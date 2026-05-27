Practice Report: Trey Hendrickson Flashes His Finishing Prowess

Lamar Jackson saw a familiar sight Wednesday during Ravens Organized Team Activities. It was Trey Hendrickson bearing down on him, except this time, the four-time Pro Bowler was wearing a Ravens jersey.

Hendrickson flashed his prowess as a finisher, getting a would-be sack on Jackson when he beat second-year left tackle Carson Vinson around the corner during a third-and-10 drill.

Hendrickson had another "sack" on Jackson earlier in the practice and batted away a screen pass intended for Zay Flowers during the first 11-on-11 period.

The Ravens spent big money on Hendrickson this offseason, and they got a taste of the rewards on Wednesday.

"It was a lot of third down at the end of practice, and that's why he's here, to help close out those situations for us on defense," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

"Very, very, very pleased with Trey up to this point and excited to have him on our side."