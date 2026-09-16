Transcript: Press Conferences (9/16/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "All right, thanks again [for being here]. [It was a] great Wednesday. Just to start off, Ja'Kobi [Lane], we will end up putting him on IR. He had a successful surgery this morning. [He] will definitely have a really good chance [of] coming back here pretty quickly, I would say. With that, we will bring Chris Moore up to the 53-man roster. Obviously, you tell guys, 'Play your way onto the roster,' and Chris certainly did that in Week 1. So, we will look forward to that. And with that, [I'll] open it up for questions."

Do you have an update on CB T.J. Tampa Jr.? (Jonas Shaffer) "T.J. [Tampa Jr.] — it is probably a little bit of time, but we are kind of figuring out what the best thing to do there is."

With WR Ja'Kobi Lane, do you think he has a time frame other than four weeks? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I think the minimum IR stay is probably what we will be shooting for. I know [Ja'Kobi Lane] will attack it, and he will be back as soon as it is — whatever the number is, you try to slice a week or two off of that from a player's competitive standpoint. So, I know he will be chomping at the bit to get back."

While we're on the topic, WR Zay Flowers — how is that? (Brian Wacker) "[Zay Flowers] is day-to-day, day-to-day. I think he is in a really good place, but that will be really, really day-to-day for sure."

What do you see from this Saints offense on tape? Obviously, coming back from behind last week, they put up some big numbers. (Ryan Mink) "[I have] a lot of respect for [New Orleans Saints head coach] Kellen Moore — how he runs that offense and how he runs his team. It is a really good challenge. [They have a] second-year quarterback that they have shown a lot of confidence in. They have some really good skill players. [Chris] Olave is one of the best receivers in the game, probably. [They have] some good backs, good offensive line, so they present a good challenge with their skill players and their ability to be really multiple. They do a lot of tempo and mix in different types of tempos to try to keep you off balance a little bit. They got going in the third quarter, I felt like, in Week 1. It took them a little bit of time, but once they got rolling, they were throwing the ball over the yard and put up a ton of numbers. They had some really good drives that got the game into overtime, had a chance to win it, got the game down there at the end — down to a two-point play. So, [it's a] really big challenge for us, and one we are excited about."

CB Marlon Humphrey said you started the team meeting talking about the importance of defending the home field, winning at home. Can you just talk about kind of your philosophy and how you see that? (Ryan Mink) "I have coached in this stadium a bunch of times. It is an advantage for the home team, and we need to play that way. So, we need to play the way that lets our crowd really be into the game and really help us. We need to feed off of their energy. I know it is going to be a great crowd. We have the best fans in the world, so [I'm] just really excited about it, excited for our guys. You go on the road and play in good environments and then you come home, and we get one of the best environments in the league. So, I am really excited about that, but we do need to play really well at home. We need to give our fans something to be really excited about. We want them to be really loud, especially when we are on defense and those third downs and red-zone areas, which I know they will be. So, just excited about the opportunity."

You mentioned after this last game the first drive defensively — you guys obviously could have done some things better. Of course, that's when the team has a script, but how important is that first drive defensively when you're playing at home to kind of set the tone initially? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, definitely. It is a point of emphasis for us. Again, it is just how you want to start the game. Again, I put most of that on myself and just some of the things we were doing. But, I am excited for these guys, man — every time they get the chance to go out there to start the game, you get a chance to set the tone for how you want the game to go. But at the same time, I was really happy with how we responded from the opening drive. You can build off good momentum, but you can't let a bad drive dictate the next few drives. So, I was happy with the way that we were able to bounce back, but we certainly want to start the game better than we did."

Is there a chance K Jake Moody's back on the practice squad after some of the moves you had to make? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I really enjoyed having Jake [Moody]. I think he has gotten to a really good place as a kicker. You never really know how it will go, but again, [I have] a lot of confidence in Tyler [Loop]. [I] thought he went out there and did a really good job. So, we know Jake now, and we have a pretty good feel for how he is doing. So, we will kind of just see how it shakes out."

You mentioned Saturday night you sat in on that offensive meeting, you liked what you saw, etc. You go into a game like this where you're down a couple of players — what's kind of the discourse with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and sort of the approach when you're going into a game when you're kind of managing through some injuries? (Brian Wacker) "Look, coaches' jobs are really predicated off coaching who you have and making the best of it. Whoever that is — we may have everybody; we may [not], whatever. So, we will see how it shakes out throughout the rest of the week. But I know this — [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] will be really well-prepared. [He] will have a great plan for how we can utilize the weapons that we have and the guys that are available. So, I have a lot of confidence. We have had a lot of talks about it. And again, I am excited — I am excited to see our offense make a lot of improvements and keep chasing the best version of ourselves from Week 1 to Week 2."

I forget if we have asked you this over the course of the summer, but what is your philosophy on having a corner travel with a specific receiver? (Cordell Woodland) "It is so game-to-game and what they are doing. So many people now — there is a lot of motion, there is a lot of condensed formations, there are a lot of times where they are taking those guys and moving them off the ball to kind of keep an elite corner's ability to press them and get up on him, and so, it varies. I mean, if you are a true man-to-man team, I think it is easier than if you are a zone team. Oftentimes, you travel a guy, and then he goes into the slot — what do you do? Do you put your corner into the slot? Do you put him just on that side? So, there are a lot of things with it. [I've] done it at times over probably the last four or five years at different levels, whether in college or here. So, it is definitely something you kind of always maybe have in your bag, but it is a week-to-week thing you talk about."

We saw some of your more experienced players weren't out there today — OLB Trey Hendrickson, T Ronnie Stanley, etc. Are there going to be guys who probably get a vet day almost every week, or is it going to be more about how they feel coming out of the game? (Childs Walker) "It is mostly about how they are feeling coming out of the game and if they are dealing with anything. So, a lot of these guys, man, they have played a lot of football. They do a great job in our walkthroughs, getting some of the mental work that they need. The last two years, I had a chance to coach one of the greatest ever in Khalil Mack. The guy — I think he is one of the best edge players in the game, especially against the run. He was able to kind of do that without having to take a ton of physical reps on certain days. And so, we want the guys to feel really great on Sunday without sacrificing their ability to be ready to play. So, that will be something we look at every week on an individual basis."

What's your message to any of these receivers who have an opportunity to step up now and make a greater impact? (Samantha Croston) "Yes, run at the opportunity. I think the first game was a great example that the ball can really go anywhere in our offense, just being very precise, being very detailed, being in the right spot, the ball can find you. Playing fast and playing with confidence, we have a lot of confidence in all those guys. They have gotten so many reps from all the way back from the offseason program to now. So, just go out there and use the talent that you have been given and put it on display, within the framework of the offense and being detailed and not trying to go outside of who you are, man — just go out there and be you and run towards this opportunity."

Obviously, we saw WR Chris Moore make an explosive play in the passing game and then have some contributions on special teams in Week 1, but just overall from training camp, what gave you the impression that Chris was going to have value to you guys to the point where you wanted to elevate him for Week 1? (Kyle Goon) "Just the consistency — day-in and day-out. [Chris Moore] is a really smart player. He can still run. He has made a bunch of plays in this league. He has made a bunch of plays on this team back in the day. So, he is a guy that everybody is familiar with and comfortable with. He has played a lot of different roles on special teams throughout his career, so there is a great versatility that he brings of being able to play gunner, being able to play corner on the punt return team, being able to play on the kickoff team and being able to be a returner. So, guys like that, man — the more you can do – and then when you show up every day with the mindset and the work ethic that he has... I was telling the guys today, last week's Wednesday practice – which was Tuesday last week – Chris Moore took the most look-team reps of anybody on the team. [He] didn't know for sure at that time that he might play that first game. And so, it is just how you go about your business. [With] how he goes about his business — we definitely knew he would be ready to help us."

Is there any update on DL Nnamdi Madubuike? (Alex Glaze) "I'd say [Nnamdi Madubuike] is in that day-to-day category as well, and we will see how it looks at the end of the week."

WR RASHOD BATEMAN

With the injuries at wide receiver, how much of an opportunity does it create for guys like you and other receivers? "I think for all of us, we just have to be ready to play. Yes, we will be without some guys, but everybody is prepared. The coaches have done a good job preparing everybody, and everybody is ready to play, so I'm looking forward to playing with everybody."

You talked in training camp about versatility at every receiver position. How does that affect things when you go into a situation where you might be out a few guys? "It just allows you to go in with confidence. Like you said, a lot of guys have been moving around throughout [training] camp and throughout the season already. So, being able to show versatility when a guy goes down, we will be able to keep the chains moving."

We've asked you about this many times over the years, but in these games where you're doing your thing but the ball doesn't come your way, what's your mindset at this point? "It is just part of the game. It is just part of being a football player. I have been in the NFL for six years now, and it is just [part of it]. It happens to all of us. It is Week 1. I am not concerned about that. I got to go block downfield for Derrick Henry to score some touchdowns, and I am just blessed to be out there. So, my time will come, and whenever that is, I will be ready."

How did that block on Sunday feel? "It felt good. It felt really good. It felt better than [catching] a touchdown, because [as] receivers, we do not pride ourselves on blocking. We mainly pride ourselves on route running and catching, so to go do the dirty work feels good."

Even though you didn't have the catches, as you see this offense be as explosive as it was, how exciting is that for you knowing that the ball can find anyone? "That is the only goal that I am worried about. I cannot be worrying about my stats. I need to be worried about how we can win a Super Bowl, and at the end of the day, no matter if I have zero yards or 100 yards, we finished with a 'W' at the end of the day. I slept good at night because we won rather than lost a game and I had 150 yards. So, I guess it just depends on who you are asking, but [I am a] team player, [and] I am looking forward to winning more games with this team."

Does that come from the maturity of when it's not your first season, and you know what the game is like and how, sometimes, it goes your way and sometimes it doesn't? "It does not even have to take six years to realize that. You play sports, and you realize that LeBron James has had off nights; Kobe Bryant has had off nights [and] Steph Curry has had off nights. So, it is just part of it, but they are all still 'GOATs.' It is just part of playing sports and being a professional, and [I am] looking forward to the next opportunity."

What do you say to WR Zay Flowers as he deals with this hamstring injury that also sidelined him for a chunk of training camp? "We all have [Zay Flowers]' back. It is a small thing. Zay can handle it. He has been handling it. He dealt with it obviously before that first game. So, he has all our trust. We know what Zay can do. I am pretty sure we all do now. So, whenever he is ready to come back, we will be waiting for him."

Going into this home opener, what's the mentality in terms of taking care of business at home? "Take care of our home-field advantage. That is our crib. Last year we did not have the best home-field record, I would say. So, to be able to come out here and start on the right foot is very important for us."

As someone who missed time early in your rookie year, how do you relate to what WR Ja'Kobi Lane is going through with how well he played over the summer and now having to miss some time? "I told [Ja'Kobi Lane], 'You just never know how your career goes. That is part of this sport.' I spoke to him and gave him some words of encouragement. He is definitely beating himself up about it, but there is only so much you can control, and that is what I had to teach myself. Injuries are part of the game, and his is unfortunate, but whenever he comes back, he will be ready too."

You dealt with that early in your rookie season, too. How did that shape your perspective on what you wanted to convey to WR Ja'Kobi Lane? "I definitely think it prepared me to be able to speak how I am speaking right now. If I did not [go through that], then I would not be able to sit here and speak with confidence [and] with the wisdom from that point of view. So, going through what I did definitely gave me a different perspective on what a person's career could look like. So, I made peace with mine, and I am having fun with it and enjoying myself out there. So, I would advise everyone to just find peace in the game."

S KYLE HAMILTON

Going into the home opener, what's the focus of the team in terms of taking care of business on your home turf? "[It's] exactly what you just said, get a win. Not to bring up old stuff, but we were 3-6, I think, last year. [Head coach] Jesse [Minter]'s harped on that. We're not trying to live in the past, but this is our city, our team and we have to protect our home court. It's up to us to re-establish that sentiment throughout the building."

There's always a lot of excitement about the new uniforms, the "White Noise" theme. Is that the type of stuff you guys get excited about as a defense and as a team? "I feel like I should say yes. I didn't even know until we were about to practice. I think it's something cool. There was a lot of hard work put into our new jerseys and the new designs and everything like that. People seem really happy with it. I'm excited for the fans and everybody to get to see it. For me personally, it's not going to necessarily affect how I feel going into a game. But, there are some guys who might feel good [and] play good."

What type of threats does the New Orleans Saints offense present with RB Travis Etienne out of the backfield, a plethora of pass catchers as well. "I mean, their quarterback is slinging it. I know they were kind of in 'two-minute mode' for a lot of last game. He can make a lot of throws on the field. They have [Chris] Olave, [Devaughn] Vele [and] all those other guys. The tight ends are good, too, and Travis [Etienne] coming out of the backfield. There is a bunch of talent on that offense, and they have a solid O-line, too. You don't put up 400 yards passing by accident. I know they're throwing the ball a lot, but still, it's up to us as a defense, especially as a secondary, to take that as a challenge and go out there and stop it."

Is a C-plus still your grade after going back and watching the tape on the Chiefs game? "Somebody asked me about that. A C-plus isn't a bad grade. [It] depends on what level or what school you're at. Did I ever get a C-plus? Yes, I did. I mean, [ask] my mom — I had good grades, and then I started getting offers. Then I got to Notre Dame. I had good grades again [at Notre Dame] and then started playing well. Then, you just see the outlook from there." (laughter) "I'm still working on my degree. I'm hopefully one year away from that. I've had a lot of [Cs] and I will get my degree."

Did you feel like that game represented the style of defense that you guys want to play in terms of the different ways that you attack them? "I think so. I think it's just [about] physicality. [Head coach] Jesse [Minter] doesn't have to put us in the perfect call or have us in the perfect defense. He has the perfect roster. A bunch of guys who are willing to go out there, not necessarily from a talent perspective but a mentality perspective, [to] go out there and just run through a wall for each other. That solves a lot of problems. Obviously, there's some stuff we can fix — it's the first game of the year. I think comparatively to other first games of the year that we've had, that might have been a B-plus. [In the] grand scheme of things, I think we can get a lot better than that."

You're asked to do a lot of different things, but how much do you enjoy blitzing? "It's fun. You feel it on Monday. It's always fun to try and get after the quarterback. [There are] a lot of stuff they ask me to do sometimes. Eventually in my career, I kind of feel like safety is where I'll just settle in — in my rocking chair. For now, I'm happy to go around playing a bunch of different positions. It's fun."

Lining up in all different places is nothing new for you. Can you sense offenses looking for you, trying to figure out what you're doing, and the confusion that causes when you line up in so many different places? "I think that's also part of the gamesmanship — the chess match of sorts. Whether I can help other guys free up just based off what I'm doing pre-snap and post-snap, it's 11 as one. I truly believe in that. Stats are whatever, but as long as we get off the field, I'm happy. I feel like I do a good job kind of playing around with that — trying to get [the defense to] slide a certain way and all this other stuff."

Is this defense getting together more off the field than it has in previous years? Can you talk about the chemistry of this year's unit? "I think Calais [Campbell] has spearheaded that. He's been gone since '22. We have gone to dinner and all that stuff in the past, but we're trying to make it a routine, [a] weekly kind of thing. Win or lose, no matter what, we get together as a defense and talk ball, but kind of just talk life, too, at the same time. I think, obviously, we have to be on one accord and be connected in the building, but outside of the building it all helps. I'm not going to run into a guy at full speed for somebody I don't like. It's good as a defense to get to know each other outside of here."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

Going against New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave, what kind of a challenge does he present to you guys? (Jamison Hensley) "A really big challenge. I think [Chris Olave] is kind of the leader of that group that they have. They are all over the place with kind of how they pass the ball around. Their tight ends can block, but they also run routes really well. So, I think kind of putting a cap on [Chris] Olave is kind of where it starts. If you can kind of hold him to the lower side of receptions and yards, then you have a good chance, and then you kind of have to deal with everyone else. But, [Chris] Olave has been — he has kind of been the force. That scramble drill play — probably, I do not know, 50 yards — kind of got them going last week, and then they were able to put up 400 passing yards. So, [it's a] really big challenge, and I think we are looking forward to it."

I know you see him every day in practice, but what impressed you about CB Nate Wiggins against Indianapolis? (Josh Tolentino) "Yes, I think Nate [Wiggins] has been — obviously he has had a really good [training camp]. I think this is kind of that third year — the year when the game is really slowing down for him. He did not get too many targets, but just on the tape he was all over his guy the whole time. So, it is really good to see him flourishing in that third year."

What is your impression of the young Saints QB Tyler Shough? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, they throw the ball a lot. [Tyler Shough] is pretty good with what he does — getting the ball out when he needs to [and] taking shots when he [has the opportunity]. I am not really sure what year he is, but he moves definitely like a veteran quarterback, so it will be a big challenge for us. Obviously, he does not really get flustered — they were down pretty big, and they were able to just stay in it. So, it is a pretty big challenge. I am sure he will continue to grow and be one of those kind of household-name quarterbacks."

What was your takeaway after watching the film? We know how you felt after the game, but after seeing the film, what was your thought process? (Jerry Coleman) "I thought some of the stuff we did was really good. Then, some of the stuff that was kind of on the bad end was somewhat simple stuff, so that is always encouraging when you can get a win and it not be perfect. Very rarely do you ever play perfect, but watching the film, there were just little things to work on, great things we saw to go forward and that we plan on getting better [at] this week and take that into the game. The biggest jump in the NFL is from the first game to the second game, so we are hoping to make a big jump going into the second game."

To kind of piggyback off of that, what did you see from the pass rush that kind of made life easier for you guys on the back end? (Brian Wacker) "Man, it seemed like our rush was so close to having a crazy day. I know Trey [Hendrickson] had — he might have had three just near strip-sacks — that I think in the back end we just have to give not even half a second, like just a tiny, tiny bit. So, it was pretty encouraging. Obviously, we did not have as many sacks as we wanted. Daniel Jones kind of threw out a couple would-be sacks, but I am pretty excited based off the rush, based off the front. 'Beeks' [Nnamdi Madubuike] is not even back yet, so there is just good stuff coming and then there is even better to come."

Just mentally, knowing that you have guys that are getting home, whether it's scheme or players like OLB Trey Hendrickson, how does that impact you? (Brian Wacker) "It is good. I thought we would have an improved rush this year, and then we decided to add Trey [Hendrickson], and that just made things even better. There are still plays [in] rush and coverage that work together. There were a couple times we were beaten [and] the rush saved us; a couple times the rush did not really get there, and we helped them out. So, that is the biggest thing — just rush and coverage. [With] the guys we have — I think if we can just keep working together, we can be special."

How important is it to take care of home field this year, especially after last year? (Cordell Woodland) "It is major. I think that is how we started the meeting today with [head] Coach [Jesse] Minter — as a guy that has been here for 9-10 years, that was one thing that was at the top of my list that stuck out last year. It's people's first game, and [there are] people that have been season ticket holders for a long time. Coming to the stadium — you really want to win in front of our fans. You do not want anyone's first memory, their last memory, their 20th — however many memories — you really want to win at home. That means a lot to me, and I like that Coach Minter started off our meeting [with], 'When we play at home, we have to win. We have to use the fans, the energy, the loudness.' Wear white this Sunday, and we hope to come in and put on a good performance."

You were at the stadium pretty early before the game. Is that part of your normal routine? Why did you do that? (Cliff Brown) "Last year, I cannot remember what game, I went with the staff, and they go really early. I had a turnover, and then I did it again the next week and had another turnover. Then I did it again [and] I had another turnover. I am not going to say I am superstitious, but I am a little superstitious. If I am at the stadium at 6 a.m. — I am getting my eight hours though, so I do go to sleep early — but I just started doing it early. The other cool thing that I did like to see is usually when we come into the stadium, in the locker room, [the] jerseys [are] on, the helmets, everything is all done up and neat. Sometimes I always think it just came like that, and it is crazy to see all those guys putting it together, doing everything, even though I am kind of not helping out. It is crazy just to see all the other surrounding staff doing their job. It makes me have the mindset of, it takes more than just the players; it takes more than just the coaches; it takes a whole unit to make this thing flow. That is the other thing I like about getting [there] early; knowing where I am at and chilling until the guys get there."

You mentioned the turnovers, is that something that you are putting even more emphasis on, getting back to that part of your game? (Cliff Brown) "Yes, just playing free, I think that is the biggest thing. I read over my goals every day, a couple times a day sometimes. The biggest thing I am trying to get to is that flow state where you are not really thinking about much [and] you are just playing ball. As one of the coaches said, if you see me head-slapping early in the game, that is usually a good sign. I am trying to get to that state as early as I can in the game and just play good football."

What was your impression of the offense as you watched the film? (Brian Wacker) "It is so weird. [With] Lamar [Jackson], it is very strange to be on his team because practice does not really give the true story of how they are going to operate. You think, 'Oh, the offense looks good,' but then they get in the game and it is just 'Lamarvelous,' as they say. So, I really liked what I saw from the offense. I cannot remember who I was talking to [but] as Derrick [Henry] keeps getting older, you start thinking, 'He cannot do this forever.' Then he kind of does that, and it is like, 'Maybe he can.' [The] offense looked great and hopefully we can keep it rolling."

Since coming to the NFL, you have been one of the best at forcing fumbles. What do you think goes behind that? Other players go out and try to play hard and try to rip balls away. Why have you been more successful than others at that? (Jamison Hensley) "I think a lot of it is mainly just the guys running to the ball. Most times when I have ever had a forced fumble, I will have my hand in there. I will be on somebody, [but] usually it's Roquan [Smith] and all these other guys swarming to the ball. [That] takes the runner's attention [toward] them. They are not really worried about this guy that is on the side of them. They take their attention [away] and lose track of that. [It's] just a natural brain reaction. If someone is about to hit you, you clutch, but you clutch your body and forget about the ball. That is the big thing. Every year since I have been here, that has been the biggest emphasis — we have to run to the football. That helps out a lot when you are trying to go punch at the ball or rake at the ball. It is usually the next person coming in that kind of ricochets [and] helps me be able to pull it or punch it."

Is the Instagram live back? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, the [Instagram] live is back. I guess I did not tell some of the rookies and young guys. They were like, 'What are you doing?' I was like, 'It just happened. I just kept doing it. I do not know when it started, but it started.' It was all good, and hopefully we have one of those every away game."

We talked to DL Nnamdi Madubuike last week. He said you were one of the guys that was pretty diligent about checking in on him during the offseason and seeing how he was doing. What has it been like for you to keep in touch with him and now have him potentially pretty close to his comeback? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think the team did a really good job of not really telling the guys much, and just keeping it at bay and letting him kind of make his own decisions, whatever was going on. I [was] just a guy that just kept checking in on him. I know [with] injuries, you can get into a dark place. You get disconnected from the team. [I was] just checking in with him quite a bit [and] checking in with him now. Those text messages, those calls, even if you do not get a response back, I think it really can mean a lot to some guys. It is really great to see his road to recovery. He has been very diligent with how he has gotten back and I am just excited to see him back on the field."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

With a couple of injuries at wide receiver, WR Rashod Bateman might be one of your more experienced guys out there. How would you describe your relationship with Rashod? (Jamison Hensley) "[Rashod Bateman and I have a] great relationship, man. My guy is actually going to get a lot more targets, I believe, with guys going down just because our offense is so explosive, [with] different guys getting the ball, different movements [and] helping guys get open, stuff like that. But, yes, our relationship is great."

How important is it to get WR Rashod Bateman more involved? We have said that before in previous seasons, and it was only one game — but to not have any catches, especially in the second half, do you have to make a point of emphasis to get him more involved, or just let the game develop? (Morgan Adsit) "I feel like 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] played great. Besides him not getting the ball, he was blocking down the field [and] helping guys score touchdowns. They took one of his catches back, and [it was] one I wish I could give back to him. Sometimes, in certain games, you might not get any targets, but you can help your team win in different areas and stuff like that. That has been happening throughout their whole career — not just him, but Zay [Flowers] [and] other receivers. [There] will be some games those guys do not get the ball, but they end up helping us win. So, I do not believe we are looking at it like that. He is one of those ones for us, for sure."

With the home opener coming up, last year's play at home was disappointing, and I'm sure you're looking to turn it around after last year. That was one of the worst, if not the worst, home records this team has ever had. (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, not just at home, [but] away, too. Just the whole year, we did not have a good year at all. But [this is] a bounce-back year, and I know the fans are going to be excited to see us, as well. So, I have no doubt in my mind about that either. Flock Nation is always here for us, and we have their back this year, as well."

After looking at the film, was there anything you picked up that maybe you did not pick up during the game? Did you watch it with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, I watched it with 'Dec' [Declan Doyle]. We had some penalties that have been a big emphasis with coaching in practice and stuff like that. It hindered us sometimes with finishing drives. Hopefully, this week, we'll clean it up. But, yes, that is all I took from it."

From inside the huddle, what felt different about the team and about you in this first game of the new era? (David Andrade) "I cannot really find anything new. I feel like each and every year, we have dogs on our team. [We have] guys who want to get after it and help our team have success, but I can't call it."

What did you see from WR Rashod Bateman in Week 1? (Kyle Goon) "[Rashod Bateman] is a true football player. [If you] go back to last game — like you guys just asked and we discussed — he did not have any catches, but he was helping our team win downs, you know, helping guys get in the end zone. That is a team player right there. That is what we need. There have been years where 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] has excelled and done his thing, so I do not feel like he is looking at it like that, or the offense is looking at it like that. He is going to get opportunities like he always does, and he is going to excel like he always has. That's 'Batman.'"

You played more snaps from under center in this game than in any previous game in your first eight years. What advantages do you think that might create for you and for the offense? (Childs Walker) "[It creates] more explosives [and] advantages. They do not know if I am going to run it, [if] Derrick [Henry] will run it. Is it a run play? Is it a pass play? [It is a] disadvantage [for the defense] each and every down, and we need that. We need that with this type of system."

When you are in it and see how explosive the offense is going to be, and when you go back and watch the film and see some of the confusion that you guys are causing, what goes through your mind when you talk about the offense and then see it in action? (Alex Glaze) "What I take from [watching] film [and] from us doing all of that [is to] keep getting sharper, just keep getting better, keep making things look [better and] keep trying to confuse the defense as much as possible. It is a long season. That was only game one, but we just have to keep going, keep getting better at practice and hopefully our season keeps doing what it is doing right now."

You know RB Derrick Henry probably as well as anyone in this building. Do you sense at all that he is motivated by the records and the company he keeps now in terms of where, pretty much every game, he moves another place up on some all-time list? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Oh man, not really. I believe [Derrick Henry] is just motivated because he loves being a football player. His work ethic — from offseason programs to him at home working — it shows. What he is doing right now, I do not believe anyone should be shocked. He puts in the grind for it; he puts in the work for it."

It is the Ravens' White Noise game. You guys are wearing the new white-on-white uniforms with the purple helmets. What is your excitement for that atmosphere and those uniforms? (Garrett Downing) "I am excited to see it. And, like you [guys] just asked me about last year [with] the fans and stuff like that, I feel like our fans are going to be excited as well. We started off 1-0, [and we're] looking to become 1-0 at home, as well. So, I feel like everyone is just excited."

You talk about explosive plays for the offense. What is it about this offense that you think lends itself to some of those explosive plays? (Garrett Downing) "The confusion [the offense] is creating with the motions. [Our opponents] do not really know how to pinpoint a guy on our offense. This guy might be the strong suit on this play, and it isn't that. It [can be] any given guy. That is [how] I feel like our offense is giving [the defense] that disadvantage. So keep it going, 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle]. Shout out to 'Dec.'" (laughter)

How exciting is it for you on a big play when you have WR Zay Flowers lined in the backfield? Do you feel like that is a situation where the defense should just watch out? (Jonas Shaffer) "You can say that. You can say that, because it can be going to [Zay Flowers], [or] he is just an eye token for the defense. Our offense is just creating all types of things right now, and I am enjoying it. I feel like all of us on the offensive side of the ball are enjoying it."

When WR Zay Flowers and WR Ja'Kobi Lane go down, how much extra emphasis and communication is there with some of the other guys who will have to step in and play bigger roles? Is that a point of emphasis for you this week? (Brian Wacker) "I will say [that] Zay [Flowers] was down during [training] camp at some point, [and] guys stepped in and did what they were supposed to do. Coach [Jesse Minter] always overemphasized that as well. You do not know what can happen with one of our guys, and someone might have to step up. I feel like 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] has already been out there, but 'Tay' [LaJohntay Wester], 'Tez' [Devontez Walker], Chris Moore, those guys are going to step in. Elijah [Sarratt], those guys are going to step up and do what they are supposed to do, [guys like] 'X' [Xavier Guillory]. I have no doubt in my mind about our guys. They have been showing it throughout camp."