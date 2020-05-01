Tyre Phillips Is a 'Big Country' Blocker Looking to Fill Big Shoes

The comparison that NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave to Phillips is D.J. Fluker, who was released by the Seahawks two days after the draft and reportedly agreed to a deal with the Ravens soon thereafter. Phillips and Fluker are both big, long-armed maulers, and Fluker could help teach the rookie the ropes.

If Fluker does sign, they and rising sophomore Ben Powers will be the top options to step into Yanda's big shoes. Nobody will measure up to Yanda, but the Ravens can't afford to have a weak link at right guard either. Phillips said he's eager to compete with whoever for the spot.

"He's a legend, future Hall of Famer, but humbly, I still want to go in and fill in that spot like nobody ever left," Phillips said. "Just pick up where I can, pick up where he left off."

First, it will take a transition for Phillips, who said he had never played guard before doing so at the Senior Bowl. DeCosta mentioned that Phillips impressed the Ravens while in Mobile, Ala.

What makes the transition inside more difficult for Phillips is that here won't be a traditional offseason to allow him plenty of practice reps. Phillips will get virtual coaching and won't see live action until potentially training camp.

"I don't feel like it would be a tremendous transition. It's just getting in, getting the work and learning the system and just play what you know how to do," Phillips said.