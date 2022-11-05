News & Notes: Tyus Bowser Says He's Feeling Good, Feeling Confident'

Tyus Bowser didn't guarantee he would play Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, but he feels ready to make his 2022 season debut.
"I'm good and feeling confident, so [I'm] looking forward to it," Bowser said after Saturday's practice. "If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that's when you'll know."
Bowser hasn't played since tearing his Achilles in the 2021 season finale, and his return would add more depth to the outside linebacker rotation. He led the Ravens in sacks (7.0) last season and is excellent in pass coverage. His long road to getting back on the field has been a challenging process.
"This is my first major injury, so this was definitely something new to me," Bowser said. "But the main part is doing your part as far as taking care of your body [and] doing the small, little things to help yourself get back healthy."
If Bowser returns Monday, it will coincide with inside linebacker Roquan Smith's debut as a Raven. Smith leads the NFL in tackles and was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, making Bowser even more enthusiastic about the potential for Baltimore's defense.
"He has a great energy to him," Bowser said. "[He's a] great player, as everyone knows, especially in the NFL. It's just a great addition for us."
Calais Campbell Reportedly Says He Missed Bucs Game With Infection That Required Surgery
Calais Campbell missed the Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay with an infection that required surgery, he told ESPN.com.
"It was pretty bad," said Campbell, who practiced Saturday and is expected to play Monday night. "In the moment, yeah that's scary.
"I don't feel any different, so that's good. I'm back to my normal self. I was worried in that moment that it might be something that would take longer. But once I talked to the doctor, he said everything was good. I was like, 'Oh, that's great news.'"
Alvin Kamara's Versatility Will Present a Challenge
Running back Alvin Kamara is the centerpiece of the New Orleans offense, making him a player the Ravens will key on. Smith and Patrick Queen may spend significant time shadowing Kamara, but the Saints move him all over formations looking for matchup advantages.
He's coming off his best game of the season against the Raiders, rushing for 62 yards and one touchdown and nine catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
"He can pretty much play any spot," Harbaugh said. "They run him on different kinds of routes when he's out of the backfield, on the line of scrimmage, they move him around. He's played wildcat."
Campbell said Kamara's breakout game against the Raiders got Baltimore's attention.
"Alvin Kamara is a tough tackle," Campbell said. "He has incredible balance, great vision, explosive, strong. He was having a quiet season and last week he reminded everybody how good he can be. I'm glad he did it. We'll be locked in and focused. If he gets going, he's as good as anybody who's ever played this game."
Harbaugh Says Josh Ross Is Making Progress
Undrafted rookie inside linebacker Josh Ross is close to returning to practice,[comma] according to Harbaugh. Ross was the only undrafted rookie to make the initial 53-man roster and has been on injured reserve since suffering a foot injury in Week 2. He did not play any defensive snaps the first two games but was a regular on special teams.
"He's doing well," Harbaugh said. "I talked to him as a matter of fact yesterday walking out of the building. He's pretty excited; I think he's close. It's just a matter of when he comes off (injured reserve)."
Ravens Brace for Loud Crowd in New Orleans
The Ravens are expecting a loud crowd in the Caesars Superdome and had the loudspeakers pumping music during practices this week. The Ravens will have to be disciplined to communicate well and avoid pre-snap penalties.
"We worked really hard on that this week," Harbaugh said. "That's one of the loudest places in the league. It's indoor, obviously. We've been there a few times; we've been there obviously for the Super Bowl. We just know how loud it's going to be, so we've spent a lot of time on that."
The Ravens have a perfect 3-0 record in New Orleans during the regular season and postseason, including their 34-31 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. A memorable moment during that game occurred in the third quarter, when a power outage caused the stadium to go dark and halted play for more than 30 minutes.
Harbaugh was smiled when asked if he thought the lights would stay on Monday night.
"Are the lights going to stay on; that's a good question for the local government there in New Orleans," Harbaugh said smiling.