missed that opportunity in a game like this? "Of course it is — it's not our standard, but at the end of the day, we have to go back to the film tomorrow, get better, and it's a long season."

What did you think of New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough? "[Tyler Shough is a] good quarterback. He is a great quarterback."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

Opening Statement: "Over the last six months, everything has been ascending, ascending, ascending, and I think this is the first real test, in a sense, of adversity. I just think it is about how we are going to respond. Obviously, no sides of the ball played the way we wanted to play, and especially on the defensive side of the ball, we did not play to the standard that we hold ourselves to, so I think it is the first test of adversity. It is about how you would respond, and I think that is the truth-teller for us all, and it is going to be like how we respond this coming week, but obviously we have to learn from this one."

When you lose a game like this in the fourth quarter — we know kind of the history with that with the Ravens — does it creep in your mind at all when you get to the fourth quarter and the game is kind of slipping away like that? "Not at all. You cannot dwell on the past at the end of the day. Obviously, people say history repeats itself in some ways, but you cannot think like that [or] have that mentality, because at the end of the day, you would always want it on your shoulders in order to win. And like I said, we obviously did not finish the way we wanted to finish, and I think it is the first true test of adversity. So, it is about how we are going to respond, and I think that is what it is going to be from here."

No one was in on that last play more than you. Was that a touchdown? "At the end of the day, whatever the refs call on the field, that is what it is. I did not see it as one, but at the end of the day, they get paid to make the calls out there, I get paid to play ball to the best of my ability, so I cannot focus on what is out of my control."

PFWA Pool Reporter Jamison Hensley Interview with NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth

Question: Was there clear evidence that Tyler Shough crossed the goal line on the fourth down quarterback sneak (1:32 remaining, New Orleans 4th and 1, Baltimore 1 yard-line)?

Mark Butterworth: "The key here is the ruling on the field is a touchdown. So, we need clear and obvious video evidence that he didn't score in order to reverse the on-field ruling. We stopped the game, it's a high-leverage play, we wanted to make sure to either find clear and obvious video evidence that he didn't score or to confirm the call on the field. We exhausted all available angles and could not prove clear and obvious that he did not break the plane of the goal line."

Question: During any of the replays, did it show that Tyler Shough lost control of the ball at any point while trying to get the ball across the goal line?