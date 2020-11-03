Tyre Phillips and Ronnie Stanley Placed on Injured Reserve

The Ravens will have two new starters on the offensive line for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rookie right guard Tyre Phillips (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at three weeks. Phillips, who suffered his ankle injury Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, has started six of the Ravens' first seven games after winning the starting job during training camp. The third-round draft pick from Mississippi State missed one game earlier this season with a shoulder injury.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has also been placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending ankle injury against the Steelers. Stanley is facing surgery by the long-term prognosis for a full recovery by next season is good.

The injuries to Stanley and Phillips will test Baltimore's offensive line depth. Orlando Brown Jr. switched from right tackle to left tackle following Stanley's injury, veteran D.J. Fluker stepped in at right tackle and Patrick Mekari became the right guard after Phillips went down.

If the Ravens continue with Brown, Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura, Mekari and Fluker as their starting offensive line, Ben Powers and Trystan Colon-Castillo would be available as backups, while Head Coach John Harbaugh said rookie offensive lineman Ben Bredeson would also likely be active against the Colts.

The Ravens also have an offensive tackle on the practice squad, Will Holden, who could be activated before Sunday's game. But Harbaugh said he liked how the offensive line responded collectively to the injuries on Sunday, with the Ravens rushing for 264 yards against the Steelers.

"We like those guys. We really do," Harbaugh said. "I feel like those young guys played well. Most of the game was without two starters in there. I really feel like those guys did a good job,"

