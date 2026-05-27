Practice Report: Trey Hendrickson Flashes His Finishing Prowess

Lamar Jackson saw a familiar sight Wednesday during Ravens Organized Team Activities. It was Trey Hendrickson bearing down on him, except this time, the four-time Pro Bowler was wearing a Ravens jersey.
Hendrickson flashed his prowess as a finisher, getting a would-be sack on Jackson when he beat second-year left tackle Carson Vinson around the corner during a third-and-10 drill.
Hendrickson had another "sack" on Jackson earlier in the practice and batted away a screen pass intended for Zay Flowers during the first 11-on-11 period.
The Ravens spent big money on Hendrickson this offseason, and they got a taste of the rewards on Wednesday.
"It was a lot of third down at the end of practice, and that's why he's here, to help close out those situations for us on defense," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.
"Very, very, very pleased with Trey up to this point and excited to have him on our side."
Here are more notes from Wednesday's OTA practice:
- Cornerback Nate Wiggins picked off Jackson during the first 11-on-11 period. Wiggins seemed to drop into an underneath zone coverage on the outside and stepped in front of the pass intended for Flowers.
- Despite the pick, Jackson had a strong practice overall. He made several impressive throws, including one to Devontez Walker to convert on a third-and-15 scenario. Jackson hit another deep strike to Walker on a crossing route with rookie cornerback Chandler Rivers close in pursuit.
- Jovaughn Gwyn took first-team practice reps at center this week, with Danny Pinter moved to second-team duties. Minter said he wants to get a good look at three centers as the Ravens look for their next starter.
- After the Ravens signed guard John Simpson and drafted Vega Ioane in the first round, Emery Jones Jr. is taking more reps at right tackle, where he could be a valuable backup to Roger Rosengarten and a versatile sixth lineman. Jones had a good block on Tavius Robinson to spring a solid run.
- Undrafted rookie tight end Ty Pezza made a contested catch coming back to the ball, rising over linebacker Carl Jones Jr. on a deep pass from Tyler Huntley.
- Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane nearly made a spectacular one-handed catch along the far sideline, but it was ruled incomplete. Later on, however, Lane reached up to snatch a pass from Huntley on a crosser to convert on a third-and-9.
- Safety Jaylinn Hawkins got props from coaches for his quick diagnosis on a third-and-15 completion to Rasheen Ali in the flat that was only a 5-yard gain.
- Undrafted rookie safety Silas Walters got another interception, this time on Huntley, when he aired out a deep pass. The pick wouldn't have stood, however, because Robinson jumped offsides.
- With several defensive lineman not participating, Aeneas Peebles is getting a lot of run time with the first-team defense and made the most of it with a pressure on Jackson that led to a quick dump-off to rookie tight end Josh Cuevas.
- Speaking of Peebles, he won for a second straight day in the backwards over-the-head medicine ball toss, this time taking down offensive lineman Corey Bullock. Trenton Simpson pulled off an upset against running back Derrick Henry, but the offense salvaged one win with wide receiver Xavier Guillory throwing the medicine ball further than safety Keondre Jackson.
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