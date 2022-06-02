First-Round Pick Tyler Linderbaum Signs His Rookie Contract

Jun 02, 2022 at 05:29 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Ravens first-round center Tyler Linderbaum signed his rookie contract Thursday, during the second week of organized team activities.

Linderbaum is the third Ravens 2022 draft pick to ink his deal, joining third-round defensive tackle Travis Jones and sixth-round running back Tyler Badie. Top draft pick, safety Kyle Hamilton, has not signed yet.

Rookie contracts are mostly pre-scripted, so it's just a matter of time before they are all taken care of.

The 25th-overall pick, Linderbaum is expected to take over immediately as the Ravens' starting center this season, and he's being thrown into the deep end at organized team activities.

"I told Tyler that it's my goal to have him laying in bed shaking every night, worried about the next thing, so hopefully, by training camp, he's not, and then by the season, he's feeling good," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Wednesday.

"So, yes, we're trying to throw him in there and get him as much exposure [as possible]. He's doing a really good job; you can see it every day. Some guys – you can just see it every day – they just take another step forward, and he's one of those guys thus far. So, it's a credit to him, and he needs to keep it going."

