Transcript: Press Conferences (9/8/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "Again, I appreciate you guys being here. It was kind of a football Wednesday for us, in a normal week, to get a day ahead on normal-down situations [and] all those types of things, in a normal Wednesday practice — just to buy us a little more rest at the end of the week and recovery to go into the game feeling good. With that, [I will] open it up for questions."

The Indianapolis Colts' offense seems to center on RB Jonathan Taylor. What makes him so good or able to do this? (Jamison Hensley) "[Jonathan Taylor] is just a great [running] back. He has great balance. He is very strong. He has great vision. He has a really good sense of the angles that people are taking on him and how to make people miss. He is the total package. He can take any sort of run scheme. He can get the tough yards; he can take it to the house. He can take it inside, outside. [He is a] guy [I have] a ton of respect for, obviously [is] one of the top backs in the league, and [he's] a challenge we are getting ready for and excited about."

It looks like you had a pretty big visitor out there. Anything you can share about owner Steve Bisciotti's message that he imparted? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think it is just [to] trust your preparation, be yourself [and] 'you are ready' — just for me personally. Then for the team, it is about us. It is not about anybody else. It is about how we feel inside the building. It is about how we play. It is always going to be that way here. It is going to be about how we operate, how we play and how we prepare this week. If we do all those things, then we will go let it rip on Sunday and we will be able to live with the result."

How curious are you to see this offense? Obviously, there has been so much made of offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and QB Lamar Jackson and all these changes, but just from a curiosity standpoint, how curious are you? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I am excited to see it. Obviously, I have a pretty good idea of the types of things we are going to try to do. [Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator] Lou Anarumo does a great job. He has tons of experience. He has always done a really good job. He has a lot of experience defending Lamar [Jackson] in his time with [the] Cincinnati [Bengals], so [he is a] guy we have a lot of respect for. But again, just with our offense, it is exciting. It is new. It has kind of energized the guys just from it being new and some of the challenges and the way 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] kind of demands a standard of how we operate, and so [I am] just excited to see that in action for sure."

Do you have a feel for when or how or if you might interject comments on offense during the game? (Childs Walker) "I think I sort of see things, and I try to do this during the week as well. I try to look at some tape and see things from maybe my perspective as a defensive coach and try to give 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] a few things here and there. But, I have full faith and confidence in him and how he is going to run the offense. [I] certainly could [have input in] different situational-type calls and things like that — knowing how we are going to play certain situations and all that. But again, this is a deal where you hire people to do a great job, and you spend a ton of time together to make sure that you see things the same way, and you are in the same vision. Again, [I have] full confidence in 'Dec' to go let it rip on Sunday."

Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs and TE Tyler Warren make a living in the short-to-intermediate, then RB Jonathan Taylor gets involved in that too. How big is it going to be just limiting the YAC ability? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, that is a major part of how they operate, where they get explosives from. It is boots and short throws to [Tyler] Warren. It is all the little option routes to [Josh] Downs. It is checkdowns to [Jonathan] Taylor or designer plays to Taylor and Warren. I mean, they do a really good job just kind of trying to figure out what you are in and figuring out where the holes are, figuring out how to put stress on people [and] create space for the checkdowns by putting routes behind them. So, it is going to be a major emphasis to be able to tackle really well in space and certainly try to limit those opportunities for them to create explosives on throws where they are not really trying to throw the ball down the field."

How are your emotions this week going into your first game as head coach as compared maybe to your first game as a defensive coordinator in the NFL? How is it different? (Ryan Mink) "I would say probably similar [to] a couple years ago — first NFL game calling it with the [Los Angeles] Chargers. We were opening up at home against the [Las Vegas] Raiders. So, there is just that feeling of — there is a lot of self-thought during the week of, 'Man, do we have enough? Do we have enough answers? Are we well prepared?' I think that is human nature just to kind of overthink about it. But at the end of it, you sort of just realize you have to trust what you have done, trust your training, trust all the preparation. I feel like it is similar this week. You are thinking about making sure we have done enough. Have we hit all the situations? Have we covered everything that could happen? If you can kind of check all those boxes and feel OK about that, then you feel OK. I believe that preparation never ends — it does not really end until the clock hits zero, because you are always thinking about things throughout the game and adjusting and adapting. So, it is just [about] staying on that even keel, staying on that focus, and that is what the team needs from me, and so that is my job in the role of the head coach."

There has obviously been so much attention on the center position, two new starters at the guard spot from last year. T Ronnie Stanley — he was here with you, one of the few guys left from when you were here the first time around. What have you seen from him this summer, and what are your expectations for him as he is in Year 11 and kind of has an injury history that it seems like he has gotten on the other side of? (Luke Jones) "Yes, I am really proud of Ronnie [Stanley] and happy with Ronnie. I think he has had a really good [training] camp. He has made it through a ton of reps and a ton of practices, especially with a new offense. He is a really smart, cerebral player. He understands football. He wants to know why you are doing things. So, it has been cool to kind of watch the relationship with him and [run game coordinator/offensive line] Coach [Dwayne] Ledford as he — he has probably run every scheme in the book over his career, but just to kind of be majoring in some different things. I think it has been fun for Ronnie, and again, he has had a really good [training] camp. He has stayed healthy, and I expect him to play like the caliber of player that he is, which I think he is one of the top left tackles in the league."

You mentioned even keel. Do you look at that as a key part of the role of head coach on gameday? During the game, players look at you no matter whether it is good, bad... (Ryan Mink) "I think there is a majority of the time, but I think there is also a time where they may need something — they may need a reaction; they may need a jolt of energy. There is nobody that is a bigger fan of our players on gameday than me, and I love when they make plays, being able to celebrate with them, and I want them to feel that energy. But when it comes to just the down-by-down, living off the results of the play before, I think it has to be pretty even keel and go to the next play. That is how we need to operate as a team. So, I certainly need to lead the charge in that regard."

We didn't see WR Devontez Walker out there today. Do you expect him to be available for Sunday's game? (Brian Wacker) "That will be close. We will have the injury report out tomorrow. [Devontez Walker] is dealing with something minor. I think it could go either way, but I do think we will get him back before the end of the week, and then we will see how it goes on Sunday."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

How does it feel preparing for an NFL season at 40? Do you take a moment to reflect? "This [past] little weekend, [we got] the four-day weekend, and you reflect a little bit. I'm very grateful that I can still play the game I love. Father Time is undefeated in this whole business, but I am trying to stay around for just one more round. I feel pretty good about where I am at right now. [We] practiced really hard today. Hopefully on Sunday all the hard work will pay off."

Based on how good the defense looked in the preseason, I know the starters primarily were not out there, but does that give you guys confidence as a unit of what this defense can look like during the regular season? "Yes. We practice very hard. When you practice well, you want to have that success in practice, and that builds confidence. We are just trying to really make sure we are all in tune of understanding why we are doing things and talking through situations of what we can do to be in the best position based off each call versus what we can expect from the offense. I think we have a good veteran presence on the defense. [We have] a lot of guys, even young guys who have played a lot of ball. Understanding what we are going to get, what we should expect, how they are going to attack us, and what we can do to combat that — it is a big chess match all the time out there. Sometimes, it is just play with good violence, play with physicality, and you can be a difference maker. The chess really does not matter as much anymore. There is a balance of understanding what they are trying to do and then just being a difference maker."

Have you guys talked about a target snap count for you week-to-week, or do you think it will vary based on how the games go? "I have not talked to anybody about my snap count since after my first signing. I have no idea what the coaches are thinking. I think it is probably going to be a lot up to me [and] how I am feeling out there. I am going to be pretty honest. I do not want to suck out there. I am not going to try to play every play in a row and then [be] sucking wind for the rest of the game. I am kind of experienced at being old. I know what I need to do to be able to still be effective on the field."

I would imagine you will be out there on early downs. RB Jonathan Taylor is a big part of what the Indianapolis Colts do offensively. When you watch the tape — you have gone up against him multiple times — what do you have to prepare for when you face him? "[Jonathan Taylor] is probably the most explosive back in the league. His speed is incredible. There are a couple other guys — like Christian McCaffrey, there are a bunch of guys that are explosive like that. But he is definitely, I would say, arguably No. 1. When you have a guy that is that explosive, that also has good contact balance, you definitely do not want to let him get to the second level, because he will turn those eight-yard rushes into touchdowns because he can make a guy miss. I have seen him do some spectacular things on the football field. We have been really on our front seven about being really good at making him stop his speed early and tackling. We have not really had a lot of tackling. We do not really tackle in practice. The young guys did, and we have not played in the preseason, so that is going to be a big challenge for us for the first game. We have been really pushing it in practice and getting in good position to be able to tackle. It is a big difference between getting in position and then making those tackles. It is going to be a good challenge, because he is among the best of them at making guys miss. The biggest thing that I think for us to be successful is we have to all swarm tackle. We have to meet at the ball. Even if he breaks one guy down, he has help. We all have help. I know that if I am in space with him, if I am in the spot, all I have to do is shoot my gun. I know everybody is coming. If I can make him stop his speed, [make him] have to spin or do something that he does not want to do, [then] my guys, they have got my back."

I know it is a long season, but there is so much uncertainty with every team from Week 1. With all the changes here, do you feel like this is a true test of what you have, or can you not put that much stock in just one game? "Well, there is a lot of unknown. It is a lot of unknown for us, too. I mean, we just have not been out there together in a situation that matters yet. We have to go out there and establish our identity. That does come from going out there and playing good football. We can talk about what we want to be, but you have to go out there and execute it. There is a lot to be determined. That comes through our leadership and trying to set the tone and making sure that we establish who we want to be, early and often. Obviously in this business, when you are in a new system, the more time you get into it, you are going to get better. I would not expect us to be at our very, very best in Week 1. It is just unlikely. We are going to be better as we play more together in this new system. But, I would like to start fast."

You have played for a lot of coaches. You have seen a lot of characters. What sticks out about head coach Jesse Minter among the coaches that you have played for? What do you kind of think makes him his own man? "Well, I will not compare him against anybody else. I just really like his style of coaching. [Head coach Jesse Minter] is very matter-of-fact and a really good communicator. [He] has that fiery side to him. I like that he just says what needs to be said. He puts the tape up there and lets the tape speak for itself. Then, we have really good coaching where you can tell the messaging is the same down the line, in the chain of command. It has to be that way. If one coach is saying this, but then you get another coach saying [something else], that creates division. I will say that our coaches have been doing a really good job of creating a standard of excellence [with] what to expect, and it is the same message across the board. I think that is a sign of good leadership, making sure that it is clear so that everybody can follow suit."

OL JOVAUGHN GWYN

What kind of emotions and feelings you were having when you first found out that you would be starting in Week 1? "I was excited, and I am grateful for the opportunity. [I have] definitely been working and just trying to gain the trust from all the coaches and everything, so it was really exciting to be able to get this opportunity."

Is there something different about getting that first start after having been in the league for a couple of years? "[It] definitely feels like the work is paying off [after] just being a backup for three years, sitting around watching people play and not really getting a chance to play. So, it is really exciting to be able to have the opportunity."

What has it been like for you getting to know QB Lamar Jackson, working with him, building rapport with him? "[Lamar Jackson] is good people. [We're] just getting on the same page with each other. There are certain things I do [and] certain things he does, so we have just been talking over it, trying to get on that same page so we are all ready to go."

What was the conversation like with the coaching staff finding out you are going to be the Week 1 starter? Just take us through that moment. "It was good. It was exciting just learning that I was going to be the starter. Everybody was congratulating me and everything for my first start, so I am just really excited."

What do you feel like you have been able to show over the course of training camp? "Just that I can get the job done. Even though, like I said, I have been a backup for three years [and] just trying to learn my way around the league and everything. [I'm] just showing that they could trust me and that I can be in there and get the job done."

What about the chemistry between you and the two guys on either side of you? "I think it is going well. Yes, they are great dudes. [I] always joke around with John [Simpson] and 'V' [Vega Ioane]. [We've been] just getting to know each other from the spring to now, and that just helped us get more comfortable playing with each other."

What was the conversation like between you and run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford when you were considering coming here and following him from Atlanta? How much talk was there leading up to you signing here? "It was still in limbo — after [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] was let go, and then I got released, so there really was not much talking before they left because we did not really know where he was going, [or whether] I was going to stay in Atlanta or if I was leaving. But, I knew if I did leave and he [also] left, then it could be an option."

This starting offense, we have not seen it all together and what it is really like. You guys obviously worked a little bit more in practice, but just to know that all the pieces are together and Week 1 is approaching, how excited are you to see the product put on the field for the first time? "I am really excited [from] just watching all the guys come in and work each and every day [and] get better. If we have a bad play, not just one or two people — [we're] not getting on each other — but [we're] raising each other [up and] uplifting everybody. It is like the whole offense is coming together and making sure that we are all on one page and picking it up."

How do you feel like that time spent with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford in Atlanta helped ease the transition coming here? How did that help? "I kind of knew what [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] would want in his offensive line, so just coming here, it was more — like I said — [about] just having [an] understanding of what he needed on a day-to-day basis from us, so it made it easier for me."

What was that working relationship like between you, C Ethan Pocic and C Danny Pinter? "It was really good. They are all good guys. We talk every day; [we] got along really well. So, it's good."

When you found out you were going to be the starter — first career start — who was the first phone call? What was that reaction? "My mom and dad. They both called me, so I got to speak to them, and they are happy about it and proud."

There is always uncertainty with Week 1, with all the changes here, all the newness. You are a part of that. Is there a little bit of you that is kind of like, 'I do not know what this is going to be like right now,' and are you looking forward to seeing what that brings? "Yes, definitely. But, the staff, they are getting us all on the same page — and just how they have been preparing us and whatnot, I feel like it has made everybody — not just on the offensive line, but the offense — really comfortable in the game plan that they put together. So, I think it is going to be good."

What has the relationship been like with C Ethan Pocic? Just with all of his starting experience, not just competing with him, but learning from him as well? "It has been good. Like, I pick [Ethan Pocic]'s brain, [and] he picks my brain. If I need help on something, he comes in and I can go to him about it. If he has a question about something, he comes to me about it. It is really open, so we are open to help each other, definitely."

S KYLE HAMILTON

We were talking to QB Lamar Jackson and he said a successful season would be winning the Super Bowl. Do you sense an increased sense of urgency from him? (Jamison Hensley) "I think there is a burning desire in everyone in the building to get back to that level. It can only be one team every year. I think we have had teams that had the capability to do it in the past and just have not done it. We made all these changes and brought a bunch of people in, brought a whole new regime in, and it is not just to be mediocre. I think it is to step on the gas even more. A lot of teams are in the situation where they get a new coach and it is kind of a rebuild. I do not think anybody thinks that we are in that position. I think we made these changes to get to the mountaintop and achieve our ultimate goal, which is winning a Super Bowl. It is not easy. There are 31 other teams that have that goal. We have been close in the past. I definitely think there is a heightened sense of urgency the longer you go without doing so with the teams that we've had in the past."

You follow the NFL pretty keenly. You are aware that a lot of people hold you guys in high regard this year and expect big things. (Jerry Coleman) "I mean, that has really been the case since I have been here. It goes to show how much that stuff really doesn't matter at the end of the day. We can have everybody picking us to win it all and not do it. There have been multiple years where you hear the talk and the talk shows on in the cafeteria and everything — 'Ravens are this, Ravens are that' — and then it does not really matter. What matters is what we do in this building at the end of the day and how we go out and win games. Really that's what it comes down to. Winning games, especially when they matter in the playoffs. Last year, [not] getting into the playoffs, we have not done very well with that. It is up to us to look in the mirror and identify what it is that is going to get us over that hump."

Going back to the 'talk is cheap' point, nobody deals with that more on this team than QB Lamar Jackson. Just watching him over the years take in what he takes in the offseason, and then coming out on the field and having MVP-caliber seasons, what have you learned from him and how he tunes it out? (Kyle Goon) "I think [Lamar Jackson] has been under scrutiny ever since he won the Heisman in college. [He has] more people saying things that he couldn't do rather than what he can and what he has shown on tape. [He has] disproved every theory against him, and I think for him all the talk really does not matter. I think he's really special with that. Honestly in his position, as much notoriety and as many people are talking about him on a daily basis, he really does not care. He just cares about going about his work and being a good teammate. He does a great job at all of that, and he's really a guy who deserves to win. I think he wants to win just as much as anybody on the team, so it's up to all of us as a whole — not just him — to adapt that mindset of keeping it in house, keep the vision clear and kind of tunnel vision with that sense of where we need to go and what we need to do."

With Week 1, there is always an eagerness to see how it actually looks after all the theoretical training. Is there even more curiosity for you guys this year given, as you said, everything has changed. Are you kind of interested to see how it looks on Sunday? (Childs Walker) "I think so. Not that I feel like a fan, but like I want to see how the team as a whole looks when we're out there playing. With [a] new defensive system, new offensive system, I know the defense is a little more similar to what we've had in the past — cousins of sorts — but the offense is completely different from what I've heard. It's going to be interesting to go out there and hopefully everything that we've put in throughout the past six months, or whatever it's been, comes to fruition on Sunday and we hit the ground running. We've had some slow starts in the past, so I think the main focus is to come out [of] the gate hot and stay hot."

With that in mind, did you kind of get a sense this preseason of what this defense could look like? I know a lot of starters weren't playing, but just seeing the way those guys were flying around and executing, did you get a sense of 'OK, this defense could be pretty good this year?' (Alex Glaze) "For sure. I think having those two joint practices — we practiced back-to-back with the Vikings — I thought the defense did really well and stepped up to the task. That was the first real opportunity of competition that we've had as the 'ones' or people not playing in the [preseason] games, and I think we did a great job responding to whatever was thrown at us. [We] had some good teams come in here, obviously played the Commanders here and then [the] Vikings up in Minnesota. As a defense, those offenses are no slouch, and they have some guys that can make plays. So, I thought we did a great job with that, but at the end of the day, that really doesn't matter. It's a confidence builder going into the season, but it matters what happens on Sundays and what you put on tape. I'm excited to see what we do."

You mentioned that the offense is really different from what you've heard. From what you've seen or felt out here, how different is it than last year and compared to other offenses that you've faced in the past? (Giana Han) "I think there's a lot of like — you have to be really good with your eyes playing this offense. Especially when you've got 'D-Hen' [Derrick Henry] back there running the ball. He gets going throughout a game with wide zone stuff, and then [he will] hit a boot off that. It's hard as a defense to commit one way and then completely shift your mind mid-play to the pass. I feel like it's very much so run until you can stop it, and then maybe run a little more. Then, off that, they can kind of open up the playbook. [They've] got guys on the outside. Obviously, [the] quarterback [Lamar Jackson] can do it, but Zay [Flowers] and all those young guys over there, 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] and Mark [Andrews] and everybody who's been here as well. I think the O-line looks good too, so I'm excited to see just how they kind of morph throughout the season, because they're going to be growing as well. But, I think they're going to come out hot and then only get better from there."

Is there more of an opportunity for takeaways in this defense for you and the defense overall? (Garrett Downing) "I think takeaways are very flow of the game. You can't really manufacture takeaways. You kind of have to be [in the right] mindset, and I think we've been emphasizing that a lot. I think in the past we played a lot of man, and not that it's hard to get takeaways in man, but you don't really have your eyes on the quarterback as much if that makes sense. Mixing in some man with some zones and just allowing defensive backs and linebackers and everybody to be more aggressive to that sense, getting your hands on the ball. And, obviously up front, winning rushes and getting [the] ball off the quarterback and everything like that — I think it's something that we've talked about a lot. You can't really manufacture turnovers. It's got to come through the natural flow of the game. Having an emphasis on punching the ball out and all that other stuff — I think the coaches have done a great job the past couple months of emphasizing that."

You've had some tough conversations with us about defensive performances. I know it's brand new, and there's a lot of new faces, but how eager are you just to turn the page and kind of change the narrative with the Ravens defense? (Morgan Adsit) "I think kind of like what I was saying earlier, there's a balance of righting our wrongs and then just flushing it and a whole new start. I think it's something we've talked about in the meeting rooms. There's a standard to be upheld and [we] haven't done a great job of holding the standard for whatever reason. [I] can't identify one reason, but now we don't really have any excuse to go out there and put bad stuff on tape. It's a process, and it's something that I think we'll get better at throughout the year just [getting] more comfortable with everything. Hopefully we're just crescendoing as a defense throughout the whole year, and it's a steady incline and not ups and downs. Obviously, there's going to be bad plays, but it's a matter of how we respond. I think everybody's pretty eager to go out there and do what we need to do."

QB Lamar Jackson has made a bunch of changes, like playing under center more. He has switched his lead foot. As a defender, what has stood out among those changes and what does it do to a defense? (Brian Wacker) "I think [Lamar Jackson]'s been very critical of himself. Obviously installing a new offense, there's timing and spacing that you have to get used to. It's a little different than playing defense, because there's concepts on defense. If it's man-to-man, it's going to be man-to-man across all levels of football. Don't let your man catch the ball. Whereas on offense, there's different blocking schemes; there's different zone schemes; there's different timing on routes and distance and all this other stuff. I think he's done a great job just kind of going with the ebbs and flows of that. In practice, he'll mess something up and [put his] hand up [and say] 'That's on me.' Him and 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] will have a conversation. I think they have a good dynamic going on. I'm excited to see how he approaches this year and how the whole offense looks, because I think they're really excited to get out there and really just stop talking about it and do it."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

There is a lot of anticipation, especially with the new offense under offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. As far as the offense goes, because a lot of people are interested, what do you think this offense has in store on Sunday? (Jamison Hensley) "I believe we have a lot in store. New season, it feels like a new breath of fresh air. I feel like my guys [are] just ready to get out there and just start flying."

What excites you about this offense that maybe has not in the past? (Jerry Coleman) "From what I see, [there are] a lot of moving parts. We can put guys in different positions to win. I feel like the success rate should be high. That is what I am expecting, but we will see."

What would make this season personally meaningful to you? (Alex Glaze) "Us winning it all. Us winning it all, but it starts Week 1. We have to just stay dialed in. It actually starts today in practice, but we just [need to] stay dialed in, day in, day out — whatever day we play — just let the chips fly."

Yesterday, head coach Jesse Minter said that you are in peak condition from what he has seen. How do you feel out there physically body-wise? How do you feel going into the season? (Ryan Mink) "I feel like [head coach Jesse Minter is] spot on. I feel great. I feel healthy, 100 percent healthy. I am just ready to get after it."

With so much new this offseason and preseason, is there something that sticks out about how you went through training camp that impressed you about head coach Jesse Minter and the staff that maybe you were not expecting? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Nothing really surprised me with [head] Coach [Jesse Minter]. The meetings early before he got hired to be the head coach — his personality and everything — it just showed throughout the interview, and [he] has pretty much been the same way. Nothing has changed with him. But, nothing really surprised me this training camp. Nothing at all, but how fast it went [by and] how fast the season has come. That would be the only thing that surprised me."

When you come off a season like you just had, where you got dinged up and probably could not play the way you wanted to all the time, how does that affect your motivation going into the following season? Do you feel like you have something to prove more after a season like that? (Kyle Goon) "No. It was just an up-and-down season for us all. I do not feel like I have anything to prove to anyone but myself. That is all."

You obviously have the connection with WR Zay Flowers and TE Mark Andrews, but how would you assess your chemistry with WR Ja'Kobi Lane from the start of training camp to now? (Cordell Woodland) "I would say it has gotten better each and every practice, each and every scrimmage. But as the season goes on, it can only get better. I do not feel like it can decline at any rate. We should just keep getting better and putting in extra work after practice and stuff like that, that also helps with the chemistry. So, we should be doing all of that, and we will be good."

Head coach Jesse Minter mentioned yesterday that OL Jovaughn Gwyn is going to start at center in Week 1. What is your comfort level with him, and how much since C Danny Pinter went out have you really tried to maximize those snaps with Jovaughn in practice? (Jeff Zrebiec) "He has been — Jovaughn [Gwyn] is like — he has been flying. He has been doing what he is supposed to do. Since [the joint practices in] Minnesota, that is when that chemistry started building for us too. He has been doing pretty good, and I have 100 percent confidence in him. [Head coach Jesse Minter] spoke about it the other day, but I feel like he has been doing a great job at being the general for the offensive line."

There is so much talking and buildup going into Week 1. When you get to this point, can you describe the desire to just start playing the games and actually have it count? (Garrett Downing) "I cannot describe the desire. I am just fired up. That is all I have got — I am just fired up. I cannot wait to play. But Sunday, [at] 1 o'clock in Indianapolis, I feel like we will be ready. No doubt."

One of the first changes that offensive coordinator Declan Doyle made was to switch your stance. What has that done for you? What have you noticed from it? (Brian Wacker) "I feel like it is helping with the progression. I am not hitting my back foot, staying on my back foot too long. It is helping throughout the progression reads within the plays. I feel like it has helped a lot."

Having done it one way for so long, did it take any adjustment period for you? Did it feel funny at first? (Brian Wacker) "Just within the plays at first, but the footwork fits this system. So, that is why it is helping me out a lot. It is helping with the progression. If you are on one route for too long, your footwork will tell you, and that is pretty much how the footwork adjustment really helps."

Speaking of evolution, you have won and succeeded in multiple offenses and shown different skill sets. Do you feel like you have gotten enough credit over the years for how much you are willing to change and adapt? (Kyle Goon) "I am not going to lie, I really am not concerned about the credit about anything. I just want to win – win the championship, win a few championships. That is all I am about. I really do not care about who takes credit for whatever. It does not matter. I am playing football; I am a player."

I know it starts with Week 1, but the Ravens are considered one of the best teams in the NFL, and a lot of people are predicting you guys to win the Super Bowl. Do you guys talk about that at all amongst yourselves? (Jamison Hensley) "No. We talk about how to get there. That is all it has been. Each and every year, we've never [gotten] there. It is about getting there, and like I said, it starts Week 1. It starts in practice, but it starts Week 1. We cannot worry about February until we [are] actually there."

How much emphasis is there under offensive coordinator Declan Doyle for you to be precise in those passing progressions, to go from one to two to three? How important is it for the overall ecosystem of this offense? (Jonas Shaffer) "It is extremely important. That is why [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] is always on us about the small things — the small details. That is what makes the offense. If one guy is off with something, it can pretty much screw up the whole dynamic of the offense, or whatever play we have drawn up. So, us just being dialed in on each and every play [with] every second of the details. He has been over-emphasizing the details. If we mess up on one small micro detail, now we have to move on to the next play. Do not focus on that play, focus on the next play now. But the detail, the detail, the detail — that is all he has been coaching us pretty much. That is pretty much what we have been following. From practice-to-practice results, that is how we get success — by trying to critique ourselves within the details."

You have had a number of preseasons now where you have not taken a snap. Now being a veteran player and having done that a number of times, what do you think the biggest challenge or key is to come out and play Week 1 being as sharp as you guys can be, understanding that you have practiced a lot but have not had live game reps in a long time? (Luke Jones) "That goes back to basically what I was just saying about the details. We follow the details in practice, bring it over to the game [and] everything should be smooth for us. [The] defense is going to have their thing. They are going to do their things [and] win some possessions. But, if we just follow the details — because even in Minnesota, the second scrimmage with those guys, they pretty much started scheming us up, started doing their thing and making plays for their defense, and we were missing small details. [Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] was like, 'If you would have did this, you would have had a completion here,' or 'you could have ran this route this way.' It is all the small things with him. I feel like us not playing in the [preseason] games [in] years past and me taking things from practice and bringing it over to the games — we will be fine."

WR JA'KOBI LANE

Coming out of training camp, how are you feeling going into Week 1? "Yes, [I am] super blessed to be in this position with a group of guys like this. [I am] just looking forward to showcasing everything we have been doing in training camp and before that. So, [I am] just super blessed to be able to go out there, and [I am] excited for the opportunity."

For you, just kind of having the training camp and preseason that you did, how excited are you to do it when it matters? "Yes, [all of] that happened, but [it's] just clean slate. I am just trying to compete for my guys and do my best in order to put our team in the best position to win. I think that is what I want to do every week, no matter if it is the first game or last game — just try and do my part, my 1-of-11 of the job and do whatever the team needs me to do."

How would you describe the emotions going into your first game — eagerness, anxious, nervous? How would you describe it? "Yes, I think at the end of the day, the thing that [offensive coordinator] Coach Declan [Doyle] has stressed to us is just [being] very detail-oriented. So, I am just very focused, trying to get all the details right on the small assignments — maybe the things that I would not think of in two-minute or four-minute offense, stuff like that. [I am] just trying to be ready for all sides of the ball. I do not think it is trying to be anxious or trying to look forward to any moment in the game. I think it is a long season and I know that, but at the same time, the first game can bring a lot of jitters. I think they have stressed to us that that can cause errors when you just look forward. So, just [being] able to be present in the moment and just take it for what it is."

You received some preseason Offensive Rookie of the Year votes from the media — just what is your take on that? "Yes, it is just people talking. I think people will always say what they are going to say. They will say that one week, and then not the next week. So, [it's about] just being able to be the best person I can be so I can inflict positive [things] on the people in the building. That is what really matters, being the best me so I can help the people around me, and as they do for me, lifting me up every day. So, just being able to be that is super cool."

How much did your training camp help you feel like you are ready to compete in the NFL? "Yes, I think the vets and everybody on all sides of the ball did a great job of being able to give me looks and give me great opportunities to be able to see things that I am just super fortunate to be able to experience. I think, during these times during the season, I will be able to lean on that and look forward to that as an opportunity to grow and grow better. I know the season is not going to go perfectly, but I hope every one of those opportunities [allows me to] just grow as a football player."

We saw you getting some extra work out there with QB Lamar Jackson. Is that something you guys have been doing, and how has that relationship been growing? "Yes, we are just trying to do whatever we can as a receiver group and as an offense as a whole to build an identity as a close-knit group that can look forward to each other at any point in the game to make a play. That only goes through hard work and preparation, and we all realize that. So being able to realize that, going in after practice, going in the film room [and] taking it all into account — I think we have done that."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

You have gone against a lot of NFL running backs in your career. What stands out about Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor? (Jamison Hensley) "First and foremost, I have a great deal of respect for [Jonathan Taylor] as a person, first and foremost, and then as a running back. Since his Wisconsin days — and even in the NFL — he is a really good back. But, [I] love the challenge [of] going up against great backs in this league, and there are a lot of great ones. So, [I am] excited for the challenge, and I know it will be a good test for us."

It feels like Week 1 every year, tackling is kind of at a premium, and a lot of teams like you guys do not play a lot in the preseason and do not get to tackle throughout training camp. Do you feel like that is going to be a point of emphasis going into Sunday? (Cordell Woodland) "Absolutely. It definitely got up on us very quick, but at the end of the day, tackling will never change with this game of football. So, you definitely have to be prepared to tackle, and then when [there are] great 'RAC' [or] 'YAC' guys, you definitely have to bring your pads, wrap up and run your feet. So, [I am] excited about it, but it is football at the end of the day. So, tackling is something we have all been doing our entire life, and it is [the same on] Sunday. It is just another week at the end of the day."

I know you and most of the starters — yourself included — did not play in preseason, but based on how good the defense looked in those preseason games, does that get you even more excited about being able to get out there and play in this new system? (Garrett Downing) "Absolutely. I feel like we got a lot of great work in the joint practices as well as against our offense. With 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle], the type of things that he gives you, he gives you a lot of things. So, I thought that was a lot of great work for us, and [I am] excited about it. [I'm] excited to just get out there and show who we are. Obviously, it is Week 1, so there [are] little wrinkles to be ironed out, but I know we are ready. We are going to be excited for the challenge up in Indy."

I know head coach Jesse Minter has a lot of responsibilities, but as a team leader, do you get one-on-one time with him, and if so, what does he talk about? Does he talk about scheme stuff, or does he talk about life stuff? How does he talk to you guys? (Kyle Goon) "[Jesse Minter] is in our meetings all the time, so it is like you have him just like he is any other coach in there. So, it is not like, 'Oh, he is on this pedestal,' or anything like that. He is just like one of us. [If] you put him on the trampoline, you keep jumping higher and higher every time, so you can have a relationship [and] conversation with him just like I do with my position coach. So, it is nothing like that. I have a great deal of respect for him, and he is always there if you have any questions for him."

What excites you the most about your preparation — not just physically, but mentally? (David Andrade) "I am very excited just to get out — for us as a defense — more so just to show who we are, [show] how we have been just grinding our teeth and chopping wood all spring, all summer and throughout fall camp to truly just be able to go out and just unleash who we are. We know it will be a great test versus Indy. [I] would not rather have it any other way versus a great team starting out, knowing [their] quarterback is coming back as well. So, [I am] excited about that. [They have a] good offensive line, so it will definitely be a good test at the beginning of the year."

Head coach Jesse Minter named OL Jovaughn Gwyn the Week 1 starter. Playing across from him all these weeks, what has stood out about his performance so far? (Giana Han) "Absolutely. [Jovaughn Gwyn]'s story is obviously remarkable. [He] got it from the mud, as they like to say. [He was] undrafted, coming from Atlanta [and then] coming here. The guy just put his head down [and] works every single day. [I have] never seen the guy complain. [He] just comes in always just trying to get better, and [he is] definitely a really fast offensive lineman. Obviously, he is undersized as well, but [he is] fast, able to get out in space and make things happen. [He] also [excels] just from a communication standpoint. So, [I have] a great deal of respect for him, and I am excited for him and his opportunity. At the end of the day, [opportunities] equals more [opportunities], so it is all just about what you do with your opportunity."

You have seen this offense for a couple of months now. There are obviously some changes — QB Lamar Jackson being under center a bit more and playing off a different foot and that sort of thing. What has stood out to you specifically about this unit after seeing them for the past couple months? (Brian Wacker) "I think, honestly, the offense can beat you in so many different ways, whether that is running or whether that is 'Bombs over Baghdad.' In my opinion, you have to pick your poison, and obviously with Lamar [Jackson] and 'D-Hen' [Derrick Henry], I think that speaks for itself. Then, when you have all the tight ends [and] Zay [Flowers], I am just very excited for those guys to showcase all of their abilities in the offense. I think it is going to give all those guys an opportunity to truly just unleash all their playmaking ability, 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] included. So, I am very excited to watch those guys put up a lot of points, and I know they definitely will."

We ask a lot about how QB Lamar Jackson has adapted in the offense, but I think this run scheme is kind of similar to some of the offenses RB Derrick Henry ran in Tennessee. Do you see a level of enthusiasm or just maybe good execution from him when he is running against you guys, and what do you think that is going to do for this offense? (Kyle Goon) "It definitely reminded me, when they first came in, [I] definitely thought of seeing some of the 'D-Hen' [Derrick Henry] days back in Tennessee. But, I feel like this offense has so much. It is not just one thing. It can hit you whether that is zone, gaps, perimeter [or] whatever the case may be. It is all different angles, so you have to be prepared for it all. It is not just a one-stop shop. I know those guys are very excited, because I have seen it all spring and definitely all camp, the playmaking ability. So, I am just very excited for those guys to show it on Sunday, just like I am for us on defense."

All spring, all summer, guys have been talking about details, and that is one of the things the coaching staff has harped on. Without giving up anything strategic, do you have an example of where you learned that you guys are really going to hone in on different details, and it was going to be more detail-oriented? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Absolutely. I think that has been a huge thing. I think just from a linebacker perspective — where things are determined, like [the] run game, pass game [or] whatever. But just say run game, for example: things are fitting this way, like, this is what it is, and these are your rules. If this happens, this is what you do, and [there are] only two things that can possibly happen, and these are the two things that you can have. So, with just having things ironed out, it just allows you to play fast [and] not really think about things. So, the details [are] definitely at a premium, and that allows everyone to go out and play to the best of their ability and not have to overthink things. So, it is definitely great, and I am excited for it to showcase here Sunday."

With Colts QB Daniel Jones coming back from the Achilles injury, do you go into this game with a curiosity about him being at 100 percent, or do you just go in with the expectation that he will look like the Daniel Jones of old? (Jonas Shaffer) "You always have to be prepared for [Daniel Jones] to look like his best version of himself. You never can go in and think he is a wounded animal by any means. I think the guy is very efficient. He is definitely able to process very quickly and get the ball out. So, [we] definitely have to change the picture and things like that on him and make him go to the second hitch and things of that nature. But, [I have] a great deal of respect for the guy, even from his days up in New York. So, [I am] excited to go out [there], and definitely, coming off [an] Achilles [injury], I do not know how that is mentally. I have never had to deal with that personally, knock on wood. But, I know he is going to be prepared mentally and physically, and I am sure the coaching staff [and] medical staff would not put him out in harm's way if he is not ready. So, I am sure he will be ready, and so will we."

It is head coach Jesse Minter's first game. Is there any feeling as a defense — with him being the play caller especially — that you want to go out there and make sure it is a really good debut for him? (Ryan Mink) "At the end of the day, you have to first look yourself in the mirror regardless before you ask something of anyone else. So, I think each of the 11 guys that [are] out there — you have to do your '1-of-11,' and doing your '1-of-11,' which we have been doing all of camp, all [throughout the] spring — and letting that echo in your play and not just talking about it — actually showing up and being about it — I think that speaks for itself. If we play to that level, then things will take care of [themselves], and he will be happy, and so will we with each other. It starts first — obviously, the name on your back, and then it is the [name on the] front of your jersey and then it is all of us together. So, when you have that type of mindset and you are willing to put it on the line, and I know each and every guy thinks that way, it will all be great for us."

Executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach Jesse Minter have given really positive updates about DL Nnamdi Madubuike, and it sounds like he has been able to participate more in team activities in the last week or two. What are you feeling when you think about what he does for this defense and seeing him get a little more ingrained in what you guys are doing after going through the injury last year? (Kyle Goon) "Absolutely. [I] remember chatting with [Nnamdi Madubuike] vividly about it all, and sometimes — and even you guys and even myself — maybe sometimes we kind of take things for granted. Not saying that he did, or anyone does, but you take things for granted because you think you have to play this game. We get to play this game, and then when this game is taken away from you for whatever reason, it really, truly opens your eyes to what a blessing it is. I think he has thought deep about that [and] had pretty much all last year to think about that. First, the person that he is, and then the player that he is, I have a great deal of respect for him, how he has approached each and every day, just kept his head down and [has] just [been] eager to do this [and] do that. The guy [has] always looked great, in my opinion. So, I am just very excited for him to get out [and] showcase to the world who he is in case people forgot. So, I am excited about that, and I am very happy that he is back around, because I think he is a tremendous help for this defense. The guy wrecks stuff all the time, so when you have a guy like that in front of you, it makes everybody's job a lot easier."