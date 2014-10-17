Transcripts: Friday Media Availability: Falcons- Week 7

Oct 17, 2014 at 04:24 AM

FRIDAY MEDIA AVAILABILITY: FALCONS – WEEK 7

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement: "OK, good to see you guys. Thanks for being here – beautiful day. [We] had a great practice [and] got a wise word from Jimmy Smith here at the end. We are wrapping up our preparation, and we'll be getting emotionally prepared now to play the Falcons. OK, what do you have?"

**Anything you can share [about] what CB Jimmy Smith might have said to the team? *(Jamison Hensley) *"[Jimmy Smith] talked about time and the value of time and making the most of your time – being able to look back on whatever it is you're doing – your career or whatever – and being proud of it when it's all done. It was really good, very profound."

You've talked a lot about CB Jimmy Smith. How have you seen him kind of develop in maybe his approach to the game, more on the mental side, kind of mature as a player? We see what he's doing on the field, but from how he's matured as a player? (Garrett Downing) "You mean how he takes care of himself, or more on-the-field-type stuff?" (Reporter: "More in terms of maybe his approach to the game – not necessarily on the field, the off-the-field stuff.") "He has really learned to take care of himself and study. He talked about that, as far as knowing what to do, studying your opponent, knowing how to apply your scheme and your technique, being completely prepared, taking care of himself physically. He has done a great job of that. He hasn't had injury issues early on. I think he has learned how to take care of himself, and he has done a great job with that."

As far a leadership though, it just kind of shows how he has been stepping up as a leader. (Jamison Hensley)"[Jimmy Smith] has [stepped up]. Jimmy really … He's like all guys – he's growing up, continues to do that, but he's taking a big role. He's a top player in our defense. I've said it many times: I think he's one of the best players in the league, and he carries himself that way."

So far, there [are] two guys with DT Terrence Cody and S Will Hill who possibly could be activated. Do we have to wait until Saturday at 4 o'clock? (Jamison Hensley) "You will. (laughter) You will. Yes. That's an affirmative." In your head though – not telling us – in your head do you know from what you've seen out there so far if [DT Terrence Cody and S Will Hill] will or will not [be activated]? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I have a pretty good idea. I think [Terrence Cody and Will Hill] are both capable of playing, put it that way. It depends on some other things. There's a domino effect to some of that. But they're both capable of playing, physically. They're both ready. They had a good week of practice, and they showed that they're ready to play."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Art Modell One of 60 Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Colts offensive linemen George Kunz and Chris Hinton are also among the 60 finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

news

Training Camp Competition: Tight End/Fullback

Mark Andrews leads a deep tight end group, while Patrick Ricard has made the Pro Bowl four straight years.

news

Mailbag: Is Justin Tucker a First Ballot Hall of Famer?

What are the chances the Ravens will add a veteran outside linebacker or cornerback? How would you power rank the AFC North teams? Do the Ravens need another lineman after losing Calais Campbell?

news

10 Questions: Will the Ravens Enter Training Camp Healthy?

The Ravens have far fewer health concerns this summer compared to recent offseasons.

news

Late for Work 7/12: All Signs Point to Breakout Season for J.K. Dobbins

Kyle Hamilton and David Ojabo are primed to make a bigger impact. Marcus Williams just misses being ranked among the top 10 safeties in an ESPN poll.

news

Training Camp Competition: Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards lead a talented running back group that features players with diverse skills.

news

10 Questions: What Additions Will the Ravens Make?

The Ravens could sign a pass rusher or cornerback among moves to strengthen their roster before the regular season begins.

news

Late for Work 7/11: CBS Sports: Odell Beckham Jr. Among Non-Quarterbacks Under the Most Pressure This Season

Ravens defensive position groups that are better, worse, or the same as last season. An ESPN pundit says the Ravens are as good as any team on paper. Marlon Humphrey is ranked among the elite cornerbacks. One former Raven is named a Hall of Fame lock, while another is said to be likely to get in.

news

Around the AFC North: Donovan Peoples-Jones Could Be Frequent Target for Deshaun Watson

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard eyes career best in sacks. The Steelers plan to utilize Connor Heyward's versatility.

news

Training Camp Competition: Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson will be at the helm of Baltimore's new-look offense, while a battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot could unfold.

news

10 Questions: Will the Wide Receivers Lift Passing Game to New Heights?

The Ravens addressed their wide receiver group in a major way this offseason by adding Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor to the mix.

news

Late for Work 7/10: ESPN Poll Ranks Roquan Smith No. 2 Off-Ball Linebacker

Pundit judges if the Ravens' offense is better, worse or the same than last season. Trade idea lands Chase Young in Baltimore.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising