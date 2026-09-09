Transcript: Press Conferences (9/9/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

In preparation for this week, have you narrowed it down to the early script yet, or is that still in motion right now? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, usually that happens much later in the week. Obviously, we have had a little more time for these guys, to kind of be able to start on prep last week and be able to kind of put a plan together. There are certainly preliminary thoughts as far as what you want to get to early in the game, and yet at the same point of time — I was telling 'L' [Lamar Jackson] yesterday — a lot of these times, we have these practice reps that are really like auditions. You are auditioning to be able to run this play for all of us to trust — the quarterback, the players that are running the plays — and really those final tweaks happen all the way up until game time. So, yes, there are certainly thoughts of things that we want to get to, and at the same point of time, the full week of work will kind of tell us what we should call, what we want to run and what we trust our guys doing."

What do you want this offense to be known for by the end of the season? (Samantha Croston) "I think the way we play. I talked about that before when I kind of met with all you guys, but I want our brand of what we want to be: physical, detailed [and] we want to be explosive. I want that to show up when the tape is on mute. I want you to be able to see that, and I want everybody that puts our tape on to feel that way – feel like we're physical [and] feel like we're physical outside. We play with great pad level and block after catch, run after catch. We take care of the ball; we're great fundamentally. That's really the vision for what we want to be."

I'm curious about the game-planning process and QB Lamar Jackson's involvement in that. Is there a one-on-one time where you guys go through it, or how does that operate with him? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, the way that we have kind of operated thus far is we go through the full day — so basically, as the install happens, you install with the quarterback first, then the full group, make sure that they're all kind of on the same page, then we'll go through and walk through it, kind of informally, make sure everybody's on the same page. [Then] we'll walk through it formally against the defense, then we'll come out and rep it. After that happens, you have meetings that take place post-practice. Following all those meetings, [Lamar Jackson] and I sit down one-on-one and we go to my office, and it takes as long as it takes. I kind of explained that to him, 'I don't want to always hold you hostage, but at the same point of time, I need to know what you're feeling.' We kind of go through each call, what things he might need more reps of, what things that he's looking at and he's like, 'You know, I don't really feel good about this quite yet, I need another shot of this,' or plays that he's like, 'Man, I love this, we need to get to this early.' And so, trying to make sure that that line of communication stays open and make sure that his opinion is valued. When we're calling plays in a game, I never want to call a play that he doesn't feel great about because he's the one who has got to go execute it. So that communication has been great; it'll continue to be that way."

How much do you try to get perspective from head coach Jesse Minter, basically from a defensive viewpoint? Do you try to do that on a week-to-week basis? What does that look like for you? (Garrett Downing) "I would say a lot. I would say a lot as you put your training camp install in and they cause problems, a lot of football conversation comes up. From a week-to-week standpoint, obviously, [head coach Jesse Minter] will put the tape on, and he'll go through what he sees. He'll share that with me and Lamar [Jackson] and kind of the way he views how this defense might view us. And a lot of times, he has good insight as far as, 'Hey, this is how I would be viewing this if I had their personnel and I was them.' So, that's really valuable anytime you get that outside opinion from a guy that has such a high level of football knowledge."

What was it that made you guys decide to go with OL Jovaughn Gwyn at center? What stands out about him? (Cordell Woodland) "Just the way [Jovaughn Gwyn] has played. The biggest thing for us was the play was going to stand out and speak for itself. That guy who was going to be the starter in Week 1 was going to earn it. Right now, we feel really good about the way he's played. We certainly felt good about how Ethan [Pocic] did as well. We feel like we have good depth in that room, and we feel good about the communication from 'Jo' to the rest of the O-line and being able to go out there Week 1 and execute."

How reliant are you on feedback from run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford as you go through the game plan or on a gameday? (Josh Tolentino) "I think that 'Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] does a great job with both the run game, the protection, all that stuff, but [I am] super reliant on the whole staff. Really, a lot of us are working together for the first time. I have some previous history with some of these other guys, but you never really know in Week 1. You're putting together your 11 brains and trying to come up with a plan to attack a defense. But, I would say the staff is doing a great job, and I'm relying on them heavily as we continue to move forward throughout the season."

Do you expect there to be growing pains in the first few weeks, and will you build that into sort of how you evaluate, or can you not really afford to think about it that way once the games are live? (Childs Walker) "I think you can't really think about it that way. I mean, really, Coach [Sean] Payton used to talk about it being a blind race. You get to training camp and it's this blind race — you don't know where anybody else is, and all you can really focus on is the process and what's in front of you every day. That's really what we have tried to do. You get your first snapshot of really where you're at in that first game. So, you don't know exactly how that's going to look, and yet at the same point of time, the indications from the way we practice, the way we operate every day — you're trying to ask our guys to do things that we feel like we have had success with, either against our defense or in joint practices. And so, you have to factor it in a little bit. You have got to try to make sure you're not giving them too much [and] you let them be free and go play, but at the same point of time, you want to have enough that you can go out there and stress the defense."

A lot of the players are familiar with the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo defense from his days in Cincinnati. What challenges stand out as far as what he presents? (Luke Jones) "Yes, I have a ton of respect for [Colts defensive coordinator] Lou [Anarumo] and the way he calls the game. He does a really good job of mixing it up on you. He's not a sitting duck by any means. He provides a lot of different challenges in protection — base down and third downs. He is one of those guys, like there are certain play-callers in the NFL that are a little bit more – you know what pitch they're hitting, and they play it really well. There are other guys that are kind of these agents of chaos that are going to throw a lot at you. He does a pretty good job of being that way and being able to kind of try to keep you off-balance and attack you. It's very similar to how we try to attack defenses. So, from that standpoint, I have a lot of respect for the way he does it."

A lot of people have been going back to coaching staffs that you've been a part of to get an idea of what your offense looks like. Do you view that as a strength that teams like the Colts at this point don't exactly know your tendencies? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, I think anytime that you're a new staff or you're a new play-caller, you have the advantage of the element of surprise a little bit — there may be a little bit of tape out there on us from the preseason, and yet we feel like we have quite a bit that we haven't shown. So, you can go back, and I think anytime you put an offense together and you build it kind of from scratch, there are parts of everything that you bring to it. There are parts of different elements of our staff that are new to this offense, and this offense is the 2026 Baltimore Ravens — that's what it is. It's not any one thing from the past, but yes, certainly, having less tape is always a good thing."

Does anyone go back a little bit to the Chicago Bears tape just because you were there? (Mike Preston) "It's actually a funny situation. My little brother is a defensive quality control coach for the Colts. So, he's the one breaking down the tape and [things] like that. So, I haven't talked to him for a while." (laughter) "But, I don't know how they're approaching it. I'm trying to make sure that I don't put him in a tough spot. I would assume that they look back at kind of our previous stops and maybe what they've done. I know [Colts defensive coordinator] Lou [Anarumo]'s played against Lamar [Jackson] quite a bit, and so I'm sure that's what they'll study. But to me, it's more about us and how we play and how we want to go out and attack the defense."

Was that brought up, though, the last time you and your brother were talking? (Jamison Hensley) "Absolutely. I mean, we have known the schedule for a while now and I love my brother, but it is what it is. You have to go play, and it's a competitive league and that's the way it goes."

Are there lessons that you've learned from Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton — especially getting this close to the season — what have you taken from those experiences? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, I think from both of them. I just talked about [Denver Broncos head coach] Sean [Payton] talking about the 'blind race.' Certainly, my experience with [Chicago Bears head coach] Ben [Johnson] last year and kind of leading up to that [first game] of a new regime and not knowing exactly what it might look like and trying to be able to shape the plan accordingly. I would say that's the biggest thing from my experience last year — going through that, the first game we played against Minnesota, and kind of the lessons learned through that process and trying to incorporate that into how we're planning."

You were talking about what you want your offense to be physical, detailed and explosive. Those things can sometimes be hard to have all three at one time. Why is it important to you? Why those three things over all the others for what you want your offense to be? (Quentin Corpuel) "Yes, those things are pillars to me of good offensive football regardless of us or somebody else — those things create high-level offensive units. You don't really find many teams that are very good on offense that aren't physical. I think it's really challenging; it's a physical game; it's a tough game. The detail is what we feel like separates us, whether it's our preparation or how we hold the standard every day. And then obviously, as we hunt explosives, it's something that's really core to my offensive philosophy. It's a lot easier to score if you're creating bigger chunk plays than to put a 12-, 13-, 14-play drive together. And so those things — as I thought about how I would want to run it — those were the pillars that I felt like were non-negotiable, and that's kind of the way we have tried to design it."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

When you are dealing with special teams, you are dealing with a lot of rookies. What is your message to the newcomers and the rookies heading into Week 1? (Jamison Hensley) "It is a message we have been saying since OTAs, minicamp and training camp. These guys go out there and they made the 53-man roster, so right now, they are Ravens. So, it is not the tag of, 'You are a rookie, you are a young player.' No. Right now, you are a Raven, and you are going to play Ravens football. So, the fundamentals and techniques we have been talking about, the things we have been working on and what you have executed during these preseason games and in training camp, we expect to see that in a regular season opener and [throughout] the whole season times 10."

With kickoffs and some of the changes, and K Tyler Loop having been a rookie last year, it seems like sometimes you guys were trying different things. Where are you kind of at with that? Do you guys feel dialed in on specific kickoffs and certain angles and things like that? (Brian Wacker) "Well, what we are going to do on kickoffs [is] we are going to do what we feel like gives us a great advantage, because Tyler [Loop] can put the ball wherever we need him to put it [or] however we need him to kick it. He can do that. So, whatever going into the game plan that we feel like gives us an advantage, that is what we are going to go [with], [and] those [are the] type of kicks that he is going to do. Whatever we need him to do, that is what he is going to do."

How did being a special teams player here in Baltimore impact the way you coach and lead your group? (Samantha Croston) "My passion for the game, my passion for this phase of the game [and] my mentality. [It's] just how I go about every day when I get in that meeting and talk to those guys. As soon as I get in front of those guys, it is just the energy they give off to me, and I give back off to them. So, I would say, just the way that I prepare, and being here, being a special teams player here, all it did was help elevate my knowledge of what is going on inside the game. But, also having guys like 'BK' [senior assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica], [senior special teams coach] Randy [Brown] and also [coaching fellow] Travis Hawkins, but especially 'BK' and Randy that have been doing it for a long time, that are the senior coaches that could help me and guide me through some things. But yes, [it's] just [because of] my passion for it and my mentality of that phase of the game."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER

Especially with Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, what are some of the key things you are stressing to your guys? (Jamison Hensley) "The thing I have told these guys is it is not a front-seven thing. It is 11 guys at the point of attack with this back. He has burst, speed [and] he is elusive. We can never assume. We have to make sure we are all swarming; we are all hunting, and making sure to get as many hats to this guy as we can."

Tackling is always a point of emphasis every week. When you come out of the preseason where your starters have not played, you do not practice tackling to the ground throughout training camp, as a coach, especially for Week 1 when these guys will be tackling for the first time in a really long time, how do you approach that? (Luke Jones) "It is something every defensive coach in the National Football League is worried about right now. I feel like we have done a really good job as a staff just stressing everything up to the point of contact: effort, angles, bending at the end, making sure you are bringing your arms with you when you are going into [the] tackle. We have done everything except the actual act. We have had a lot of drill work at it, obviously in practice. You just hope that training shows up come Sunday."

Obviously, the decision on DL Nnamdi Madubuike, when he returns to the field, will be made by a lot of different people in conversation. What personally do you need to see from him to let you know that he is going to be ready when the time comes? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I have seen a ton. I think, obviously, that decision, [on] when 'Beeks' [Nnamdi Madubuike] is out there, is between him and all the powers that be upstairs. I am going to leave them to that. What I can say is that what I have seen out of 'Beeks' [is that] he has looked fantastic. I think when he does get out there, the fans, as well as us as coaches, are going to be excited."

We talked to DL Calais Campbell yesterday about what his workload might be like week to week. He said that you guys have not really discussed specific snap counts, but that he thought you would rely on his judgment a lot as to what he is going to do and when he is going to play. What is your answer to that? (Childs Walker) "I think it is just that. Nobody knows [Calais Campbell]'s body better than Calais, right? He has been doing this a long time. We have to make sure we are not trying to interfere with his pension plan or anything like that with the amount of snaps he is going to get." (laughter) "We have to make sure we are discussing that as well as a staff. I have been around that guy a long time now. I do not know anybody that knows his body more or takes care of his body more than he does. We are going to rely on his intuition and where he is at. Obviously, he knows he has to be at his best on Sunday, and that is all we are trying to get him to."

What excites you most about these safeties, and also, what has safeties coach P.J. Volker brought to this group? (Garrett Downing) "I think [I'm excited about] the connection that they all have. They can all do so many jobs because of their collective football IQ. Obviously, Kyle [Hamilton], we move [him] all over the field seamlessly, but I do not think Malaki [Starks] and Jaylinn [Hawkins] get enough credit for all the moving that they do because of that. So, when you have that, the world is your oyster as a play-caller. When you are working schematically in some things you want to present to offenses, you know you can present problems. So, it has been awesome. [Safeties coach] P.J. [Volker] is a guy that has called plays, he has been a coordinator [and] he has worked his way through the ranks. [He's a] tremendous football [mind] that brings energy to the group that you feel in the way they practice every day. So, how those guys produce throughout the season, I think it will be a direct reflection of himself and [pass game coordinator & secondary coach] Mike Mickens and [assistant defensive backs coach] Miles Taylor and all those guys who I think do a tremendous job in the back end."

What do you want this defense to be known for by the end of the season? (Samantha Croston) "I want them to be winners, I think as we all do. I think the identity and how we play — I am hoping it is something that this city and this fanbase can rally around, just because they are proud of how hard they work and how, collectively, they come together on gameday for the greater good. Ultimately, we want to win games, and we just hope that we can help contribute to that."

When you take a look at the Indianapolis Colts' offense, specifically the wide receiver group, what can you share about some of the challenges they may present for the defense? (Candi Waller) "I think [the Colts' offense] just has a really good complementary skill set. [Alec] Pierce, he can take the top off. He is great at the 50/50 balls down the field. You have to be aware of him at all times, and then they have the Josh Downs kid who does tremendous work on those first and second levels, where you have to make sure that you have corners who can handle all his change of direction and movement ability. When you pair that with Tyler Warren, right, and all the things he can do underneath. All these guys, once they get the ball in their hands, they do damage yards after catch, so we have to make sure we are tackling, [have] stable tackling and we are not giving up leaky yardage there. Then, they have the vet in Keenan Allen, who can do it all and has done it all, and I am sure they will lean on him, particularly in high-leverage situations, in the red zone and things like that. So, they all have really good complementary traits, and I think when you pair that with the intellect that Daniel Jones has, [that is how] they had the success that they had a year ago."

With pass game coordinator and secondary coach Mike Mickens coming over from Notre Dame, just all the man coverage that they played and how well they played it, how do you kind of calibrate what level of man you feel comfortable with, especially where there is so much zone and so much zone matchups in the NFL? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, I think you are always trying to mix it in based on, one, who you have and obviously who you are going against. I think we have always done a really good job here of making man [coverage] not necessarily look like man [coverage]. [We're] showing man, playing zone and just playing that game of cat-and-mouse with opposing offenses. Mike [Mickens], I think, is probably one of the best technique teachers I have been around, both in terms of playing man and zone coverage, and I expect to see that expertise and those technique and fundamentals come to light when we play."

With the starters not having played 60 minutes for a while, do you watch fatigue in Week 1 more closely? Will you be running guys in and out, especially up front, more than usual or not? (Cliff Brown) "I think you are always worried about that. These guys just have not really been tested by a long drive, per se. The one thing I do feel confident in is — if we are in that situation — every defensive player we have active on gameday should be ready to go in and play, and we have the utmost confidence that they can go in there and execute at a high level. So, if anybody is in that particular situation where we feel like they are dragging a little bit — which, again, I do not expect out of our group — we know we can make that sub, not miss a down and then put them right back in."

You had talked at the start of training camp about the fun challenge of going in practice against offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's offense and how good he looked in terms of building that offense early on. How have you seen that change, grow and develop? Where have you seen the offense take strides from your vantage point? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, I think you just see them continue to grow in confidence and what they are doing, which comes through repetition. There is always — when you are that first-year coordinator — [the challenge] of them just trying to learn you and who you are as a play-caller, as well as what you are installing. It is a beautiful thing to kind of see that all come together on gameday. I am sure they will have their growing pains, as first-year staffs often do, but the one thing I know is just our operating systems and how we go about facing problems has been pretty smooth. We usually just correct them, move on and do the next right thing, which is all you are asking for."

With head coach Jesse Minter calling the plays, you have talked about how you guys used the preseason to sort of figure out how that dynamic would work in terms of you during the game. What have you kind of figured out in terms of that process? What will it look like come Sunday when it counts? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I feel great about it. [Head coach] Jesse [Minter] is going to call the plays, and I am going to make sure I do everything in my power to try to help. Whether that is with the front or anything I see, particularly in the back end. As a non-play-calling coordinator, I do everything but [call plays]. So, for me, it is an opportunity. [I have a] big-picture view. [I don't] necessarily have the stress of trying to anticipate what is next, but [I'm] trying to help him with anything that I potentially may see with the experience I have to try to make us all get to our end goal, which is ultimately just a win."

WR RASHOD BATEMAN

What are your expectations for this new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle offense? "I would definitely say it's going to be fast and explosive. We have a lot of good players on the roster moving around and making plays. So, I am definitely excited to see how explosive we are."

Explosive was a keyword for WR Zay Flowers, also. What is it about this offense? What does offensive coordinator Declan Doyle do so well that helps generate more explosives? "I just think it's the way the offense is schemed. We have a lot of players that just naturally have a good chance to get open. [Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] does a good job of seeing what the defense is doing and scheming the offense very well, whether it is zone rather than just always man. So, it is going to be a lot of gaps for us to make plays, so I am looking forward to that for sure."

Do you think this offense allows you to maybe be more of a consistent contributor compared to in the past? "Yes, I would definitely say so. It is the most versatile that I have been since I have been in the league [with] moving around different spots. So, I definitely see myself fitting into the game plan more and more, so we will see as the season goes."

Obviously, there was the situation that happened back in June. Is there anything you can comment on, or is there anything you can add about that? "No, I appreciate you asking, but there is only so much that I can say right now. It is a legal situation, so I am looking forward to playing football this Sunday."

Do you have any concern about maybe missing any time potentially while this plays out? "No, whatever the consequences are, I will deal with it. But we [are] still waiting on the league and the front office to let us know what is going on."

So, the league has not said anything about when they might finalize anything? "I am not sure, honestly. I am going to let them deal with it."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

Can you tell us what happened with last Saturday's Baltimore Orioles game? "I had a good time with the Orioles. I appreciate them. Everybody loved the jerseys — they came out perfect. I had a good time out there. There's nothing bad. Just a little miscommunication. So, I appreciate the Orioles for having me."

There were a lot of fans out there to see you. That had to bring joy to your heart. "Yes, [there were] a lot of people out there. It surprised me how many people were there. I saw a lot of them when I was entering. There were a lot of people. So, I appreciate everybody coming out."

What are your emotions going into Week 1 here as you guys are getting this season kicked off? "I am ready to play football. I feel like we have been off for a while. Our season ended a bit early last year, so we had an extended break. We're just ready to go."

How are you feeling? I know you have been dealing with the quad injury. "I feel great. I feel better than ever."

How much do you think there is going to be a learning process of getting things all up to speed with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's offense and it being all new early in the season? "[Declan Doyle] does a good job of making the practice feel like it is a game. So, he challenges you to be detailed. He challenges you to go out and want to get everything correct. If you get everything correct, he will be like, 'We [are] 21 for 21 today.' So, he kind of encourages you to be very detailed and be on point, and [he] just gives you energy."

A lot of the guys have talked about how the Minnesota Vikings practices prepared them for what is coming up on Sunday. Not playing in the preseason, how much of a benefit do you feel that was? "I think practicing against any other team is always going to be a benefit, because you see your defense every day, and then you get to see somebody new. So, just being able to see — well, not a different color, because they're the same color — but different faces on the other side of the ball, it just [makes] you go a little bit harder, because you want to be detailed and do everything the right way."

Are you kind of interested to see how it is going to look on Sunday? "I think I know how it is going to look. I think we have a pretty good idea [of] how it is going to look. But, we are excited though. We [are] very excited. Everybody is ready to go."

What has stood out to you about the conversations kind of behind the scenes you have had with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, whether it is in meetings, meeting rooms, one-on-one conversations about how he is trying to make sure everyone is ready to go? "Like I said before, [Declan Doyle] really challenges us. You will walk past him, [and] he will be like, 'What is this formation?' [You] just got done with practice, you walk in, you're tired, and he asks you a question. He just throws things out there. He challenges you all the time. He challenges you to be great. So, that is really all he does with us. He wants us to be great. He wants to be great, [and] he just wants to have success."

What is one thing about the offense that fans should be excited about? "I think [there] could be a lot of explosives. If we [are] detailed and do everything the right way [like] we [are] supposed to, [there] will be a lot of explosives."

What is the toughest part about preparing for the first game of the season compared to any other game of the season? "It is really [about] taking care of the ball. [The] first game of the season is a lot of the first time for the starters playing. [There's] just small details [like] taking care of the ball, finishing whatever your assignment is, things like that."

You mentioned explosives, and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said the same thing today. We know his offense is more of a timing-based offense. You have a lot of explosive plays in kind of the second and third levels of this offense. What is it going to be like getting those explosives in rhythm, on time as he envisions? "I feel like [there] will be a lot more space. So, a five-yard [gain] can turn into a 50-yarder. Like, it could be a touchdown. You never know. So, it will be a lot more on time and a lot more spacing out there just for everybody to work."

What are your feelings going into the season? "I am excited. I am just ready to go if I am being honest. I am super excited. A lot of guys [are] going to get a lot of chances. Some rookies [are] going to step up this year. It is going to be fun. I am ready to see everybody put it together."

Since you have been able to be out there with WR Ja'Kobi Lane, what are your expectations for him? "[I'm] super excited. I think everybody has high expectations because [of] what he showed in camp. I think everybody has high expectations. But it is still a game, and [Ja'Kobi Lane] is a rookie coming in. We know he is going to have to adjust at the beginning. Then once he gets in a rhythm, you know he is going to be good. We know what he [is] capable of."

Does it feel like it took some pressure off being able to get the contract out of the way before the season started? "If I am being honest, I did not put a lot of effort into thinking about it. I just let my representation handle it. That is why I still showed up to practice every day. [I] practiced hard and did what I had to do to learn this offense. I never really put a lot of thought into it. I was super excited that we got it done, though."

RB DERRICK HENRY

How are you feeling about where the team is going into this season? "We are just going to keep working until we get to Sunday. We are all excited. For one, football is back. [You] still have to put the work in until Sunday comes, then go out there and play to our standard."

We have heard a lot of guys, from offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to WR Zay Flowers, bring up explosiveness, and how they would characterize the offense. It feels like a lot of people think passing game when they hear explosiveness. From you as the running back, how do you contribute to that explosiveness in this offense? "We want to be explosive, but we have to put it on display. We have to go out there and do it actually in the game. [We have to] go display what work we put in throughout this offseason and training camp. We have to go put it all together as an offense. We want explosive plays, run and pass, and that is the standard we want to hold ourselves to. We have to go do it. It sounds good saying explosive, but if you want to be that way, then you have to go out there and do it."

There was an emphasis on revamping this offensive line since last season. How have you seen that group grow throughout training camp, especially those interior guys? "They just worked hard. In every position group, they just go out there and work, and they try to get better every single day individually and collectively. That is what those guys, the O-line, have done, and I cannot wait for them to go out there and display it on Sunday."

Is there any part of you that is even more eager for Week 1 to get here just because you do not know what this is going to look like with all 11 of you that have not done it with live snaps in a game yet? "You all do not know what it is going to look like, but we have an idea in our head what it should look like and what we think it is going to look like with the way we played this preseason. So, like I said, we [will] just continue to work until it is time to go out there and showcase it. But, I'm definitely excited to be able to play against a different team other than going against teammates all through training camp, and [to play in] a game that counts."

At this stage of your career, do your emotions change going into the first game of the season? "No, not really. Just the age." (laughter)