The Breakdown: A Trip to Rio Becomes Remarkable for Ravens

In the waning seconds of a memorable game, Lamar Jackson found Zay Flowers, and Tyler Loop found redemption.

The first NFL game in Rio de Janeiro had an ending that felt more like Hollywood. Loop's 56-yard game-winning field goal as time expired lifted the Ravens to a 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, a win that felt extremely important to Baltimore's psyche.

The Ravens were on the verge of letting another game slip away after leading in the fourth quarter. Clinging to a 31-28 advantage, Nate Wiggins was called for a controversial pass interference penalty that gave the Cowboys first-and-goal at the two with 28 seconds left.

The script seemed familiar, but the Ravens weren't done. They held the Cowboys to a field goal, followed by a sequence that will live in franchise lore.

After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff left the Ravens with seven seconds on the clock, Jackson hit Flowers with a 27-yard strike down the middle. Jackson quickly called timeout, and the officials ruled there was one second still remaining.

That was all Loop needed. This was his chance to bounce back after missing a 44-yard field goal to end his rookie season, a kick that would have sent Baltimore to the playoffs.