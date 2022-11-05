News & Notes: Tyus Bowser Says He's Feeling Good, Feeling Confident'

Harbaugh Says Josh Ross Is Making Progress

Undrafted rookie inside linebacker Josh Ross is close to returning to practice,[comma] according to Harbaugh. Ross was the only undrafted rookie to make the initial 53-man roster and has been on injured reserve since suffering a foot injury in Week 2. He did not play any defensive snaps the first two games but was a regular on special teams.

"He's doing well," Harbaugh said. "I talked to him as a matter of fact yesterday walking out of the building. He's pretty excited; I think he's close. It's just a matter of when he comes off (injured reserve)."

Ravens Brace for Loud Crowd in New Orleans

The Ravens are expecting a loud crowd in the Caesars Superdome and had the loudspeakers pumping music during practices this week. The Ravens will have to be disciplined to communicate well and avoid pre-snap penalties.

"We worked really hard on that this week," Harbaugh said. "That's one of the loudest places in the league. It's indoor, obviously. We've been there a few times; we've been there obviously for the Super Bowl. We just know how loud it's going to be, so we've spent a lot of time on that."

The Ravens have a perfect 3-0 record in New Orleans during the regular season and postseason, including their 34-31 victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. A memorable moment during that game occurred in the third quarter, when a power outage caused the stadium to go dark and halted play for more than 30 minutes.

Harbaugh was smiled when asked if he thought the lights would stay on Monday night.