Ravens-Colts Post-Game Quotes (9/13/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "I appreciate you guys being here. I am really proud of our football team. You know, it's the [season] opener. You put a lot of time into it. You realize the amount of work, that goes into these things, all the way back to January hiring a coaching staff [and] the team coming back in April. The opener obviously sort of feels like that first real opportunity to be the type of team we want to be. We have a lot of things we can clean up and get better at. I give the [Indianapolis] Colts a lot of credit. That's a good football team. But, I thought in the second half, we really put our foot down and did what we needed to do to get a win. Just a lot of great individual performances too, all the guys: Derrick [Henry], our offensive line, Zay [Flowers]. Defensively, I thought — I didn't do a great job on the first drive, they had us on our heels a little bit, and then I felt like we really settled in on defense and did some good things and attacked the football well. So, with that, I will open it up for questions."

How does it feel getting that first win and having your dad, football analyst Rick Minter, put his arm around you on the sidelines? Can you describe that feeling? (Jamison Hensley) "It's surreal a little bit, honestly. I don't know if it has actually hit me yet, but it's a blessing to be where I am at. [I have] such appreciation for the opportunity given to me by the organization. I had a ton of family here, and obviously my dad on the sideline there at the end — it's a real cool, real special moment."

What did it mean to close out that drive, that six-minute drive, on the ground, just saying, 'We're going to close the game out right now?' (Pete Gilbert) "You talk about being finishers and closers. I mean, that's obviously stuff we spend a lot of time on, and defensively, I thought we did a great job there. The guys wanted to run the call that we ran on fourth down. So, that was really cool to see them like, 'Hey, let's run this, let's get it.' Then on offense, just to be able to grind that thing out, I thought the O-line really took over – Derrick [Henry], obviously, and just all the guys, Lamar [Jackson] just running the operation. Anytime you can end the game with the ball and a six-minute drive with a big lead like that, it's really cool."

How impressive was RB Derrick Henry's performance today? Three touchdowns and you end up shorthanded at wide receiver, but for him to be able to have that kind of game? (Garrett Downing) "Unbelievable, honestly. The work that [Derrick Henry] puts in, and how much he puts into it, and how well he takes care of himself, and the details that are involved in him getting himself ready to play, has been really unbelievable to watch and see. You don't want to take for granted those types of performances, because they are really special, but it's a tribute to how he operates and how he works every day."

What can you say about how sharp the offense was? For a couple of weeks, these guys have been speaking excitedly, saying, 'We know what it's going to look like.' But for them to be as sharp as they were for those first couple of drives... (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I mean, that's a credit to the players that we have. We have a lot of great players, starting with our quarterback, obviously a lot of skill players, offensive line. I thought [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] — man, first NFL game, came out of the gates on fire and did a great job. So just a credit to them, and I think the confidence grows when you prepare well. We put a lot of time over these last couple of weeks into this game plan, with it being the [season] opener and the extra time that you have. So, you want to see the preparation pay off, and I felt like it really did in all three phases."

Speaking of wide receivers — what's the level of concern for WRs Ja'Kobi Lane and Zay Flowers? Do you have any updates on them? (Brian Wacker) "No real updates right now. We'll kind of see what it looks like. Major shout out to Chris Moore, though. We decided to activate him for the game, and he had a career high — I think he had 174 all-purpose yards. So, it's a credit to the depth in that room. We talked about it – it's a 70-man roster – it's not this and that. It's 70 guys all ready to play when your number's called. I thought both Chris and Carl [Jones Jr.], from the activation list, did some really nice things. So, yes, we will have to see how that looks and see what we have to do this week to get that room ready for next week."

What about K Tyler Loop and seeing him make both field goals? Obviously, I'm sure that gives you and the team a lift. (Cliff Brown) "Yes, I mean, look, I have said it a bunch, but my confidence in [Tyler Loop] has never really shaken. Obviously, you have to make kicks and things like that, and in the preseason, he had a couple of mishaps. But just the work ethic and the trust in the process in so many different things that he's been working on, I expected nothing less. I am really happy for him that he performed that way today."

With the defense — obviously the couple of turnovers — how pleased were you to see that? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, it was huge. Roquan [Smith] sort of flipped the momentum for us on that second drive getting that interception and setting up a short field. Then Marlon [Humphrey], man, what a play. I mean, that's all that guy does is force turnovers, and his career numbers back it up. He's been doing it year in and year out. Those two guys as veterans, for them to make tone-setting plays for us, it's really what I expected out of those guys, and they delivered."

What were the postgame highlights for you — whether it was your dad, football analyst Rick Minter, seeing people in the stands, or the locker room? What are you going to remember from how it all unfolded? (Jonas Shaffer) "Really, it was just right outside and seeing my kids for the first time and the joy on their faces, seeing my wife, [seeing] my dad on the sidelines and just all the players. Just — there's so much work that goes into this, and it's not about me. It's about these guys and the work that we have all put in together over the time so far. I told them, 'Now, you get a lot of time for that first game, but now we have to get into a rhythm.' Because now it's a normal week and we have to figure out what that looks like, and make sure that we are ready to play our style of football, play to our identity, play to our best version of ourselves every week. If we do that, we will be able to live with the results."

TE MARK ANDREWS

First time with Jesse Minter as your head coach, what were your immediate impressions? What impressed you about him this game? "[Jesse Minter is] very calm, cool and collected. I think the guys came out here and fought extremely hard. I think the main thing here in the first game is just doing our job to the best of our ability. There was a lot of good. There is going to be stuff that we can fix and go back on. For us, it is going to be [about] not getting too high, not getting too low, and just continuing to focus on the process of getting better."

You faced some challenges right off the bat with that first Indianapolis Colts drive. How did you see head coach Jesse Minter reacting on the sidelines and bouncing back from that? "[Head coach Jesse Minter] is never going to waver. He is always preaching next play no matter what happens. Football is a game of ups and downs. If you continue to weather that storm and continue to do your job and focus on the details, good things are going to happen."

I know you guys have been talking so highly about offensive coordinator Declan Doyle throughout the offseason. Now that you're out here in the game, was he able to impress you or surprise you today in any way? "I had a blast. I thought that we did a lot of different things. We have so many gifted players. [Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] has so many tools at his disposal, and he is using them. It is just so much fun, and we are going to continue to get better and focus and make big plays."

What did it mean to be a part of that almost 50-yard throw to WR Zay Flowers? You were blocking for it. "[It was] awesome. He is such a dynamic, explosive player. [In his] first game I expected nothing less from a guy like that. He is such a good player."

How did you guys adjust to the loss of both WR Zay Flowers and WR Ja'Kobi Lane? "It is a next man up mentality. We are going to be able to plug and play. It goes back to just doing your job – play in, play out. We have been preaching all [training] camp about how to do that. I thought guys stepped in [and] did a great job. I'm proud of the tight ends and the way we fought and blocked our butts off and did a lot of great things. We are going to have a lot to learn from. That is the beauty of it."

Speaking of the tight ends, what can you say about your rookies, TEs Josh Cuevas and Matt Hibner? "[I] love it. They came in here and did their thing. I am proud of them. They are going to have a long career. This is just the start for them."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

You have played for a lot of different coaches and seen a lot of things. What stands out to you about how head coach Jesse Minter performed on the sideline today, in his first career win? "[Head coach Jesse Minter] had a lot of poise. He was locked in on just the small details. His pre-game speech was really good. His post-game speech was really good. I think the preparation was really well done today. We had a long time to prepare, and we did a good job preparing. I think he has a brilliant football mind. He is just a natural-born leader. I am just happy to get the first win for him."

You guys took that first punch in the mouth on the opening drive. What went into the recovery? How much did ILB Roquan Smith's interception kind of change the energy of the game? "It was huge. This is a results-oriented business, and you have to make plays. You need playmakers making plays. Roquan [Smith] is an all-pro. That was just a big-time play at a big moment that really helped us get the momentum we needed to. Then the offense responded with a touchdown, too — and that is huge when you get points off of turnovers. It just builds momentum. Today was a fun game to be a part of. The way the game went, it was all back and forth. That is a really good team. They are going to respond. They are going to be a team I think that is probably playoff worthy. I think today it was our day."

You guys don't need a reminder how dangerous QB Lamar Jackson is when he is healthy. When he is playing like that and RB Derrick Henry is going and WR Zay Flowers is going, what are you kind of thinking on the sideline? "Gratitude!" (laughter) "There was that play where he got the first down in the red zone, third-and-16, he should have been sacked. It was just like, 'What just happened? How did he get it in there and get the first down?' It is like, 'How many people can actually do that?' Not many — not many. He might be one of the only ones. It is always going to be a team game. I know he is happy to have the talent around him that he can take advantage of and make plays. I think all of us together, we went out there and played our hearts out and found a way to get that first win."

With the two turnovers — obviously we talked about the first one, but just in general, takeaways have been such a point of emphasis. What does that kind of do for you guys as a defense when you make those plays? "It is huge. I think the way that we run our defense, the way we call it, there are going to be opportunities to get turnovers. I think that is something that we try to expect. But it is football — it is hard. Honestly, that play that Marlon [Humphrey] made — that was an explosive play. He has been doing that in practice. When people make plays, he hustles to the ball. He is always attacking it. We have seen that happen in practice so much. You kind of expect it because of the way he does it. It was a play that I have seen in practice at least ten times this training camp. That is just a big-time play. Marlon is a big-time guy — a playmaker — [and he] came up with a big play when we needed him to. That was huge."

S KYLE HAMILTON

With the injuries and you guys giving up that one big drive really quickly, how do you feel after playing that game? It feels like a season in one game, in a way. "That was a tough game. Playing on the turf too, it just amplifies everything a little bit. I know we had a couple guys on the offensive side get hurt. T.J. [Tampa Jr.], we will see how he is. I thought everybody stepped up. Chris Moore had a hell of a game. That was the definition of being ready when your number is called. I thought everybody responded in a great way today. We had a lot of guys — 'T-Rob' [Tavius Robinson], Malaki [Starks] — everybody contributed."

Especially the takeaways by ILB Roquan Smith and CB Marlon Humphrey, I am not even sure how QB Daniel Jones got that ball out. How much do you guys want this to be the identity of the defense? "We want [to] prevent touchdowns, turn the ball over. I thought we did a good job doing the latter. There is some stuff we can improve on to prevent some of those touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor got going a little bit in the middle of the game, and we let them run it in a couple times. I thought, I mean, if I had to grade our performance as a defense today, I would say [a] C-plus. I think there is a lot of improvement. I think the turnovers saved a lot of it. There were good parts, [and] there were bad parts. C's get degrees."

Any special celebration for head coach Jesse Minter getting his first win today? "We get to play the Saints next week."

RB DERRICK HENRY

With your touchdowns today, you moved into No. 3 on the all-time list. You passed Marcus Allen on that list. What does that mean to you? (Jamison Hensley) "It's cool. I love Marcus Allen. [I] got to get to know him through the Heisman commercials and through those times. He's a great dude, and for my name to be mentioned over his is an honor, and [I am] very grateful. Shoutout to everybody that helped me get to this point, and shout out to the offensive line and all the guys blocking today for the success that we had as an offense."

You said this week in the media scrum that you were confident in what the offense was going to look like — you guys just haven't seen it. Was that a glimpse of what you expected the offense to look like and how explosive you expected your group to be? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Hold on — first of all, I want to give thanks to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Thank you, Lord. It was definitely a great start. We knew what we were capable of; we just had to go out there and do it. It wasn't perfect, for sure, but [it was] definitely a great game to build off of and carry that momentum into next week. [We'll] just keep building on the positive and fix the things we need to work on."

QB Lamar Jackson spoke earlier about closing out a game the way you guys did. That six-minute drive in the fourth quarter, and a year ago we saw sometimes that didn't happen, how satisfying was that? (Pete Gilbert) "It was great. Credit to everybody on the offense for locking in, and [we] kept moving the ball [and were] making plays. Great job by everybody, and this coaching staff, as well. Happy for Coach Jesse [Minter] and the whole staff, [for] 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] to get this first win, and [to] win in the fashion that we did."

What's something that stands out to you from those Heisman commercials with Marcus Allen? Is there a memory, is there something that stands out about working with him? (Jeff Skyrvin) "Something that's only showing for 30 seconds takes eight hours [to film]." (laughter) "That's what stands out."

What stood out to you about Jesse Minter's first game as head coach? I know he's been with you all summer, but just kind of how he handled himself on gameday? (Jonas Shaffer) "[Jesse Minter was] just fired up, locked in [and] ready. I could tell he was ready to go, and we definitely fed off that energy. Yes, he was ready to go."

You were up 14-6, it's fourth-and-goal on the 3-yard line, and head coach Jesse Minter kept the offense on the field. Does that kind of send a message to you guys about the type of offense he believes you can be and about how he's always going to maintain that aggressiveness? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes. We already felt like we were going to do that anyway just because of how the game was going and how we were operating. But yes, it's great for your head coach to have that confidence and believe that you can get it done, and it just boosts our energy [and] the momentum that we carry on offense to go get it done. Obviously, we didn't [convert], but you know, that's one of the things we need to work on and fix. But yes, we love that confidence from Coach [head coach Jesse Minter]."

Ravens fans have become accustomed to seeing QB Lamar Jackson — one of the best quarterbacks in the league — playing shotgun and playing pistol. Today, it was a lot under center and he was passing for over 300 yards. As someone who's spent a lot of time in both kinds of offenses, what does that say about the quality that Lamar has? (Jonas Shaffer) "[Lamar Jackson is] the best player in the league. He's been one of the best players in the league for a long time. That's never [been a] doubt in my mind. I know what Lamar's about. You all have seen it. He just keeps showing you."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

How would you evaluate today's performance? "Obviously, there was some bad, but there was, I think, more good today. So, [we'll] kind of continue on the good, fix up some of the bad and then get better [and] make that big jump from Week 1 to Week 2."

S Kyle Hamilton was saying that head coach Jesse Minter this week has kind of used the imagery of a boxing match in sticking with the punches this week. What else did Jesse say during the game and during some of those tough moments that helped you guys kind of stick with this? "Yes, [head coach Jesse Minter] was big on attacking early. I think we kind of slipped a little bit, obviously, on that first drive, but then our offense came and attacked, and then we kind of got underneath ourselves and just kept attacking. Then we came in at halftime, and he wanted to continue to pour it on. I think, obviously in the past maybe two seasons — that's kind of been our Achilles heel of having a lead and not being able to — defensively — keep the lead, so that's been a major thing. Obviously, we gave up a touchdown. That wasn't our best drive. I think we probably had two bad drives as a whole, but we'll get better from that and keep going forward."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

Opening Statement: "First and foremost, let me thank Jesus Christ for helping us win this game. We battled. Some of our soldiers went down, but we prevailed. So, I just want to thank Jesus Christ."

It looked like you guys were clicking on offense out there. What was kind of your comfort level with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and all of the play-calling? (Jamison Hensley) "[The] same thing [as] I was saying in preseason when Joe [Fagnano] and 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] were in. It was the same thing. Guys [were] getting open, [we had] the timing aspect with the offense, guys [were] flying around, receivers [were] doing a great job [and the] offensive line [was] playing a great game. [It] made my job a lot easier. And 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle], shout out to 'Dec,' because he was dialing it up."

We heard all summer that the offense was going to be explosive. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle talked about wanting chunk plays, and we saw a bunch of those today. How sort of important was that for you, from a confidence standpoint or just an execution standpoint, to kind of see that come to fruition? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I was already dialed in, like I said back in OTAs, training camp [and] stuff like that. So, watching preseason, I was already confident in what [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] was going to call because — even when we were playing [the] Minnesota [Vikings], when the game was kind of close — he didn't shake [and] he didn't get rattled. He just kept dialing it up, and even though the points didn't show it, we [were] watching film, critiquing ourselves and we [could] see it. So, I was already confident going into this game, and I am confident regardless."

Can you take me through the scramble where you had two defenders on your back and somehow they didn't bring you down, and you got the first down in the first half? How did you do that? (Pete Gilbert) "[I'm just] playing football, just playing football. I believe I did it a few times, throughout my career, but [I'm] just playing football. I am trying to get out of the situation. [The] offensive line [is] doing a great job at protecting me, [and] sometimes I have to have their back. So, that's pretty much what that was."

What do you think this performance says about the potential of the offense? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It was great. [We are] on a great pace. We just have to stay locked in. This is Week 1. A lot can happen in the season, but this time around, hopefully it goes our way throughout the whole season."

Was it easy for you to be as sharp and dialed in as you said, even though you didn't play in the preseason? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Like I said, I believe earlier in the week I told you guys [how] just going up against [the] Minnesota [Vikings], joint practices [with] them and [the] Washington Commanders, we treated that like a game, even though we weren't getting tackled or anything like that, but [we were] just going through our motions, going through our reads and stuff like that. So, I was 100% confident."

What would it mean if you had to play for some period of time without WR Zay Flowers or WR Ja'Kobi Lane? (Jamison Hensley) "I have all the confidence in my guys who stepped in. Chris Moore, LaJohntay [Wester], those guys stepped in and just did a great job. We kept the offense rolling. We just have a great group of guys, and that's what they preach. You never know when the next guy [is] going to be up, so just dial in [during] practice [and] stay locked in, because you never know when your number is [going to be] called. Those guys showed up today."

You often talk about finishing games strong. What did it mean to do that today with the big play to WR Chris Moore, followed by the touchdown, to be able to finish the game strong after you had some key players go down with injury? (Garrett Downing) "I feel like that just boosted up our whole team chemistry-wise, our momentum [and] our mindset approaching games, because last year, we kind of had a similar [situation with] the same [type of] lead around that time, and we lost the game. We had it right there in [our] grasp, and we ended up losing that game. So, just to see our guys prevail through all that and finish the game strong — because those guys did have a momentum shift at the end — and we just prevailed. Shout out to [the] defense and shout out to [the] offensive line and Derrick Henry, because those guys were doing what they were supposed to do."

K TYLER LOOP

What has your process been following the last preseason game leading up to Week 1? "You can't get caught up in the results of those [previous kicks], and if you base your confidence on that, it's going to be up-and-down, and it's going to be really difficult. So, this week and through all this adversity and all the stuff that's been going on, it's been fun. It's been cool to see confidence come from understanding that this is a gift, [and] football is fun. It's a game I get to go play with some people I really care about, and we've done the preparation, we've hammered on the process, and [now] it's just time to go perform. I'm very, very thankful for the guys around me, and that's where the confidence comes from to understand that we've worked hard, I love these guys, I have everything that I need from above and from these guys, and now we have to go do it. So, it's been really cool."

What was going through your mind when you stepped back for that 57-yarder right before half? A long-range kick there, your number gets called in that moment. "I have everything I need to go make this kick. Let's go do it. Let's go out there. There is the ball, let's put my foot on the ball and swing. I have everything I need. I've got it."

How gratifying was it to deliver in that moment? "It was fun. That was a blast. [I] felt good with where my head was at. [I] felt really thankful. That is just where I have been pulling my heart to. It is like, 'Hey, let's be thankful for all this.' It is a gift. It is a privilege to go do it. The expectation is to make kicks, so let's go do it."

Did you have to remind yourself as you were out there to have fun? You were saying that just now, that football is fun. Did you have to kind of remind yourself of that at any point during all this? "I think everyone does. It is really easy to get caught up in the results and everything that is going on. It is important for everyone to take the perspective every once in a while and be like, 'You know what? This thing is awesome. Football is fun. I get to go do something really cool. I have good gifts from the Lord. I have everything I need to go do it.' [I] just rest in that. Let's go have fun. That is just taking the perspective."

WR CHRIS MOORE

Since you have been back, what have you noticed that is different from QB Lamar Jackson? "I mean, there is a poise about [Lamar Jackson]. You can tell he is ready to lead this team and lead us. He has always been a great leader. Ever since I have known Lamar, he comes in here, he holds himself accountable. He holds himself to a very high standard, and I think every year he just continues to do that and continues to grow."

Tell me a little bit about that chemistry and connection between you two. "Yes, I have been playing with [Lamar Jackson] for, what, it is going to be six years now? So, it is just so many reps from when he first got here. He was not the starting quarterback, and I was not the starting receiver, so we got a lot of reps [back] then. And I mean, the chemistry just stays, and it continues to grow. When you have a great quarterback like that, you just have to do your job and he is going to find you."

For all the adjustments QB Lamar Jackson has made under this new offense and new coaching, how do you think that has made a difference in the game today? "You can see [Lamar Jackson] is just comfortable back there. He is reading his keys. He is going through his progressions, and he is finding the open guy. We already know Lamar has an incredible playmaking ability, so that just happens naturally. But for him to be able to just have that poise in the pocket now, you can see it shine."

When did you find out you were going to be a returner today? "I got a little bit of an idea throughout the week, but it never comes out — you never know 100% as a player until Friday or Saturday. So, when they [told me], I knew [special teams coordinator Anthony] Levine [Sr.]. Me and him go way back. I played with him, I played with him at Tennessee, so I just knew that if I was going to be up, he was going to give me the opportunity to go out there and make plays."

When WR Zay Flowers has a night like today, what does that do for the offense? "It is a momentum [builder]. I mean, this game is a game of momentum, and anybody that is out there making big plays for us the way [Zay Flowers] does is incredible. This is my first time getting to see him, like, live on the sideline — it is way different when you get to see somebody like that ball out in person."

After WR Zay Flowers got injured, how do you feel like you guys adjusted and took that opportunity? "Well, guys just have to stay ready — that is throughout my whole career. You never know what is going to happen in this league; you just have to stay ready. Throughout the week, we do not get very many reps as the backups, but you have to stand there, study your call sheet, know every single play, know every position, because you never know what is going to happen throughout a game. So, I think us — me [and] LaJohntay [Wester] — we did a good job of just studying and knowing the game plan for when our numbers were called."

What was the message from offensive coordinator Declan Doyle as you guys were losing players, like WRs Zay Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane, and needed to step up and make some big plays? "Shoot — we just have to go out there and continue to do our offense. This offense, if you do the plays, run the routes the right way, and you know what your assignment is and are on your keys and on your progression — it is going to work. So, you just have to go out there and continue to make plays."

With this being offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's first time calling plays in the NFL, what did you think? What are your evaluations? "Oh, I mean, we all have high confidence in [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle]. From the moment I got here right before training camp and I saw who he is as an offensive coordinator — this is my ninth offensive coordinator in my career — so just to see how he teaches us the offense and his expansive knowledge of it, it gives you confidence as a player to go out there and execute plays and know it is going to work."

What is unique about offensive coordinator Declan Doyle among those nine coordinators you have worked with? "Yes, like I said, I think [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] knows the full game. He knows the full offense — he knows the run game, he knows the pass game — he knows it all, and he knows how to exploit a defense through that. So, it is just fun to see him go out there and do it."

With head coach Jesse Minter, it being his first time as head coach, what was it like just being on the sideline with him? "It is awesome. I mean, the faith [head coach Jesse Minter] had in me to allow me to come up and play and even bring me to this organization — [that] is awesome. I was here with him back in the day, too, so it is a full circle moment for all of us."

Did he have any messages as the team was going through some of the ups and downs of this game? "The biggest thing was he showed us a video of a boxing match before — I believe it was either Friday or Saturday — he showed us the boxing match, and he said we just have to keep going out there and keep punching and keep punching, and then it will happen. The big knockout will come when it comes."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

We saw the defensive rebound after that first drive. How did the defense rebound? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, absolutely. I feel like the start of the game kind of went against their identity, in my opinion. Those guys [are] normally known for running the ball and whatnot. But, yes, there were things that happened on the first drive — just mistakes on our end [with] communication, which starts with me, first and foremost. [We] just had to settle down and get better, but that's all part of it, and that's the game of football. There are highs and lows, but we took a deep breath, came to the sideline, and were like, 'Hey, this isn't us. We gave them everything there. Let's settle down.' We knew the offense was going to put up points, so it was just about us settling down and keep getting those guys the ball back."

Your interception — can you take us through that play and what it meant at that point? Head coach Jesse Minter talked about how it was kind of a turning point from a momentum standpoint. Take us through that and what it meant for the defense. (Garrett Downing) "Yes, anytime [there's] a turnover — any type of turnover — [it] is very good for the team in general. So, I was just very fortunate. [It was a] great call by [head coach] Jesse [Minter] to [put me] in the right place at the right time. I think I got off the ground by about an inch or two, and somehow the ball came to me, so [I am] grateful for it all."

How significant were those takeaways? That's something you guys really harped on this offseason, but you were able to get multiple in this game. (Garrett Downing) "As we all know, with the turnover differential — like, when you're up [in that category], that just increases your chances of winning the ballgame significantly. So, [with] us being able to force turnovers and get the ball back to a hot offense with Lamar [Jackson], 'D-Hen' [Derrick Henry], the offensive line, Zay [Flowers], 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman], all those guys on that side, [the] tight end room — I can name everybody – and getting those guys the ball and as many touches as they can is just very beneficial for us all, and that's what we were trying to do. So, it was awesome."

When you came to the sideline after they scored that first touchdown — I know head coach Jesse Minter is coaching, but did he say any words to you guys defensively? He said postgame that it was on him and that he didn't do a good enough job on that first defensive drive. (Jeff Zrebiec) "At the end of the day, players play the game, so at the end of the day, no call is a perfect call. At the end of the day, our job is to go out and make the call a perfect call. Yes, I said it starts with me, so I take accountability, too. [It is about] just having the communication [and having] each guy on the same page. That's what it was about — us all being on the same page. That's something that we harp on — being on the same page — because when we're on the same page, it's hard for anybody to move the ball against us. So, yes, we're all going to take that on the chin. We're all taking that personally, and we know we cannot start games like that in the future. But, we're going to learn from it, grow from it and get better from it, as well."

What stood out to you about the way that head coach Jesse Minter coached in-game with the headset and how he conducted his first game? (Garrett Downing) "Yes, absolutely. I treat every practice like a game, mentally, not always physically. Just listening to [Jesse Minter], knowing his voice — and there were slight communication things from my end, but it's all a part of growing together. In my opinion, I thought he did a phenomenal job. He got the calls in. As a head coach [also calling the defense] and not [the defensive coordinator], but to call it in a sense — it's pretty, pretty remarkable. But, he stayed in tune with everything, and if there was something that he was thinking about, [he'd come] over and speak [and] relay it down [to] the guys on the sideline. I have a great deal of respect for him, and [I am] just excited to keep building with him."

When your offense has some of those explosive plays they hit and start stacking up points and yards, what does that kind of do for you guys on defense? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, it is awesome. Anytime the offense is stacking up yards [and] scoring points, obviously, it is going to put more pressure on you as a defense because you know the other offense is going to start pressing [and] trying to make things happen. But, pressure busts pipes [and] makes diamonds at the end of the day and, like I said years ago, we are in the diamond-making business. So, we have to be about that play-in and play-out and game-in and game-out, and that's what it is. So, I am grateful that we have an offense that can score points. That's pretty exciting."