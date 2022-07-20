Mailbag: Will Tyre Phillips Win Starting Left Guard Job?

Downing: Let's start by addressing the Tyre Phillips piece of this question. I do think there is value in putting him at a specific spot and keeping him there, rather than rotating him around the offensive line to get practice reps at just about every position. Phillips is a talented player who can be a quality starter at left guard, and he's probably the favorite in my mind to win that job going into training camp. Phillips has played both guard and tackle during his first two NFL seasons, and that versatility is valuable. Injuries also played a part in needing to move him around the line. But it's difficult for a young player to get comfortable if he's constantly moving around, and I think Phillips could blossom this season by sticking at left guard. That job won't be handed to him, as Ben Cleveland, Ben Powers and Patrick Mekari will all push for snaps on this revamped offensive line.