Travis Jones Is a 'Stud' Aiming for Impact Rookie Season

Calais Campbell has seen hundreds of rookie defensive linemen, but the talent of Travis Jones is forcing the veteran to take a closer look.

"He's a stud," Campbell said. "He has all the tools to be a special player in this league. His mindset is that of a guy who's hungry and wants to be great. I think it's a great environment for him to flourish and develop. He has all the tools in place, and he's flashing at camp. You can tell he is going to be a special guy."

Getting teammates to rave about Jones is easier than getting him to talk about himself. Jones hears the praise, but the third-round defensive tackle from UConn is taking a business-like approach to training camp, focusing on improving and learning from veterans like Campbell, Michael Pierce and Brent Urban who have taken Jones under their wing.

"I hear it, but my mindset every day is just to come in and try to get better every day, and don't think about yesterday – just worry about [today]," Jones said. "I came to camp with no personal goals. My goal was just to come in every day, put my best foot forward and be ready to work."