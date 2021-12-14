Trystan Colon Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 14, 2021
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121421-Transactions
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Trystan Colon

The Ravens have placed backup center Trystan Colon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Colon has appeared in nine games this season, playing 69 snaps on offense and three on special teams.

His most extensive action came Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers when he played 26 snaps, subbing for Bradley Bozeman after he left the game with a back injury. Colon also played 15 snaps the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Undrafted in 2020 out of Missouri, Colon made the Ravens practice squad as a rookie and started one game against the Pittsburgh Steelers when Baltimore was shorthanded during a COVID-19 outbreak. This season, Colon has been the primary backup center, although starting right tackle Patrick Mekari has also played center in previous seasons.

There has been a surge of players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days. The Cleveland Browns placed eight players on the list Tuesday and the Los Angeles Rams have reportedly closed their facility.

