The Breakdown: A Trip to Rio Becomes Remarkable for Ravens

In the waning seconds of a memorable game, Lamar Jackson found Zay Flowers, and Tyler Loop found redemption.
The first NFL game in Rio de Janeiro had an ending that felt more like Hollywood. Loop's 56-yard game-winning field goal as time expired lifted the Ravens to a 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, a win that felt extremely important to Baltimore's psyche.
The Ravens were on the verge of letting another game slip away after leading in the fourth quarter. Clinging to a 31-28 advantage, Nate Wiggins was called for a controversial pass interference penalty that gave the Cowboys first-and-goal at the two with 28 seconds left.
The script seemed familiar, but the Ravens weren't done. They held the Cowboys to a field goal, followed by a sequence that will live in franchise lore.
After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff left the Ravens with seven seconds on the clock, Jackson hit Flowers with a 27-yard strike down the middle. Jackson quickly called timeout, and the officials ruled there was one second still remaining.
That was all Loop needed. This was his chance to bounce back after missing a 44-yard field goal to end his rookie season, a kick that would have sent Baltimore to the playoffs.
Loop made the kick, and the Ravens (2-1) celebrated all over the field at Maracanã Stadium.
Here are my thoughts after the Ravens ended their trip to Brazil with beautiful memories:
Loop rewards the Ravens for their confidence.
For months, coaches and players had been telling Loop that they still believed in him. By making this kick, Loop left no doubt he was ready to deliver in a clutch situation. He is likely to face more crucial kicks when the stakes could be even higher. When he does, he will have this moment in his memory bank.
"There's been a lot of adversity, there's been a lot of stuff that's happened between the end of last season and now," Loop said. "It's been a pleasure to have teammates like these guys and the rest of the locker room stand behind me and support me."
Jackson said he had no doubt Loop would deliver.
"I was saying on the sideline, 'Your legacy starts now,'" Jackson said. "What a way to start your legacy, in Brazil."
Jackson and Flowers show Brazil why they're stars.
Jackson dazzled with his arm (15-for-20, two touchdowns), his legs (six carries, 50 yards) and his flair for drama.
He missed a wide-open Mark Andrews with an early throw, but once Jackson settled down, he was scintillating. Baltimore's defense was having all kinds of problems covering receivers and tackling the Cowboys in the fourth quarter, and the Ravens knew they'd have to keep scoring to win.
Jackson, Henry (26 carries, 89 yards, two touchdowns) and Flowers (five catches, 84 yards) kept the pedal down. Jackson's final completion to Flowers was a great call by Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle that needed great execution. Everyone played their role perfectly, and Jackson added another magic moment to his portfolio.
"Everyone was on the same timing," Jackson said. "Zay did a great job, line did a great job at protecting, Zay ran a great route. I just had to deliver the baby."
Meanwhile, Flowers is already a two-time Pro Bowler, but he seems more dangerous than ever in Doyle's offense. It's a small sample size, but the Ravens are 2-0 when Flowers plays, and he adds an electricity to their offense that can't be duplicated.
It was uncertain if Flowers (hamstring) would play, but the Ravens are thankful he did.
The defense still isn't where Baltimore wants it to be.
The Ravens surrendered 415 yards of total offense, and missed tackles remained an issue.
Baltimore won despite giving up a season-high 31 points, and getting in shootouts on a regular basis isn't the way the Ravens want to roll.
"We were in position as a defense to get off the field, win the game," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "We have ebbs and flows, but I don't know, it's frustrating. Happy we got the win, but it's unacceptable to be saying we're a Ravens defense, whatever that means at this point. We brought a new staff in, so it's on the players."
The Ravens will continue to take a hard look at their defense, but it will feel better doing so after a victory.
Offensive line injuries could be an issue, particularly at center.
Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) left the game in the second half, and Ethan Pocic (knee) left in the fourth quarter. Rookie right guard Vega Ioane was forced to finish the game at center, with Andrew Vorhees subbing for Ioane at guard. Give the Ravens' offensive line, particularly Ioane, credit for adjusting in a stressful situation.
However, Baltimore's line was already shorthanded entering the game with left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) out and Carson Vinson making his first career start.
The center position has been in flux all year. Danny Pinter, who appeared to be the frontrunner to start, suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp. Pocic was already working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered last season.
It remains to be seen how healthy the offensive line will be for Week 4 when the Ravens host the Tennessee Titans. But their depth at the position looks destined to be tested.
Extra Points
- Rookie tight end Matt Hibner (two catches, 23 yards) scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter, a 2-yard toss from Jackson that gave Baltimore a 31-28 lead. Josh Cuevas (one catch, 14 yards) also picked up the slack when Mark Andrews (three catches, 24 yards) temporarily left the game with a hand injury before returning in the fourth quarter.
- Safety Keondre Jackson made a key play on special teams, blocking a long Brandon Aubrey field goal attempt in the third quarter with Baltimore holding a 17-14 lead.
- Henry moved into ninth place all-time in career rushing yards, surpassing Eric Dickerson.
- The Ravens rushed for 192 yards and were four-of-six in the red zone converting touchdowns.