First-Round Pick Tyler Linderbaum Signs His Rookie Contract

Ravens first-round center Tyler Linderbaum signed his rookie contract Thursday, during the second week of organized team activities.

Linderbaum is the third Ravens 2022 draft pick to ink his deal, joining third-round defensive tackle Travis Jones and sixth-round running back Tyler Badie. Top draft pick, safety Kyle Hamilton, has not signed yet.

Rookie contracts are mostly pre-scripted, so it's just a matter of time before they are all taken care of.

The 25th-overall pick, Linderbaum is expected to take over immediately as the Ravens' starting center this season, and he's being thrown into the deep end at organized team activities.

"I told Tyler that it's my goal to have him laying in bed shaking every night, worried about the next thing, so hopefully, by training camp, he's not, and then by the season, he's feeling good," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Wednesday.