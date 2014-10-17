Transcripts: Friday Media Availability: Falcons- Week 7

FRIDAY MEDIA AVAILABILITY: FALCONS – WEEK 7

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement: "OK, good to see you guys. Thanks for being here – beautiful day. [We] had a great practice [and] got a wise word from Jimmy Smith here at the end. We are wrapping up our preparation, and we'll be getting emotionally prepared now to play the Falcons. OK, what do you have?"

**Anything you can share [about] what CB Jimmy Smith might have said to the team? *(Jamison Hensley) *"[Jimmy Smith] talked about time and the value of time and making the most of your time – being able to look back on whatever it is you're doing – your career or whatever – and being proud of it when it's all done. It was really good, very profound."

You've talked a lot about CB Jimmy Smith. How have you seen him kind of develop in maybe his approach to the game, more on the mental side, kind of mature as a player? We see what he's doing on the field, but from how he's matured as a player? (Garrett Downing) "You mean how he takes care of himself, or more on-the-field-type stuff?" (Reporter: "More in terms of maybe his approach to the game – not necessarily on the field, the off-the-field stuff.") "He has really learned to take care of himself and study. He talked about that, as far as knowing what to do, studying your opponent, knowing how to apply your scheme and your technique, being completely prepared, taking care of himself physically. He has done a great job of that. He hasn't had injury issues early on. I think he has learned how to take care of himself, and he has done a great job with that."

As far a leadership though, it just kind of shows how he has been stepping up as a leader. (Jamison Hensley)"[Jimmy Smith] has [stepped up]. Jimmy really … He's like all guys – he's growing up, continues to do that, but he's taking a big role. He's a top player in our defense. I've said it many times: I think he's one of the best players in the league, and he carries himself that way."